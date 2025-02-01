How to watch the Grammys in the UK and online

By Abbie Reynolds

The Grammys are taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but how can you watch in the UK and online? Here are all the ways to watch and stream the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Awards season is in full swing and one of the biggest nights in music is upon us. That's right, it's time for the Grammy Awards 2025.

The 67th annual Grammys are being held in LA's Crypto.com Arena for it's 22nd year at the venue. The likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish and Charli xcx are all set to perform at this year's ceremony, which will see the best in the biz receive acclaim for their work, as chosen by the Recording Academy.

While last year's Grammy Awards gave us 'The Tortured Poets Department' announcement from Taylor Swift, this year the 'So High School' singer - who is nominated for six Grammys - is actually going to be a presenter, PRESENTER, at the show. (All the Swiftie Rep TV theories come flooding back - it is the year of the snake!)

Naturally, with performances from our faves and our literal mother presenting an award, we don't want to miss a minute. And neither should you! Here are all the ways you can watch the Grammys this year, even if you're in the UK.

Where can I watch the Grammys in the UK in 2025?

While The Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will start broadcasting live on CBS at 8pm PT (which is 1am GMT), it will also be broadcasting live on Paramount+ which is available in the UK, unlike CBS which is only in the States.

It's important to be aware that Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to the live stream, but Paramount+ Essential subscribers won't have access to watch until the full thing comes out the following day on demand.

Aside from Paramount+, there are some online ways to stream The Grammys which will be accessible to UK viewers as well.

Where can I stream the Grammys 2025?

If you don't have access to CBS or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME you don't have to miss out as The Grammys will also be streamed live online at Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

As well as there, the entire thing will streamed here: live.grammy.com

What time is the Grammys UK time?

The show begins at 8pm PT and is set to end at 11.30pm, for UK viewers this means it is set to begin at 1am GMT and should end at 4.30am.

If you're staying up for it, we salute you!

