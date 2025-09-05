Empara Mi: 'I loved The O.C. That was the first time I heard Imogen Heap' | My Life in 20

Empara Mi: 'I loved The O.C. That was the first time I heard Imogen Heap' | My Life in 20. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

To celebrate the release of her new single 'It was always you', we asked pop sensation Empara Mi to take a trip down memory lane and answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

20) What album could you listen to 20 times over and not get bored?

Frank Ocean - Channel Orange or Portishead - Dummy.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

My husband will laugh at this answer, but intellectual property law, specifically music licensing and copyright. Apparently every time, I get nervous in an interview I somehow end up on the topic and bore everyone to death.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

Oh wow. I think I’ll have to give you a PG answer for this but probably moving to London by myself and having to experience life as an actual adult. I’d just started uni but all I wanted to do was music, so the first week I got there I got my first tattoo as some sort of act of rebellion. I’m currently on my 12th tattoo removal session.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Probably Angelina Jolie. I was obsessed with Girl, Interrupted. She was crazy and that was definitely my type back then.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I remember getting sad because I thought I was old and not doing enough with my life, so I had a little panic and begged my parents to let me leave for school abroad so I could pursue music.

It Was Always You

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

To be honest, I feel like I've changed a lot but not really at all. I still hate fish, still love the same bands I did then, still have the same friends. I guess if anything I love and appreciate things a lot more than i used to. I run away from things less, so that's progress…

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

Ohhhh I loved The O.C.. The music was incredible. That was the first time I heard 'Hide and Seek' by Imogen Heap and, honestly, it changed my life. Recently, I was in the same room as her and my friends thought I was too scared to go up to her. I downed my drink and walked up to her and started talking about intellectual property law for about half an hour… I’m pretty sure she was into it though.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I do believe in karma. I feel like it's always the people who wish bad on others that have it come back to them twice as bad. I'd like to think my karma is a little kitty cat purring in my lap Taylor style. I try to keep my conscious clear by letting my evil side come out in my music, not in real life.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

I’d love to be one of my dogs. It would be incredible to be fed, stroked, cuddled and told how beautiful you are for 12 hours straight.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

She's still one of my best friends, Sophie. I remember us bonding over our illegally short skirts on the first day of school and the rest was history. I would tell you stories but I'm not sure they should be on the internet forever.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Caring what anyone thinks of me. I feel like I lose a new f--- to give every year. It's a beautiful thing.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Sharks, still are… They haunt my dreams. I used to check under the covers of every swimming pool before I would get in. I might have done this the other day.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Exactly what I am now. At least, I'm consistently deluded.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

It's got to be greed. I feel like no matter how much you have in this weird little industry. You will always want more …everything is equally within but just out of reach. You never fully feel satisfied so you're always chasing the next high…

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

Gaga, Björk, Alexander McQueen, Lana Del Rey, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie.

Empara Mi - CLOSER TO HEAVEN (Official Music Video)

5) Name five things you can't live without.

My husband, my dogs, my family, my music, my friends. Everything else can go.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Dreamer, haunted, lover, chaotic.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

Imogen Heap - 'Hide and Seek'

Kanye West & Pusha T - 'Runaway'

Lana Del Rey - 'Young And Beautiful'

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

A world tour. A Brussels Griffon called Piglet - not that I've thought about it/

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Oh god, I feel so bad saying this. I’ve got joints. Obviously my husband but I can't not mention my dogs and my family and of course my music. I’ve got a lot of love to give…

Read more My Life In 20 here:

Conan Gray Breaks Down Every Song On 'Wishbone' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.