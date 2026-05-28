Gracie Abrams Look At My Life Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

28 May 2026, 17:21

Gracie Abrams Look At My Life Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more
Gracie Abrams Look At My Life Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When do Gracie Abrams tickets go on sale? Who are the support acts? From presale codes to ticket prices, here's how to get tickets to The Look At My Life Tour.

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Gracie Abrams fans assemble! The star is going on tour and tickets for The Look At My Life Tour go on sale very soon.

On May 14th, Gracie Abrams kicked off her new era with the hit single 'Hit the Wall'. The mid-tempo anthem is one of Gracie's most emotionally raw songs to date and it's the first taste of her upcoming album Daughter from Hell. The project is set to come out globally on July 17th. In a caption, Gracie teased: "I am so ready for it to be yours."

Now, Gracie has announced a world tour and it kicks off later this year. Scroll down to find out her tour dates, cities, presale codes, ticket prices, support acts, setlist and all the info you need to see Gracie perform later this year.

When is Gracie Abrams going on Tour?

Gracie Abrams Look At My Life Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Gracie Abrams is offering multiple presale options for her Look At My Life Tour. These include an Artist presale in the US and a pre-order presale and O2 presale for fans in the UK. Scroll down for information below.

  • Artist presale - Sign up for presale access on gracieabrams.com/tour by Sunday, May 31 at 10pm PT for your city. No codes are needed. Access will be tied to your Ticketmaster account and anyone who signs up will be able to join the presale on June 2.
  • Pre-order presale - UK and Europe, preorder any format of Daughter from Hell from Gracie's store before Monday, June 1 at 12pm BST/1pm CEST to receive an exclusive code and ticket link on email. If you have already pre-ordered the album via her store, you will receive a code!
  • O2 presale - O2 customers in the UK can access the O2 presale from Tuesday, June 2nd at 9AM.

There's also a no purchase necessary link for fans in the UK.

When is Gracie Abram's Look At My Life Tour presale?

In Gracie's official announcement, she revealed that all presales begin on Tuesday, June 2nd at 9AM local time.

When do Gracie Abram's Look At My Life Tour tickets go on sale?

Gracie has revealed that the general on sale is on "Friday, June 5 at 9am local time for all dates" for all dates.

Gracie Abrams Look At My Life Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country
Gracie Abrams Look At My Life Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Getty

Gracie Abrams Look At My Life Tour ticket prices: How much will tickets be?

Full ticket prices for Gracie Abrams' Look At My Life Tour are yet to be revealed. However, you can see the prices for her shows in Amsterdam on Ticketmaster. Tickets for Gracie's Amsterdam shows cost between €61.71 and €123.42.

  • General Admission - €89.76
  • Premium Seating - €123.42
  • Level 2 - €100.98
  • Level 3 - €84.15
  • Level 4 - €72.93
  • Level 5 - €61.71
  • Accessible Tickets - €89.76

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

Gracie Abrams Look At My Life Tour dates: When is Gracie Abrams going on tour?

As it stands, Gracie Abrams has announced 27 Wildworld Tour dates and three festival appearances for 2026.

North American Leg

  • Dec 02 - Denver, CO
  • Dec 03 - Denver, CO
  • Dec 06 - Oakland, CA
  • Dec 07 - Oakland, CA
  • Dec 09 - Glendale, AZ
  • Dec 10 - Glendale, AZ
  • Dec 14 - Los Angeles, CA
  • Dec 18 - Los Angeles, CA
  • Dec 19 -Los Angeles, CA
  • Dec 20 - Los Angeles, CA
  • Jan 26 - Seattle, WA
  • Jan 27 - Seattle, WA
  • Jan 29 - Seattle, WA
  • Jan 31 - Portland, OR
  • Feb 01 - Portland, OR
  • Feb 11 - Chicago, IL
  • Feb 12 - Chicago, IL
  • Feb 14 - Nashville, TN
  • Feb 15 - Nashville, TN
  • Feb 18 - Toronto, ON
  • Feb 19 - Toronto, ON
  • Feb 23 - Atlanta, GA
  • Feb 24 - Atlanta, GA
  • Feb 26 - Charlotte, NC
  • Feb 27 - Charlotte, NC
  • Mar 01 - Boston, MATD
  • Mar 02 - Boston, MATD
  • Mar 04 - Washington, D.C.
  • Mar 05 - Washington, D.C.
  • Mar 08 - Montréal, QC
  • Mar 09 - Montréal, QC
  • Mar 12 - Philadelphia, PA
  • Mar 13 - Philadelphia, PA
  • Mar 16 - Brooklyn, NY
  • Mar 17 - Brooklyn, NY
  • Mar 19 - Brooklyn, NY
  • Mar 20 - Brooklyn, NY

UK and European Leg

  • Apr 08 - Paris, FR
  • Apr 09 - Paris, FR
  • Apr 12 - Paris, FR
  • Apr 15 - Antwerp, BE
  • Apr 16 - Antwerp, BE
  • Apr 19 - Dublin, IE
  • Apr 20 - Dublin, IE
  • Apr 22 - Manchester, UK
  • Apr 24 - Manchester, UK
  • Apr 25 - Manchester, UK
  • Apr 27 - Glasgow, UK
  • Apr 28 - Glasgow, UK
  • Apr 30 - London, UK
  • May 01 - London, UK
  • May 03 - London, UK
  • May 04 - London, UK
  • May 07 - Amsterdam, NL
  • May 08 - Amsterdam, NL
  • May 10 - Amsterdam, NL
  • May 12 - Berlin, DE
  • May 13 - Berlin, DE
  • May 18 - Stockholm, SE
  • May 19 - Stockholm, SE
  • May 23 - Milan, IT
  • May 24 - Milan, IT
  • May 27 - Barcelona, ES
  • May 28 - Barcelona, ES

Gracie Abrams Look At My Life Tour locations: Where is Gracie Abrams playing?

For the time being, Gracie Abrams has announced Look At My Life Tour dates in the UK, Europe, US and Canada. It's currently unclear if she will take their tour to other territories like Australia, Asia, South America and Africa in 2027.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

Gracie Abrams Look At My Life Tour locations: Where is Gracie Abrams playing?
Gracie Abrams Look At My Life Tour locations: Where is Gracie Abrams playing? Picture: Getty

Gracie Abrams Look At My Life Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

No information for Gracie Abrams's Look At My Life Tour setlist has been confirmed at the moment but we imagine that the setlist will focus heavily on her upcoming album Daughter from Hell including the hit single 'Hit the Wall'.

Elsewhere, expect to hear Gracie's biggest hits including 'That's So True', 'I Love You I'm Sorry' and 'Risk'.

Who is supporting Gracie Abrams on the Look At My Life Tour?

Multiple major artists are supporting Gracie Abrams on the Look At My Life Tour. In the US, Gracie will be supported by Rachel Chinouriri, Holly Humberstone, Del Water Gap, Charlotte Lawrence, Grace Ives, Bella Kay, Jensen McRae and The Japanese House.

As for the UK, Gracie is being supported by Samia and Jake Minch.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

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