The emotional meaning behind Gracie Abrams' 'Hit the Wall' lyrics explained

Gracie Abrams Hit the Wall lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Interscope

By Sam Prance

What are Gracie Abrams' 'Hit the Wall' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the heartbreaking song.

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Gracie Abrams has just dropped her new song 'Hit the Wall' and the real meaning behind the lyrics is devastating.

Gracie Abrams is no stranger to releasing pop songs that capture exactly how it feels to be in your 20s. From breakup anthems that were made to sing along to ('That's So True') to bops about yearning over someone you've never met ('Risk'), Gracie knows how to convey the highs and lows of modern romance better than almost anyone else.

'Hit the Wall' is the first single from Gracie's new album Daughter from Hell and it adds to her ever-growing collection of classic pop songs. What is 'Hit the Wall' about though? Here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the song.

In 'Hit the Wall', Gracie sings candidly about her own self-destructive tendencies and how that impacts her romantic relationships. Gracie opens the song with the verse: I'm a crack in the pavement, I'm a slipknot / I'm afraid that my fortress is a glass box / I should know what I'm playing but I forgot / Felt good for a day but that stopped.

Alluding to how her behaviour sabotages her love life, Gracie then adds: And I once saw clearly but it's bloodshot

And I want you so badly but I close off / I thought we'd get married but I guess not.

In the chorus, Gracie sings: Hit the wall, I just hit the wall / I'm not a problem you can solve / Weighing the cost impossible / I hit the wall, I hit the wall.

In the second verse, Gracie opines: I barely deserve it if you do stay / I wish you would anyway.

What are Gracie Abrams' 'Hit the Wall' lyrics about? Picture: Getty

After the bridge, Gracie heartbreakingly suggests that her own paranoia and insecurities will lead to her lover leaving her: Sooner or later you'll find out / I live in a pattern of breakdowns / You'll bend to my shadows, it's so loud / And then you'll lose me to the crowd.

Brb - listening to 'Hit the Wall' on repeat and crying for the foreseeable future.

Gracie Abrams - 'Hit the Wall' lyrics

VERSE 1

I'm a crack in the pavement, I'm a slipknot

I'm afraid that my fortress is a glass box

I should know what I'm playing but I forgot

Felt good for a day but that stopped

And I once saw clearly but it's bloodshot

And I want you so badly but I close off

I thought we'd get married but I guess not

Now you can watch me hit the wall

CHORUS

Hit the wall, I just hit the wall

I'm not a problem you can solve

Weighing the cost impossible

I hit the wall, I hit the wall

VERSE 2

I try to be violent but I get caught

A roomful of doctors and an ink plot

I'm drawn into headlights of a blindspot

Pullover and wait for too long

I wanna be stable but I do cave

I use when I'm able, I downgrade

I barely deserve it if you do stay

I wish you would anyway

CHORUS

But I hit the wall, I just hit the wall

I'm not a problem you can solve

Weighing the cost impossible

I hit the wall, I hit the wall

BRIDGE

'A Case of You' playing in the hallway

Hallucinations that I downplay

I'm numb till I'm aching for the sharp pain

Watch my blade riccochet

Funny ain't it, flashbacks of my life

What a waste and what a shame

And I'm face to face with

Every girl that I tried to play

VERSE 3

Sooner or later you'll find out

I live in a pattern of breakdowns

You'll bend to my shadows, it's so loud

And then you'll lose me to the crowd

CHORUS

Hit the wall, I just hit the wall

I'm not a problem you can solve

Hit the wall, I just, I just, no

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