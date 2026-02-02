Freya Skye is February’s Capital Buzz Artist

2 February 2026, 15:03

Freya Skye is February’s Capital Buzz Artist
Freya Skye is February’s Capital Buzz Artist. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Capital Buzz and Capital spotlight emerging talent every month and Freya Skye is our new Capital Buzz Artist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Skyelights assemble...we are excited to announce that teen prodigy Freya Skye is our Capital Buzz Artist for February.

For anyone new here, Capital Buzz is Capital's Gen-Z pop-culture brand and Buzzards will already know that we have a long history of supporting emerging talent. From Chappell Roan and Tyla to Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, we love to champion artists from day one. Now, we're taking that support to the next level.

In 2025, we launched the Capital Buzz Artist performance slot at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with Rose Gray and Alessi Rose playing live to over 20,000 Capital listeners for the first time. Off the back of that, we are now putting a breakthrough artist front and centre each month as our Capital Buzz Artist.

If that weren't enough, Capital also supports the Capital Buzz Artist by interviewing them on air, playing their music on the radio and giving them their very own billboards across the UK. Think of Capital Buzz Artist as your official introduction to some of the hottest names in music.

In January, Audrey Hobert became our first Capital Buzz Artist and now it's Freya's turn. Get to know Freya below.

Freya Skye was always destined to be a superstar. Born in Buckinghamshire in the UK in 2009, Freya began singing at the age of five and it wasn't long before her parents realised just how talented she was. In 2022, Freya represented the UK in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest and came in fifth place with an incredible 146 points.

Shortly afterwards, Freya caught the eye of Disney and landed the role of Nova Bright in the hit film Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires where she's gained an ever-growing legion of fans. Alongside her beloved songs in the Zombies 4 soundtrack, Freya has also been refining her sound and songwriting with music of her own.

Inspired by other Disney stars turned artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, Freya writes relatable songs with instantly memorable hooks that were destined to be sung in arenas and stadiums across the world. Not to mention, her bridge-writing ability is reminiscent of her hero Taylor Swift.

silent treatment

On December 2nd, 2025, Freya released 'silent treatment' as the lead single from her debut stardust EP and it quickly started going viral. People couldn't get enough of Freya's soaring vocals and evocative lyricism. 'You're a narcissist, I'm an optimist, name a deadlier combo' is the kind of lyric that sticks with you long after you first hear it.

If that weren't enough, stardust is overflowing with future pop smashes in the making. 'golden boy' is a triumphant takedown of a duplicitous ex and 'why'd you have to call' is somehow both intimate and anthemic. With startdust, Freya takes her experiences with teenage heartbreak and turns them into literal stardust.

With her Stars Align Tour heading to the US and UK this year, Freya's career is only just beginning and with her undeniable talent, the sky is truly the limit of what she can achieve.

To find out Freya's fave movie, her life mantra and so much more, check out our exclusive Get to Know Freya interview above.

You can also listen to Freya right now on the Capital Buzz playlist.

Who do you want to see as our Capital Buzz artist next?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Sabrina Carpenter drops major Man's Best Friend Tour easter egg in Grammys performance

Sabrina Carpenter drops major Man's Best Friend Tour easter egg in Grammys performance

Bad Bunny's emotional Grammys Album of the Year speech translated into English

Bad Bunny's emotional Grammys Album of the Year speech translated into English

Who performed at the 2026 Grammys? All the artists and what they sang live on stage

Who performed at the 2026 Grammys? All the artists and what they sang

How to watch the 2026 Grammys in the UK and online

How to watch the 2026 Grammys in the UK and online

Harry Styles Together Together Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Harry Styles Together Together Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Hot On Capital

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured on a red carpet with dad Tamer Hassan.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan's famous dad reacts to Sean Stone drama

Love Island

Belle Hassan is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Love Island

Love Island's Belle Hassan was furious with Sean and Lucinda

Love Island All Stars' Belle's family address furious Sean and Lucinda exchange

Love Island

Zac Woodworth All Stars promo image and a screenshot from hair transplant video.

Love Island's Zac Woodworth shares before and after pictures of hair transplant

Love Island

MAFS Australia 2026's David Momoh

MAFS Australia's David's age, job, rap career, where he's from and more

TV & Film

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

TV & Film

Rachel and Steven on their MAFS wedding day [left]. Alissa and David on their wedding day [right].

How to watch MAFS Australia 2026 in the UK

TV & Film

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pictured together in 2021 and Kim posing.

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton?

MAFS Australia 2026's Bec Zachariah

MAFS Australia's Bec's age, job, weight loss journey and more

TV & Film

MAFS Australia 2026's Alissa Fay

MAFS Australia's Alissa's age, job, ex-boyfriend and everything we know

TV & Film

Meet the MAFS Australia 2026 cast

Meet the MAFS Australia 2026 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

TV & Film

Why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are missing from Bridgerton season 4 part 1

Bridgerton boss explains why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley aren't in part 1

TV & Film

Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling

Who is Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Francesca's Michael Stirling book change explained

TV & Film

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton?

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Showrunner confirms her future

TV & Film

Everything you need to know about the American bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2026

Meet Love Island All Stars' American bombshells - Kyra, Sher, Imani, Carrington, Zac & Yamen

Love Island

An inside look at Scott and Imani's date on Love Island USA

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis and Imani Wheeler's dating history explained

Love Island

Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-AWARD-EMMY-APPLE TV+

Catherine O'Hara has died age 71

The Grammy Awards take place on 2nd February

What time does the Grammys start and how long is it on for?

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae