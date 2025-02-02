What time does the Grammys start and how long is it on for?

The Grammy Awards take place on 2nd February. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Awards season is just getting started and the Grammys are upon us once again. Here’s when it starts and how long the ceremony is on for.

The Grammys take place on Sunday 2nd February at Crypto.com Arena in LA, with a star-studded line-up of nominees, presenters and performers whose outfits and shows we can’t wait to see.

Trevor Noah returns to host the ceremony and Taylor Swift was announced last-minute as one of the presenters, while Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, RAYE and Teddy Swims are among the incredible 2025 performers.

This year’s ceremony will also raise money for the wildfires happening across parts of California, following the successful fundraiser FireAid which saw musicians come together for two huge concerts.

But what time does the Grammys start and how long is it on for?

Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammys 2025. Picture: Getty

What time does the Grammys start?

The Grammys starts on Sunday 2nd February at 5pm PST/8pm ET, which is 1am Monday morning for those of us in the UK.

The awards show itself will be on for three and a half hours, until 8.30pm PST/11.30pm ET, which is 4.30am GMT on Monday.

Some huge names are nominated at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, with Taylor’s ’The Tortured Poets Department’ up for Best Pop Vocal Album and her single ‘Fortnight’ up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

‘Cowboy Carter’ by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish’s ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ and Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' are among the nominees in “the big four” categories.

Beyonce is nominated for 11 Grammys. Picture: Getty

How long is the Grammys on for?

The Grammys Awards show itself will be on for three and a half hours from 5pm PST to 8.30pm PST, but if we include the red carpet time it’s around a 7-hour event for those involved.

But time could fly for Beyoncé, who this year surpassed husband Jay-Z in being the most-nominated artist, with 11 nods for the 2025 ceremony.

What time is the Grammys red carpet?

Celebrities will begin to walk the red carpet from 1pm PST/4pm ET/10pm GMT on Sunday.

You’ll be able to see all the stars arrive on the red carpet, with many performers changing outfits before taking to the stage.

Olivia Rodrigo shows off Grammys glam

