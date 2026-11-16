RAYE, ROSALÍA and Olivia Rodrigo lead 2027 Grammy nominations in major and pop categories
16 November 2026, 14:08 | Updated: 16 November 2026, 14:10
Who has been nominated at the 2027 Grammys? Here's your live guide to all the major awards and pop categories.
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It's officially Grammys season. After weeks of anticipation, the 2027 Grammy nominations have now been announced.
Over the course of the past year, we've seen superstars like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles and ROSALÍA all release huge albums. Not to mention, beloved British stars like RAYE have also reached brand new heights of global success and rising talents like Ella Langley, Audrey Hobert and Sienna Spiro have had massive years.
The 2027 Grammys don't take place until February 7th next year but the nominations have been revealed with RAYE leading them with 11, ROSALÍA following closely with nine and Olivia Rodrigo and Ella Langley both getting seven.
Scroll down to see all the nominees in the major and pop categories.
- Read more: Who's won the most Grammys?
What are the 2027 Grammy nominations?
The major awards at the Grammys, aka The Big Four, are Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist. Meanwhile, the pop categories include Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.
Below are all of the nominations in the major and pop categories this year.
MAJOR AWARDS
Record of the Year
- Bruno Mars - 'I Just Might'
- Ella Langley - 'Choosin' Texas'
- Oliva Dean - 'Man I Need'
- Olivia Rodrigo - 'The Cure'
- RAYE - 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'
- ROSALÍA, BJÖRK & YVES TUMOR - 'BERGHAIN'
- Taylor Swift - 'The Fate of Ophelia'
- Tame Impala & JENNIE - 'Dracula'
Song of the Year
- Ariana Grande - 'hate that i made you love me'
- Bruno Mars - 'Risk It All'
- Ella Langley - 'Choosin' Texas'
- Oliva Dean - 'Man I Need'
- Olivia Rodrigo - 'The Cure'
- RAYE - 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'
- ROSALÍA, BJÖRK & YVES TUMOR - 'BERGHAIN'
- Taylor Swift - 'I Knew It, I Knew You'
Album of the Year
- Bruno Mars - The Romantic
- Ella Langley - Dandelion
- Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
- Olivia Rodrigo - you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love
- Phoebe Bridgers - Lost Weekend
- RAYE - THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.
- ROSALÍA - LUX
- Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl
Best New Artist
- Angine de Poitrine
- Don Toliver
- Ella Langley
- Geese
- Remi Wolf
- Slayyyter
- Sienna Spiro
- The Womack Sisters
POP CATEGORIES
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Bruno Mars - 'Risk It All'
- Olivia Dean - 'Main I Need'
- Olivia Rodrigo - 'The Cure'
- RAYE - 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'
- ROSALÍA - 'Sauvignon Blanc'
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Lady Gaga & Doechii - 'Runway'
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - 'Bring Your Love'
- RAYE & Hanz Zimmer - 'Click Clack Symphony.'
- Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter - 'The Life of a Showgirl'
- Tame Impala & JENNIE - 'Dracula'
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Ariana Grande - petal
- Bruno Mars - The Romantic
- Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
- Olivia Rodrigo - you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love
- RAYE - THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.
Best Asian Pop Music Perormance
- BABYMETAL & Polyphia - 'Sunset Kiss'
- BINI - 'Unang Kilig'
- IVE - 'BANG BANG'
- KIIIKIII - '404 (NEW ERA)'
- LISA - 'YES'
- SB19 - 'VISA'
Best Dance/Pop Recording
- Madonna - 'Danceteria'
- RAYE - 'Life Boat.'
- Slayyyter - 'DANCE...'
- Tinashe - 'Too Easy'
- Zara Larsson - 'Blue Moon'
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Fed again... & Jamie T - 'Lights Burn Dimmer'
- Madonna - 'I Feel So Free'
- Slayyyter - 'CRANK'
- Tame Imapala - 'My Old Ways'
- Tinashe - 'Melatonin'
- underscores - 'Music'
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Madonna - Confessions II
- Robyn - Sexistential
- Skrillex - SOMA
- Slayyyter - WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA
- Tame Impala - Deadbeat
Who are you rooting for to win this year?
Read more music news here:
- OIivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan explain "queer" meaning behind 'Expectations' lyrics
- Zara Larsson reveals how boyfriend Lamin Holmén inspired her Blue Moon lyrics
- The moving meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics explained
- Tate McRae explains deeper meaning behind her 'Housewife' lyrics
- Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour setlist including every surprise song