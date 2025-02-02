How and where to watch the 2025 Grammys red carpet online

How and where to watch 2025 Grammys red carpet online. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Capital FM

Here's how and where to watch all the stars arrive on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys for free online.

Looking for a Grammys red carpet livestream? Look no further, we've got all the details on where and how to watch the 2025 Grammys red carpet online...

Hollywood is gearing up for the biggest night in music with everyone from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé to Benson Boone and Doechii nominated in various categories. Several huge artists are also set to take to stage for some show-stopping performances.

This year, the 2025 GRAMMY Awards is helping to raise funds to help support relief efforts following the devastating fires in Los Angeles.

Red carpet arrivals have already begun, with the likes of Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and more slaying their first looks of the night. Here's all the details on where you can watch the rest of the nominees arrive at the ceremony...

Where can you watch the Grammys red carpet online?

Best New Artist nominee RAYE hits the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys. Picture: Getty

The 2025 Grammys red carpet is being broadcast for free online in several different places. Here's where you can watch all the arrivals, alongside interviews with the nominees and attendees:

E! will also be airing their usual live red carpet show, titled "Live From E!: Grammys".

Chappell Roan goes bold on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

What time does the Grammys red carpet start?

The official Grammys website will also be streaming the red carpet for free online at live.GRAMMY.com.

The livestream page includes a 'Fashion Cam' stream of the red carpet itself as well as a celebrity arrivals cam where you'll be able to spot your faves climbing out of their car, and the actual red carpet show hosted by Cassie DiLaura and Taylor Hale which will include all the artist interviews.

The 2025 Grammys red carpet official kicks off at 6pm EST/3pm PST/11pm GMT.

