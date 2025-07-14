Exclusive

Grace Davies: 'I was hooked on Pretty Little Liars. We won't talk about the abysmal final episode' | My Life In 20

14 July 2025, 15:42 | Updated: 14 July 2025, 15:43

Grace Davies - My Life in 20
Grace Davies - My Life in 20. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

To celebrate the release of her debut album The Wrong Side of 25, we asked pop prodigy Grace Davies to take a trip down memory lane to answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

20) What album could you listen to 20 times over and not get bored?

'Born This Way' by Lady Gaga. It’s been 14 years and it still sounds like it was made yesterday. A modern classic.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Formula 1. It’s the only thing I’m passionate about in life other than music… That and Robbie Williams.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I finished education, the #1 most hated thing (by me) in my entire life, and became a full time self-employed musician. The freedom I felt gave me endless time to throw all of my energy into this career and I’ve not stopped since.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Robbie Williams. Still is, but we won’t tell him because we’re still manifesting a collab. He’s authentically and unapologetically himself, owns his mistakes, is hilarious but also the first one to laugh at himself. One of the greatest showmen to ever grace this earth and an unbelievable songwriter. Perhaps this should’ve been my answer to question 19. Also Marcus Mumford.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

Nothing…

Grace Davies - Super Love Me (Official Music Video)

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Formula 1! I’m from a family of F1 lovers, so when I was younger I would hear 'The Chain' by Fleetwood Mac playing from the living room and know that that was my time to clear off to my bedroom whilst they all watched cars go round in circles… Took me a few years but safe to say I get it now.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

Pretty Little Liars! I think it had just aired and I was HOOKED. I used to watch it on dodgy websites because it wasn’t available in the UK yet. At that time, there was nothing like it. If you know, you know (and we won’t talk about the abysmal final episode).

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I salute solo magpies. I don’t even really know why, someone told me to do it once and now I just do it.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

Dua Lipa. Oh to be that hot and on holiday. Be a nice break, wouldn’t it?

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11? And what’s the first thing you remember about them?

My best friend when I was 11 was a girl called Shannon. She had the sickest mural of P!nk hand painted on her bedroom wall. It was the I’m Not Dead album cover and it was probably 6ft x 6ft. I was so jealous.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Being so ridiculously hard on myself. And also offering to take things off other people’s plates at work and making my plate overflow - that’s really annoying.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Weirdly, the film Ice Age. There’s a scene where there’s loads of frozen animals and creatures in blocks of ice and it petrified me so much that I had a dream when I was in primary school that there were frozen animals in blocks of ice in the school toilets and I couldn’t go in there for weeks. Love it now, though. Great film.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Pretty sure I wanted to be on the West End doing musical theatre. I’ve been a dancer since I was 3 so I always knew I would go into performing.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of? How does it manifest in your life?

I just had to google what they are lol, but definitely gluttony. It’s unfortunately something I’ve struggled with for over 10 years and have had great difficulty in controlling. I’ve been very open online about it but eating disorders have a large double ended spectrum and I’m very much sat at one side of that spectrum. Sorry to bring the mood down!

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue (and I’d force them to sing 'Kids' or they won’t get dessert), Joe Lycett, Alan Carr, RAYE and my best friend Jess.

Grace Davies - MDE (Official Video)

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Olaplex, my parents at the end of the phone, music, cuticle oil and socks.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Damaged but adorable. Period.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

  • Robbie Williams - 'Feel'
  • Nothing But Thieves - 'Impossible (Abbey Road Version)'
  • The 1975 - 'Robbers'

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Perform at the Royal Albert Hall and be able to afford to take my parents on holiday.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Cats. There’s nothing I love more in this world.

Grace Davies' The Wrong Side of 25 is now out.

