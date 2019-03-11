Gemma Collins Confirms Single With Naughty Boy As He Describes Dancing On Ice Star's Voice As 'Beautiful'

Gemma Collins and Naughty Boy are working on a ballad. Picture: Getty

Gemma Collins and Naughty Boy are teaming up to create the The Only Way Is Essex star’s first hit, after he described her singing voice as “beautiful”.

Gemma Collins has become a firm favourite celebrity following her TOWIE fame, with stints on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Celebs Go Dating, and Dancing On Ice.

And now the Essex diva is turning her hand to singing, with big plans to launch a pop star career.

Producer Naughty Boy has already revealed he’s on board with Gemma’s career move and has vowed to help her first single, a ballad, get to the Christmas number one spot later this year.

During an interview on Jonathan Ross' show, Gemma said: “Do you know Naughty Boy, who done Running with Beyoncé? He wants to make a track with me. I met him at the BRITs, it’s all going ahead.”

Naughty Boy recorded Gemma’s big reveal, and can be heard saying in the clip shared on Twitter: “Yeh he does!”

He captioned the tweet: “Oh it’s happening @missgemcollins has a beautiful voice.. watch this space people.. #2019 #ballad #christmasno1.”

Gemma Collins revealed her singing plans on Jonathan Ross' show. Picture: ITV

However, Gemma’s plans were met with mixed reviews, with one person replying to the producer: “Best of luck to you both everyone should be allowed to try their dreams!” while another said: “That’s your street cred gone down hill then.”

It won’t be the first time Gemma has tried to get her name in the charts – last year she covered 90s dancefloor hit Everybody’s Free To Feel Good.

