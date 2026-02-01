How to watch the 2026 Grammys in the UK and online

By Sam Prance

Where can I watch the Grammys in the UK in 2026? All the details on how and when to stream the 2026 Grammy Awards.

It's official. The biggest night in music is nearly here but how can you watch the 2026 Grammys in the UK and online?

Every year, the Grammy Awards is a must-see event. In 2025, we saw electric performances from the likes of Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. Not to mention, Kendrick Lamar earned an incredible five awards for 'Not Like Us' and Beyoncé took home Album of the Year and made history as the first Black artist to win Best Country Album.

This year, major stars like Justin Bieber and KATSEYE are set to perform live with Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and many more all set to compete for the major awards. As a result, everyone will be watching every minute to catch all the speeches, performances and behind the scenes moments that happen both on and off the Grammys stage.

Scroll down to find out all of the ways that you can watch the Grammy Awards this year both in the UK and online.

Where can I watch the Grammys in the UK in 2026?

Just like the past few years, the 2026 Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah. In the US, they start broadcasting live on CBS at 8PM PT / 5PM ET (which is 1AM GMT). They will also broadcast live on Paramount+ which is available in the UK, unlike CBS which is only available in the United States.

However, in the UK only Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to the livestream. If you just have Paramount+, you won't have access to watch until the full thing comes out the following day on demand.

Aside from Paramount+, there are some other ways for UK viewers to stream The Grammys online.

Where can I stream the Grammys 2025?

If you don't have access to CBS or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME you don't have to miss out as The Grammys will also be streamed live online at Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. On top of that, the entire show will be streamed here: live.grammy.com.

What time is the Grammys in the UK?

The 2026 Grammys starts at 8PM PT and ends at 11.30PM PT. In the UK, this means the ceremony will start at 1AM GMT and end at 4.30AM.

