Freya Skye is February’s Capital Buzz Artist. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

Capital Buzz and Capital spotlight emerging talent every month and Freya Skye is our new Capital Buzz Artist.

Skyelights assemble...we are excited to announce that teen prodigy Freya Skye is our Capital Buzz Artist for February.

For anyone new here, Capital Buzz is Capital's Gen-Z pop-culture brand and Buzzards will already know that we have a long history of supporting emerging talent. From Chappell Roan and Tyla to Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, we love to champion artists from day one. Now, we're taking that support to the next level.

In 2025, we launched the Capital Buzz Artist performance slot at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with Rose Gray and Alessi Rose playing live to over 20,000 Capital listeners for the first time. Off the back of that, we are now putting a breakthrough artist front and centre each month as our Capital Buzz Artist.

If that weren't enough, Capital also supports the Capital Buzz Artist by interviewing them on air, playing their music on the radio and giving them their very own billboards across the UK. Think of Capital Buzz Artist as your official introduction to some of the hottest names in music.

In January, Audrey Hobert became our first Capital Buzz Artist and now it's Freya's turn. Get to know Freya below.

Freya Skye was always destined to be a superstar. Born in Buckinghamshire in the UK in 2009, Freya began singing at the age of five and it wasn't long before her parents realised just how talented she was. In 2022, Freya represented the UK in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest and came in fifth place with an incredible 146 points.

Shortly afterwards, Freya caught the eye of Disney and landed the role of Nova Bright in the hit film Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires where she's gained an ever-growing legion of fans. Alongside her beloved songs in the Zombies 4 soundtrack, Freya has also been refining her sound and songwriting with music of her own.

Inspired by other Disney stars turned artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, Freya writes relatable songs with instantly memorable hooks that were destined to be sung in arenas and stadiums across the world. Not to mention, her bridge-writing ability is reminiscent of her hero Taylor Swift.

silent treatment

On December 2nd, 2025, Freya released 'silent treatment' as the lead single from her debut stardust EP and it quickly started going viral. People couldn't get enough of Freya's soaring vocals and evocative lyricism. 'You're a narcissist, I'm an optimist, name a deadlier combo' is the kind of lyric that sticks with you long after you first hear it.

If that weren't enough, stardust is overflowing with future pop smashes in the making. 'golden boy' is a triumphant takedown of a duplicitous ex and 'why'd you have to call' is somehow both intimate and anthemic. With startdust, Freya takes her experiences with teenage heartbreak and turns them into literal stardust.

With her Stars Align Tour heading to the US and UK this year, Freya's career is only just beginning and with her undeniable talent, the sky is truly the limit of what she can achieve.

To find out Freya's fave movie, her life mantra and so much more, check out our exclusive Get to Know Freya interview above.

You can also listen to Freya right now on the Capital Buzz playlist.

