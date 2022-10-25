WATCH: Drake’s Son Adonis Sings Him Happy Birthday In Adorable Video

By Kathryn Knight

Drake’s son Adonis and baby mamma Sophie Brussaux had the cutest birthday message for the rapper.

Drake turned 36 on Monday and celebrated the occasion in Miami surrounded by his close friends in a star-studded bash complete with $500 bills with his face on.

But earlier on in the day, the rapper got a far more wholesome celebration from his ex Sophie Brussaux and their son Adonis, five, in a message Drake shared on his Stories.

“Happy Birthday daddy!” Adonis said before singing: “Happy birthday daddy, happy birthday daddy. In my heart and my heart, I’m gonna grow up.”

Drake's son Adonis recently turned five. Picture: Getty

Drake's adorable son Adonis has a fanbase of his own. Picture: Getty

The youngster grinned at his mum as he sang in what’s possibly the cutest video we’ve seen this year.

Sophie also panned the camera to her puppy as she wished her ex a happy birthday.

Adonis also recently celebrated another year around the globe, turning five on 11th October when his parents threw him a superhero-themed party for him and all his friends.

He also seemingly received the adorable puppy that featured in Sophie's video on Monday.

Drake kept his son a secret for a year after he was born, later saying in one of his songs: “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world / I was hiding the world from my kid.”

These days, Adonis frequently appears on Drake’s Instagram feed and he’s even developed his own fan base after joining his dad on stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

