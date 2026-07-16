Here's what time Gracie Abrams' new album Daughter From Hell comes out

16 July 2026, 12:01

Here's what time Gracie Abrams' new album Daughter From Hell comes out
Here's what time Gracie Abrams' new album Daughter From Hell comes out. Picture: Alamy, Interscope
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What time does Gracie Abrams' Daughter from Hell come out? What's the tracklist? All the release times in the UK, US and around the world for Gracie Abrams' new album explained.

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It's official. We are on the brink of a brand new Gracie Abrams' era but what time does Daughter from Hell come out?

Following the huge success of The Secret of Us, all eyes have been on Gracie Abrams to see what she does next. On Monday, May 11th, Gracie took to Instagram to announce her third studio album Daughter from Hell and she's since released the hit singles 'Hit the Wall' and 'Look at My Life'. Not only that but she's revealed she's going on tour.

On July 17th, fans can finally hear Daughter from Hell in full. If you're wondering what time Daughter from Hell will hit streaming platforms, we've put together a detailed list of all the international Daughter from Hell release times.

Gracie Abrams sings ‘Minibar’ live

What time does Gracie Abrams' Daughter from Hell come out?

Gracie's new album Daughter from Hell will be released at midnight LOCAL TIME on Friday July 17th. This means that, wherever you are, you will be able to stream, buy and download the album at 12:00AM in your country. New Zealand will get it first and it will become available to the rest of the world hour by hour.

For fans in America, there will be a simultaneous release no matter which time zone you are based in. The album will drop at 12:00AM (ET) if you live on the east coast. However, for anyone who is based on the west coast, Daughter from Hell is dropping at 9:00PM (PT) on July 17th.

If you want to avoid lyric spoilers before the album comes out in your country, we recommend staying off of social media until you've heard the project.

Here are Gracie Abrams' Daughter from hell release times for a handful of major time zones:

  • United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (July 16th)
  • United States (ET) - 12:00 AM
  • Canada (Vancouver) - 9:00 PM (July 16th)
  • Canada (Toronto) - 12:00 AM
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 12:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 12:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 12:00 AM
  • South Africa - 12:00 AM
  • India - 12:00 AM
  • Indonesia - 12:00 AM
  • Philippines - 12:00 AM
  • Hong Kong - 12:00 AM
  • Singapore - 12:00 AM
  • Australia - 12:00 AM
  • Japan - 12:00 AM
  • New Zealand - 12:00 AM
What time does Gracie Abrams' Daughter from Hell come out?
What time does Gracie Abrams' Daughter from Hell come out? Picture: Alamy

What is Gracie Abrams' Daughter from Hell tracklist?

Daughter from Hell is 16 tracks long including the singles 'Hit the Wall' and 'Look at My Life' and Gracie worked on it with her longterm collaborator Aaron Dessner. The standard edition of the album is 56 minutes and 8 seconds long.

  1. Hit the Wall (3:14)
  2. Death Wish (3:35)
  3. The Knife (3:36)
  4. Daughter from Hell (4:04)
  5. Look at My Life (3:10)
  6. Good Reason (4:08)
  7. Men Like You (4:03)
  8. Sober (2:51)
  9. Broke My Heart (3:39)
  10. Mews (4:11)
  11. Minibar (2:00)
  12. Imaginary Friend (2:29)
  13. Afflictions (3:27)
  14. Humming (4:11)
  15. What If It's Right (with Marcus Mumford) (4:34)
  16. Cold Goodbyes (2:56)

There is also an exclusive Target edition with an extra bonus track called 'Crazy Girl'.

Which track are you claiming?

Read more Gracie Abrams news here:

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