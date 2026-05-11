Gracie Abrams 'Daughter From Hell' tracklist, release date, collabs, tour, vinyl variants and news

Gracie Abrams 'Daughter From Hell' tracklist, release date, collabs, tour, vinyl variants and news. Picture: Getty, Interscope

By Sam Prance

What is Gracie Abrams' Daughter from Hell tracklist? Is she going on tour? Here's everything we know so far.

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Gracie Abrams is back! The star has just revealed her new album Daughter from Hell is coming out in mere weeks.

In April, Gracie started teasing her highly anticipated third album by sharing behind the scenes photos and videos on her Instagram page. She then announced that her new single 'Hit the Wall' would be coming out worldwide on May 14th. Describing how she feels about the song, Gracie wrote: "I love it with everything I have."

Now, Gracie has confirmed that her new album is called Daughter from Hell? When does it come out though? What's the tracklist? Is Gracie doing a tour. Scroll down to find out all the info you need including collabs and vinyl variants.

When does Gracie Abrams' Daughter from Hell come out?

On Monday, May 11th, Gracie Abrams took to Instagram to announce that she will be releasing her third studio album Daughter from Hell on July 17th, 2026. In her caption, Gracie teased: "Whoa whoa whoa. Freaking out. I am so ready for it to be yours."

You can currently pre-order Daughter from Hell on Gracie's website and/or pre-save the album on Apple Music and Spotify.

What is Gracie Abrams' Daughter from Hell tracklist?

As it stands, Gracie Abrams is yet to confirm the full Daughter from Hell tracklist. However, Gracie has confirmed that 'Hit the Wall' is the lead single and fans will be able to stream the song on Thursday (May 14th). If you pre-save the album on Apple Music, you can see that the album is 16 tracks long and 'Hit the Wall' is Track 1.

Hit the Wall TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

When does Gracie Abrams' Daughter from Hell come out? Picture: Getty

What are Gracie Abrams' Daughter from Hell vinyl variants?

Gracie Abrams is selling multiple Daughter from Hell vinyl variants, CDs, cassettes and bundles on her official site. As well as the standard edition, you can purchase the album in multiple exclusive versions including signed editions and her own lavender vinyl with an exclusive cover.

Check out the full range of Daughter from Hell physical variants by visiting Gracie Abrams's store.

Who did Gracie Abrams write her new album with?

Ahead of announcing Daughter from Hell, Gracie Abrams shared photos in the studio with her longterm collaborator The National's Aaron Dessner. Aaron was the primary producer on both of Gracie's first two albums Good Riddance and The Secret of Us. Aaron was involved in hit singles like 'That's So True' and 'I Love You, I'm Sorry'.

Aaron has also worked with artists like Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan and Ed Sheeran.

Are there any collabs on Gracie Abrams' Daughter from Hell?

As it stands, there is currently no information regarding collabs on Gracie Abrams' new album right now. Gracie hasn't released many collabs in her career to date. However, Taylor Swift did appear on the fan-favourite song 'Us' on The Secret of Us.

Is Gracie Abrams going on a Daughter from Hell tour?

For the time being, Gracie Abrams is yet to announce anything regarding a Daughter from Hell tour.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know when Gracie reveals more.

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