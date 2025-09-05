Empara Mi: 'I loved The O.C. That was the first time I heard Imogen Heap' | My Life in 20

On Air Now
5 September 2025
To celebrate the release of her new single 'It was always you', we asked pop sensation Empara Mi to take a trip down memory lane and answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.
Frank Ocean - Channel Orange or Portishead - Dummy.
My husband will laugh at this answer, but intellectual property law, specifically music licensing and copyright. Apparently every time, I get nervous in an interview I somehow end up on the topic and bore everyone to death.
Oh wow. I think I’ll have to give you a PG answer for this but probably moving to London by myself and having to experience life as an actual adult. I’d just started uni but all I wanted to do was music, so the first week I got there I got my first tattoo as some sort of act of rebellion. I’m currently on my 12th tattoo removal session.
Probably Angelina Jolie. I was obsessed with Girl, Interrupted. She was crazy and that was definitely my type back then.
I remember getting sad because I thought I was old and not doing enough with my life, so I had a little panic and begged my parents to let me leave for school abroad so I could pursue music.
It Was Always You
To be honest, I feel like I've changed a lot but not really at all. I still hate fish, still love the same bands I did then, still have the same friends. I guess if anything I love and appreciate things a lot more than i used to. I run away from things less, so that's progress…
Ohhhh I loved The O.C.. The music was incredible. That was the first time I heard 'Hide and Seek' by Imogen Heap and, honestly, it changed my life. Recently, I was in the same room as her and my friends thought I was too scared to go up to her. I downed my drink and walked up to her and started talking about intellectual property law for about half an hour… I’m pretty sure she was into it though.
I do believe in karma. I feel like it's always the people who wish bad on others that have it come back to them twice as bad. I'd like to think my karma is a little kitty cat purring in my lap Taylor style. I try to keep my conscious clear by letting my evil side come out in my music, not in real life.
I’d love to be one of my dogs. It would be incredible to be fed, stroked, cuddled and told how beautiful you are for 12 hours straight.
She's still one of my best friends, Sophie. I remember us bonding over our illegally short skirts on the first day of school and the rest was history. I would tell you stories but I'm not sure they should be on the internet forever.
Caring what anyone thinks of me. I feel like I lose a new f--- to give every year. It's a beautiful thing.
Sharks, still are… They haunt my dreams. I used to check under the covers of every swimming pool before I would get in. I might have done this the other day.
Exactly what I am now. At least, I'm consistently deluded.
It's got to be greed. I feel like no matter how much you have in this weird little industry. You will always want more …everything is equally within but just out of reach. You never fully feel satisfied so you're always chasing the next high…
Gaga, Björk, Alexander McQueen, Lana Del Rey, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie.
My husband, my dogs, my family, my music, my friends. Everything else can go.
Dreamer, haunted, lover, chaotic.
A world tour. A Brussels Griffon called Piglet - not that I've thought about it/
Oh god, I feel so bad saying this. I’ve got joints. Obviously my husband but I can't not mention my dogs and my family and of course my music. I’ve got a lot of love to give…
