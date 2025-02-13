Halsey For My Last Trick Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

When is Halsey's For My Last Trick: The Tour presale? Here's how to get tickets, how much they cost and everything you need to know.

Halsey is taking 'The Great Impersonator' out on the road but when do For My Last Trick: The Tour tickets go on sale?

Ever since Halsey released 'The Great Impersonator' in 2024, fans have been desperate for them to announce a tour and now she's confirmed that she's headlining her very own concert tour in support of the album. For My Last Trick: The Tour kicks off this May in the US and there are some very iconic support acts playing at each Halsey show.

Naturally, fans are desperate to get their hands on tickets. With that in mind, here's all the information you need to know about the tour including ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist, support acts and so much more.

When is Halsey going on tour?

Halsey For My Last Trick Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

There is a Halsey For My Last Trick: The Tour presale. To take part in the official fan presale, all you have to do is visit Halsey's Ticketmaster page, select up to three events you want tickets for before Feb 17 2025 (11:59 PM - EST) and then you can take part in the sale on Feb 24 2025 simply by logging into your Ticketmaster account.

When is Halsey's For My Last Trick Tour presale?

Halsey For My Last Trick: The Tour presale: Wednesday, February 24th, 10:00AM (Local Time)

For My Last Trick Tour prices: How much are Halsey tickets?

Ticket prices for Halsey's For My Last Trick: The Tour are yet to be revealed. However, tickets for Halsey's last tour in 2022 cost between $59.50 and $149.50 so it's possible prices will be pretty similar or a little more expensive.

For My Last Trick Tour dates: When is Halsey going on tour in 2025?

Halsey's For My Last Trick Tour kicks off in Concord, California and ends in May in Highland, California in July.

May 10 - Concord, California

May 12 - Phoenix, Arizona

May 14 - Hollywood, California

May 17 - Dallas, Texas

May 18 - Durant, Oklahoma

May 19 - Rogers, Arizona

May 21 - Nashville, Tennessee

May 22 - Alpharetta, Georgia

May 24 - Tampa, Florida

May 25 - Hollywood, Florida

May 28 - Charlotte, North Carolina

May 29 - Raleigh, North Carolina

May 31 - Bristow, Virginia

Jun 1 - Wantagh, New York

Jun 3 - Mansfield, Massachussetts

Jun 4 - Bangor, Maine

Jun 6 - Holmdel, New Jersey

Jun 7 - Camden, New Jersey

Jun 8 - Uncasville, Connecticut

Jun 10 - Toronto, Ontario

Jun 11 - Clarkson, Missouri

Jun 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Jun 14 - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

Jun 17 - Chicago, Illinois

Jun 18 - St. Louis, Missouri

Jun 20 - Somerset, Wisconsin

Jun 22 - Morrison, Colorado

Jun 24 - Salt Lake City, Utah

Jun 26 - Ridgefield, Washington

Jun 28 - Auburn, Washington

Jul 5 - Lincoln, California

Jul 7 - Highland, California

For My Last Trick Tour locations: What cities will Halsey play in?

As it stands, Halsey has only announced a North American leg for the For My Last Trick: The Tour with shows in New York, California, Washington and Canada. All shows are set to take place in large amphitheatres and pavilions with capacities of around 10,000-20,000 people.

It's possible that Halsey will announce legs in Europe, Australia, Asia, South America and other places at a later date.

For My Last Trick Tour support acts: Who will open for Halsey?

Halsey has announced an all-star list of support acts for For My Last Trick: The Tour. Alemeda, Alvvays, Flowerovlove, Del Water Gap, Magdalena Bay, Royel Otis, Sir Chloe and The Warning will all support Halsey at various dates this summer. Not only that but living legends Evanescence will support Halsey's May 14th show in LA.

For My Last Trick Tour setlist: What songs will Halsey play?

Halsey hasn't announced her For My Last Trick: The Tour setlist just yet but it will likely revolve around the songs on her 'The Great Impersonator' album. On top of that, expect to hear Halsey sing some of her biggest hits including 'Without Me' and 'Bad At Love'.

