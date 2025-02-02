What time does the Grammys start and how long is it on for?

2 February 2025, 16:30

The Grammy Awards take place on 2nd February
The Grammy Awards take place on 2nd February. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Awards season is just getting started and the Grammys are upon us once again. Here’s when it starts and how long the ceremony is on for.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Grammys take place on Sunday 2nd February at Crypto.com Arena in LA, with a star-studded line-up of nominees, presenters and performers whose outfits and shows we can’t wait to see.

Trevor Noah returns to host the ceremony and Taylor Swift was announced last-minute as one of the presenters, while Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, RAYE and Teddy Swims are among the incredible 2025 performers.

This year’s ceremony will also raise money for the wildfires happening across parts of California, following the successful fundraiser FireAid which saw musicians come together for two huge concerts.

But what time does the Grammys start and how long is it on for?

Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammys 2025
Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammys 2025. Picture: Getty

What time does the Grammys start?

The Grammys starts on Sunday 2nd February at 5pm PST/8pm ET, which is 1am Monday morning for those of us in the UK.

The awards show itself will be on for three and a half hours, until 8.30pm PST/11.30pm ET, which is 4.30am GMT on Monday.

Some huge names are nominated at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, with Taylor’s ’The Tortured Poets Department’ up for Best Pop Vocal Album and her single ‘Fortnight’ up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

‘Cowboy Carter’ by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish’s ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ and Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' are among the nominees in “the big four” categories.

Beyonce is nominated for 11 Grammys
Beyonce is nominated for 11 Grammys. Picture: Getty

How long is the Grammys on for?

The Grammys Awards show itself will be on for three and a half hours from 5pm PST to 8.30pm PST, but if we include the red carpet time it’s around a 7-hour event for those involved.

But time could fly for Beyoncé, who this year surpassed husband Jay-Z in being the most-nominated artist, with 11 nods for the 2025 ceremony.

What time is the Grammys red carpet?

Celebrities will begin to walk the red carpet from 1pm PST/4pm ET/10pm GMT on Sunday.

You’ll be able to see all the stars arrive on the red carpet, with many performers changing outfits before taking to the stage.

Olivia Rodrigo shows off Grammys glam

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Taylor Swift Grammys nominations 2025: What is she nominated for?

What Grammys is Taylor Swift nominated for? All her 2025 nominations

Is Taylor Swift presenting at the Grammys 2025?

Is Taylor Swift performing at the 2025 Grammys?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and Sphere rumours

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

How to watch the Grammys in the UK and online

How to watch the Grammys in the UK and online

Chappell Roan Good Luck, Babe! Lyrics: The Meaning Explained

Chappell Roan explains heartbreaking meaning behind 'Good Luck, Babe!' lyrics

Hot On Capital

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island

All about Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars Scott Thomas: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Why Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars

Here's why Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars

Love Island

Sabrina Carpenter 'Please Please Please' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Sabrina Carpenter explains true meaning behind her 'Please Please Please' lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter explains the real meaning behind her Espresso lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter explains real meaning behind her 'Espresso' lyrics

Taylor Swift 'Fortnight' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift explains "tragic" meaning behind her 'Fortnight' lyrics

The Sims and The Sims 2 are being re-released

The Sims and The Sims 2 are being re-released as Legacy Collection bundles

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles defends her country roots following Texas Hold 'Em controversy

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles defends her country roots following Texas Hold 'Em backlash

Beyoncé

Beyoncé's 16 Carriages lyrics: The meaning and career references explained

The personal meaning behind Beyoncé's 16 Carriages lyrics explained

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Texas Hold 'Em lyrics: The deeper meaning explained

The deeper meaning behind Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'Em lyrics explained

Beyoncé

Beyoncé's upcoming album will be named 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé explains the meaning of her 'Cowboy Carter' album title

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

TV & Film

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie

TV & Film

Sammy Root and Elma Pazar's history together explained

How do Sammy Root and Elma Pazar know each other? Their history explained

Love Island

Spider-Man fans wants Tom Holland to have a male love interest in Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland fans want Peter Parker to have a male love interest in Spider-Man 4

TV & Film

Will there be a Wednesday season 2?

Wednesday season 2: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailers

TV & Film

Matthew Lillard is returning as Stu in Scream 7

Matthew Lillard 'confirms' return as Stu Macher in Scream 7

TV & Film

Hunger Games' Tom Blyth reveals he won't play President Snow in new Haymitch movie

Hunger Games' Tom Blyth reveals he won't play President Snow in new Haymitch movie

TV & Film

Liam Payne will feature as a judge on the upcoming series Building the Band

Netflix confirm Liam Payne's ‘Building the Band’ series is still going ahead

Here's how to vote for the BRIT Awards 2025

How to vote for the BRIT Awards 2025

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch