Gracie Abrams explains how she wrote 'Imaginary Friend' with boyfriend Paul Mescal

17 July 2026, 16:30 | Updated: 17 July 2026, 17:41

Gracie Abrams explains how she wrote 'Imaginary Friend' with boyfriend Paul Mescal
Gracie Abrams explains how she wrote 'Imaginary Friend' with boyfriend Paul Mescal. Picture: Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Gracie Abrams' 'Imaginary Friend' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the meaning behind the song.

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Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal have written a song together, but what is 'Imaginary Friend' about and how did it start?

Gracie Abrams is no stranger to collaborating with other artists and songwriters on her music. Over the course of her career to date, Gracie's worked with everyone from Taylor Swift and Benny Blanco to The National's Aaron Dessner. Not to mention, she's co-written smash hits like 'That's So True' and 'Risk' with her best friend Audrey Hobert.

Now, Gracie has released her third studio album Daughter from Hell and it includes a new song co-written with her boyfriend Paul Mescal. Here's what Gracie has said about writing with the Normal People and Gladiator II actor.

Why Gracie Abrams was the ‘Daughter From Hell’ | Very British Day Out

In 'Imaginary Friend', Gracie imagines that a lover is with her even though they are not actually there. She sings: I felt you in the morning in the kitchen / And it spooked me 'cause you weren't there / Thought I heard you, so I stopped and really listened. It's unclear if she's singing about an ex or someone she's fantasising about.

Gracie hasn't elaborated further on the meaning behind the song but she has explained how she ended up writing it with Paul Mescal. Appearing on The New York Times' Popcast said: "That was so fun to write together. That wasn't some groundbreaking event for us. We have a very creative home with friends."

She added: "It's such a simple short song and it was really just us f---ing around. Your classic process."

Gracie Abrams - Imaginary Friend (Official Lyric Video)

When did Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal start dating?

Gracie and Paul have been publicly dating each other since 2024. When asked how she feels about letting people into her personal life, Gracie told Popcast: "If you know how happy your experience was making something or how much you learned about yourself or your partner, no amount of hate or trolling could take that away."

No, I'm not crying. You are!

Gracie Abrams - 'Imaginary Friend' lyrics

VERSE 1
I felt you in the morning in the kitchen
And it spooked me 'cause you weren't there
Thought I heard you, so I stopped and really listened
You said "Something, something, something," wasn't fair

CHORUS
So I stop and fill the gaps, I'm sorry, but I have to ask
If you could do me just a little favor? I'll return it later
Promise not to laugh, I talk to you, you don't talk back
'Cause you're a figment of my imagination
Man, I fucking hate it

POST-CHORUS
Oh-oh (Oh)
Oh, I hate it
Oh-oh, oh
(Mm)

VERSE 2
You don't know even half of what you're missing
But I'm cool now if you even care
Do you remember all the shit I broke? Well, I fixed it
Kick your shoes off, go and leave 'em by the stairs, but you don't

CHORUS
So I stop and fill the gaps, I'm sorry, but I have to ask
If you could do me just a little favor, tell me I'm no failure?
I promise not to laugh, I've got it wrong, let's run it back
Don't be a figment of my imagination, but you are, and I fucking hate it

BRIDGE
Oh, oh
Is it me, or is it so hot?
Oh, oh
Is it time to take our clothes off?
Oh, oh
And is it wrong I'm thinking this thought?
Oh, oh

OUTRO
Well, I felt you in the morning in the kitchen
But you were unaware

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