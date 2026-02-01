How to watch the 2026 Grammys in the UK and online

1 February 2026, 08:00

How to watch the 2026 Grammys in the UK and online
How to watch the 2026 Grammys in the UK and online. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Where can I watch the Grammys in the UK in 2026? All the details on how and when to stream the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's official. The biggest night in music is nearly here but how can you watch the 2026 Grammys in the UK and online?

Every year, the Grammy Awards is a must-see event. In 2025, we saw electric performances from the likes of Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. Not to mention, Kendrick Lamar earned an incredible five awards for 'Not Like Us' and Beyoncé took home Album of the Year and made history as the first Black artist to win Best Country Album.

This year, major stars like Justin Bieber and KATSEYE are set to perform live with Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and many more all set to compete for the major awards. As a result, everyone will be watching every minute to catch all the speeches, performances and behind the scenes moments that happen both on and off the Grammys stage.

Scroll down to find out all of the ways that you can watch the Grammy Awards this year both in the UK and online.

Beyonce lands best country album Grammy award for Cowboy Carter

Where can I watch the Grammys in the UK in 2026?

Just like the past few years, the 2026 Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah. In the US, they start broadcasting live on CBS at 8PM PT / 5PM ET (which is 1AM GMT). They will also broadcast live on Paramount+ which is available in the UK, unlike CBS which is only available in the United States.

However, in the UK only Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to the livestream. If you just have Paramount+, you won't have access to watch until the full thing comes out the following day on demand.

Aside from Paramount+, there are some other ways for UK viewers to stream The Grammys online.

Where can I watch the Grammys in the UK in 2026?
Where can I watch the Grammys in the UK in 2026? Picture: Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic

Where can I stream the Grammys 2025?

If you don't have access to CBS or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME you don't have to miss out as The Grammys will also be streamed live online at Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. On top of that, the entire show will be streamed here: live.grammy.com.

What time is the Grammys in the UK?

The 2026 Grammys starts at 8PM PT and ends at 11.30PM PT. In the UK, this means the ceremony will start at 1AM GMT and end at 4.30AM.

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Who is performing at the 2026 Grammys? All the confirmed artists

Who is performing at the 2026 Grammys? All the confirmed artists

Harry Styles Together Together Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Harry Styles Together Together Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more
Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

The Grammy Awards take place on 2nd February

What time does the Grammys start and how long is it on for?

Benson Boone claps back at claims he's copying Harry Styles

Benson Boone slams claims he's "copying" Harry Styles

Hot On Capital

Why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are missing from Bridgerton season 4 part 1

Bridgerton boss explains why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley aren't in part 1

TV & Film

Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling

Who is Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Francesca's Michael Stirling book change explained

TV & Film

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton?

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Showrunner confirms her future

TV & Film

Everything you need to know about the American bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2026

Meet Love Island All Stars' American bombshells - Kyra, Sher, Imani, Carrington, Zac & Yamen

Love Island

An inside look at Scott and Imani's date on Love Island USA

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis and Imani Wheeler's dating history explained

Love Island

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-AWARD-EMMY-APPLE TV+

Catherine O'Hara has died age 71

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public

TV & Film

Bridgerton boss explains why Benedict ends up with a woman despite being bisexual

Bridgerton boss explains why Benedict ends up with a woman despite being bisexual

TV & Film

Lucinda's before and after was shared by the aesthetics clinic she went to

Love Island's Lucinda's before and after cosmetic treatment ahead of All Stars revealed

Love Island

Love Island All Stars' Samie and Lucinda's friendship and feud explained

Love Island All Stars fans 'work out' truth of Samie and Lucinda feud

Love Island

Bridgerton season 5 and 6 could potentially follow both Eloise and Francesca's love stories

Bridgerton renewed for seasons 5 and 6 but fans will have to wait years to watch them

TV & Film

Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes says there will be "exactly eight" seasons

Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes reveals exactly how many seasons there will be

TV & Film

Millie Court is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Millie Court's age, Liam Reardon split and what series she’s from

Love Island

Love Island fans are losing it over Millie and Zac's passionate kiss

Love Island All Stars' fans call Millie and Zac's kiss 'best in Love Island UK history'

Love Island

Who plays Sophie in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more

Who plays Sophie in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more

TV & Film

Sean Stone's All Star promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's age, Matilda Draper split and what series he’s from

Love Island

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Lucinda's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda Strafford’s age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Love Island

Leanne Amaning is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Leanne Amaning's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Love Island

Scott van-der-Sluis is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series.

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis' age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae