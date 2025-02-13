Halsey For My Last Trick Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

On Air Now
When is Halsey's For My Last Trick: The Tour presale? Here's how to get tickets, how much they cost and everything you need to know.
Ever since Halsey released 'The Great Impersonator' in 2024, fans have been desperate for them to announce a tour and now she's confirmed that she's headlining her very own concert tour in support of the album. For My Last Trick: The Tour kicks off this May in the US and there are some very iconic support acts playing at each Halsey show.
Naturally, fans are desperate to get their hands on tickets. With that in mind, here's all the information you need to know about the tour including ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist, support acts and so much more.
Halsey announces For My Last Trick tour
There is a Halsey For My Last Trick: The Tour presale. To take part in the official fan presale, all you have to do is visit Halsey's Ticketmaster page, select up to three events you want tickets for before Feb 17 2025 (11:59 PM - EST) and then you can take part in the sale on Feb 24 2025 simply by logging into your Ticketmaster account.
Ticket prices for Halsey's For My Last Trick: The Tour are yet to be revealed. However, tickets for Halsey's last tour in 2022 cost between $59.50 and $149.50 so it's possible prices will be pretty similar or a little more expensive.
Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more information is revealed.
Halsey's For My Last Trick Tour kicks off in Concord, California and ends in May in Highland, California in July.
As it stands, Halsey has only announced a North American leg for the For My Last Trick: The Tour with shows in New York, California, Washington and Canada. All shows are set to take place in large amphitheatres and pavilions with capacities of around 10,000-20,000 people.
It's possible that Halsey will announce legs in Europe, Australia, Asia, South America and other places at a later date.
Halsey has announced an all-star list of support acts for For My Last Trick: The Tour. Alemeda, Alvvays, Flowerovlove, Del Water Gap, Magdalena Bay, Royel Otis, Sir Chloe and The Warning will all support Halsey at various dates this summer. Not only that but living legends Evanescence will support Halsey's May 14th show in LA.
Halsey hasn't announced her For My Last Trick: The Tour setlist just yet but it will likely revolve around the songs on her 'The Great Impersonator' album. On top of that, expect to hear Halsey sing some of her biggest hits including 'Without Me' and 'Bad At Love'.