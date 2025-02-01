How to watch the Grammys in the UK and online

1 February 2025, 12:50

How to watch the Grammys in the UK and online
How to watch the Grammys in the UK and online. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

The Grammys are taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but how can you watch in the UK and online? Here are all the ways to watch and stream the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Awards season is in full swing and one of the biggest nights in music is upon us. That's right, it's time for the Grammy Awards 2025.

The 67th annual Grammys are being held in LA's Crypto.com Arena for it's 22nd year at the venue. The likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish and Charli xcx are all set to perform at this year's ceremony, which will see the best in the biz receive acclaim for their work, as chosen by the Recording Academy.

While last year's Grammy Awards gave us 'The Tortured Poets Department' announcement from Taylor Swift, this year the 'So High School' singer - who is nominated for six Grammys - is actually going to be a presenter, PRESENTER, at the show. (All the Swiftie Rep TV theories come flooding back - it is the year of the snake!)

Naturally, with performances from our faves and our literal mother presenting an award, we don't want to miss a minute. And neither should you! Here are all the ways you can watch the Grammys this year, even if you're in the UK.

Taylor Swift is hosting the 2025 Grammys
Taylor Swift is a host at the 2025 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Where can I watch the Grammys in the UK in 2025?

While The Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will start broadcasting live on CBS at 8pm PT (which is 1am GMT), it will also be broadcasting live on Paramount+ which is available in the UK, unlike CBS which is only in the States.

It's important to be aware that Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to the live stream, but Paramount+ Essential subscribers won't have access to watch until the full thing comes out the following day on demand.

Aside from Paramount+, there are some online ways to stream The Grammys which will be accessible to UK viewers as well.

Billie Eilish and Finneas in the press room at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards
Billie Eilish and Finneas in the press room at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Where can I stream the Grammys 2025?

If you don't have access to CBS or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME you don't have to miss out as The Grammys will also be streamed live online at Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

As well as there, the entire thing will streamed here: live.grammy.com

What time is the Grammys UK time?

The show begins at 8pm PT and is set to end at 11.30pm, for UK viewers this means it is set to begin at 1am GMT and should end at 4.30am.

If you're staying up for it, we salute you!

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Chappell Roan Good Luck, Babe! Lyrics: The Meaning Explained

Chappell Roan explains heartbreaking meaning behind 'Good Luck, Babe!' lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter 'Please Please Please' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Sabrina Carpenter explains true meaning behind her 'Please Please Please' lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter explains the real meaning behind her Espresso lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter explains real meaning behind her 'Espresso' lyrics

Taylor Swift 'Fortnight' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift explains "tragic" meaning behind her 'Fortnight' lyrics

Beyoncé's upcoming album will be named 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé explains the meaning of her 'Cowboy Carter' album title

Hot On Capital

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island

All about Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars Scott Thomas: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Why Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars

Here's why Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars

Love Island

The Sims and The Sims 2 are being re-released

The Sims and The Sims 2 are being re-released as Legacy Collection bundles

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles defends her country roots following Texas Hold 'Em controversy

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles defends her country roots following Texas Hold 'Em backlash

Beyoncé

Beyoncé's 16 Carriages lyrics: The meaning and career references explained

The personal meaning behind Beyoncé's 16 Carriages lyrics explained

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Texas Hold 'Em lyrics: The deeper meaning explained

The deeper meaning behind Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'Em lyrics explained

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and Sphere rumours

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and NFL rumours

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

TV & Film

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie

TV & Film

Sammy Root and Elma Pazar's history together explained

How do Sammy Root and Elma Pazar know each other? Their history explained

Love Island

Spider-Man fans wants Tom Holland to have a male love interest in Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland fans want Peter Parker to have a male love interest in Spider-Man 4

TV & Film

Will there be a Wednesday season 2?

Wednesday season 2: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailers

TV & Film

Matthew Lillard is returning as Stu in Scream 7

Matthew Lillard 'confirms' return as Stu Macher in Scream 7

TV & Film

Hunger Games' Tom Blyth reveals he won't play President Snow in new Haymitch movie

Hunger Games' Tom Blyth reveals he won't play President Snow in new Haymitch movie

TV & Film

Liam Payne will feature as a judge on the upcoming series Building the Band

Netflix confirm Liam Payne's ‘Building the Band’ series is still going ahead

Here's how to vote for the BRIT Awards 2025

How to vote for the BRIT Awards 2025

The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow release time: Here's what time his new album comes out

The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow release time: Here's what time his new album comes out

BRIT Awards 2025: See the full nominations list here

BRIT Awards 2025: Full nominations list, show date, performers and everything you need to know
Lady Gaga debuted new song 'All We Need Is Time' written for FireAid concert

Lady Gaga debuts song 'All We Need Is Time' written for FireAid concert

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch