HARLEE: 'My one true love is Pepsi Max' | My Life In 20

HARLEE: My one true love is Pepsi Max | My Life In 20. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

To celebrate the release of her latest single 'Don't Get Mad Get Even', we asked rising star HARLEE to take a trip down memory lane and answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

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20) What album could you listen to 20 times over and not get bored?

I could listen to Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black album 20 times over and not get bored, there are NO misses on that album and she’s one of the greats. I have her tattooed on my arm as she was the first artist to inspire me to get into music alongside Adele.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

I could talk about how travelling and solo travelling will change your life and perspective. It’s scary but, when you do it once, you realise how amazing it is! I’d also say not to wait for anyone else to do something you want to do as you can enjoy your own company and maybe meet new people and make new friends you wouldn’t have otherwise due to being alone!

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

Most important thing that happened to me when I was 18 was that I left a relationship that wasn’t serving me anymore and focused properly on my dream which is music and it looks like it paid off! Plenty of songs to write about.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

My crush at 17 was probably Justin Bieber! I think he was everyone’s. I love his voice, it’s one of a kind, and he’s so talented. To be that talented so young is a gift.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

On my 16th birthday I remember being in New York with my Mum and Dad as I was signed to a record label at the time. I got to perform at The Box and go to my first Grammy's Afterparty where I met CeeLo Green and Fantasia!

HARLEE - Don't Get Mad Get Even (Official Visualiser)

15) What did you hate at 15 that you love now?

At 15, I hated heavy music like rock and metal but now I absolutely love it and it’s one of my favourite genres. I went to Download Festival for the first time this year and loved it.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

I was obsessed with The X Factor at 14. I used to watch it religiously every weekend with my family and I’d be so invested! I wanted to be on the show one day.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I’m superstitious about feathers. I think they're sent from a loved one up in heaven and they bring me peace.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

I’d probably live the life of Adele because she loves to release music then ghost everyone which I respect and admire so she can have a life outside of music! I think it would be interesting now with her being a Brit in America!

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

My best friend when I was a 11 was a boy named Tom and we’re still best friends to this day. First thing I remember about him was that he had his own horse.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

I hope to be spending less time on my phone consuming information I don’t need to consume!

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

My biggest fear when I was 9 was the dark and I always convinced myself there was a figure standing next to my bed or underneath it. I used to sleep with the pillow blocking my view and the covers right over my head with my toes tucked underneath the end of it in case it tickled me lol.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

When I was 8, I dreamed of being a dancer or a singer. I was always passionate about music and performing. I didn’t show an interest in anything else as I wasn’t academic.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

I’d say, out of the seven deadly sins, I let wrath manifest into my life because I struggle with road rage. I’m not a bad driver though! I don’t have a lot of time and patience for certain things and people. I’m also quite hard on myself at times and feel frustrated when things aren’t perfect!

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

I’d invite Amy Winehouse, Whitney Houston, Simon Cowell, Denzel Washington, Cheryl and Toby Maguire to my dinner party.

HARLEE - Say It Right (Cover)

5) Name five things you can't live without.

I can’t live without my dogs, family, Pepsi Max, the gym and music.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Introvert, ambitious and witty.

3) My top three songs of all time.

It’s an impossible answer as I’ve left so many out but to name a few...

Adele - 'Someone Like You'

Tears for Fears - 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World'

Tom Odell 'Another Love'

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

I’d love to travel to Australia & New Zealand and then I’d also love to sky dive one day.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

My one true love is Pepsi Max, I couldn’t go a day without drinking one.

Read more My Life In 20 here:

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