Glastonbury Organiser Emily Eavis Explains Rise In 2023 Ticket Prices

Glastonbury festival have had to put their ticket prices up. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Glastonbury Festival ticket prices, like everything else, have gone up.

Glastonbury’s organiser Emily Eavis has explained why the cost of tickets to their world-famous festival has risen, saying they’re still recovering from the impacts of Covid and the worldwide lockdown.

Customers will now be charged £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, with a £50 deposit.

Last time tickets went on sale in 2019 – for what should have been the 2020 festival before it was postponed – they were £265 plus the booking fee.

Glastonbury 2021 celebrated the festival's 50th anniversary. Picture: Getty

Glastonbury Festival returned for the first time in three years this year. Picture: Getty

Explaining why the price has been hiked so much, Eavis said: “We're facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.

"The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, with the balance not due until April.

"And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.

"In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever.

Billie Eilish performs on the main Pyramid Stage at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Getty

"We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support."

Glastonbury Festival went ahead this year, after two years of cancellations and it’s set to return to Worthy Farm in Somerset in June 2023. Tickets will go on sale in November.

The line-up for next year has yet to be revealed.

Eminem, Taylor Swift, Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Harry Styes are just a few of the big names rumoured to be in talks for headlining the festival.

