Freya Skye reveals how Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo have inspired her

By Sam Prance

Freya Skye is following in the footsteps of past Disney Channel icons.

Freya Skye has opened up about how Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo have inspired her songwriting as an artist.

Freya Skye may be best known for playing Nova Bright in Disney's Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires but she's quickly establishing herself as one of pop's brightest talents. After wowing fans with her 2025 single 'silent treatment', she's released an all-killer-no-filler EP called, stardust, and we've just named her our Capital Buzz Artist for February.

To celebrate the release of stardust, we asked Freya to play What the Deck?. From her favourite Taylor Swift lyrics to her most embarrassing celebrity encounter, Freya revealed all. Not only that but she also got candid about being a Disney actor turned singer and which of her fellow Disney alumni have inspired her music.

Freya Skye's Fave Taylor Swift Lyric Of All Time & Most Chaotic Celeb Encounter | What The Deck?

Speaking to Capital Buzz about a song she wished she'd written, Freya said: "One right now that I'm really obsessed with and think is so brilliant is a song called 'things i wish you said' by Sabrina Carpenter. I love that song. I wish that that had been me."

Freya then joked: "Me and Sabrina go way back. She doesn't know I exist but I love her...emails i can't send is one of my favourites." As for her fave Sabrina songs, Freya said: 'things i wish you said', 'opposite' and 'When Did You Get Hot?"

When asked what other Disney stars have inspired her, Freya said: "Olivia Rodrigo. She is a huge inspiration. I've loved her since High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and now the music is so cool."

Freya Skye in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires. Picture: Alamy

Freya also listed Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez. Referencing her guest appearance in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Freya said: "It's just a crazy thing to be a part of. It's such a huge legacy."

To find out Freya's favourite Disney Channel show of all time, and watch her draw herself in 60 seconds, press play on the video above.

