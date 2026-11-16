RAYE, ROSALÍA and Olivia Rodrigo lead 2027 Grammy nominations in major and pop categories

RAYE, ROSALÍA and Olivia Rodrigo lead 2027 Grammy nominations in major and pop categories. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio, Ian Maule/Getty Images, Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Sam Prance

Who has been nominated at the 2027 Grammys? Here's your live guide to all the major awards and pop categories.

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It's officially Grammys season. After weeks of anticipation, the 2027 Grammy nominations have now been announced.

Over the course of the past year, we've seen superstars like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles and ROSALÍA all release huge albums. Not to mention, beloved British stars like RAYE have also reached brand new heights of global success and rising talents like Ella Langley, Audrey Hobert and Sienna Spiro have had massive years.

The 2027 Grammys don't take place until February 7th next year but the nominations have been revealed with RAYE leading them with 11, ROSALÍA following closely with nine and Olivia Rodrigo and Ella Langley both getting seven.

Scroll down to see all the nominees in the major and pop categories.

Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar both won big at the 2026 Grammys. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

What are the 2027 Grammy nominations?

The major awards at the Grammys, aka The Big Four, are Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist. Meanwhile, the pop categories include Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Below are all of the nominations in the major and pop categories this year.

MAJOR AWARDS

Record of the Year

Bruno Mars - 'I Just Might'

Ella Langley - 'Choosin' Texas'

Oliva Dean - 'Man I Need'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'The Cure'

RAYE - 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'

ROSALÍA, BJÖRK & YVES TUMOR - 'BERGHAIN'

Taylor Swift - 'The Fate of Ophelia'

Tame Impala & JENNIE - 'Dracula'

Song of the Year

Ariana Grande - 'hate that i made you love me'

Bruno Mars - 'Risk It All'

Ella Langley - 'Choosin' Texas'

Oliva Dean - 'Man I Need'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'The Cure'

RAYE - 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'

ROSALÍA, BJÖRK & YVES TUMOR - 'BERGHAIN'

Taylor Swift - 'I Knew It, I Knew You'

Album of the Year

Bruno Mars - The Romantic

Ella Langley - Dandelion

Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

Olivia Rodrigo - you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love

Phoebe Bridgers - Lost Weekend

RAYE - THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.

ROSALÍA - LUX

Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Don Toliver

Ella Langley

Geese

Remi Wolf

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

The Womack Sisters

POP CATEGORIES

Best Pop Solo Performance

Bruno Mars - 'Risk It All'

Olivia Dean - 'Main I Need'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'The Cure'

RAYE - 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'

ROSALÍA - 'Sauvignon Blanc'

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga & Doechii - 'Runway'

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - 'Bring Your Love'

RAYE & Hanz Zimmer - 'Click Clack Symphony.'

Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter - 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Tame Impala & JENNIE - 'Dracula'

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande - petal

Bruno Mars - The Romantic

Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

Olivia Rodrigo - you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love

RAYE - THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.

Best Asian Pop Music Perormance

BABYMETAL & Polyphia - 'Sunset Kiss'

BINI - 'Unang Kilig'

IVE - 'BANG BANG'

KIIIKIII - '404 (NEW ERA)'

LISA - 'YES'

SB19 - 'VISA'

Best Dance/Pop Recording

Madonna - 'Danceteria'

RAYE - 'Life Boat.'

Slayyyter - 'DANCE...'

Tinashe - 'Too Easy'

Zara Larsson - 'Blue Moon'

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Fed again... & Jamie T - 'Lights Burn Dimmer'

Madonna - 'I Feel So Free'

Slayyyter - 'CRANK'

Tame Imapala - 'My Old Ways'

Tinashe - 'Melatonin'

underscores - 'Music'

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Madonna - Confessions II

Robyn - Sexistential

Skrillex - SOMA

Slayyyter - WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA

Tame Impala - Deadbeat

Who are you rooting for to win this year?

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