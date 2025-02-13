Drake 'Some Sexy Songs 4 U' release time: Here's when the PartyNextDoor joint album comes out

13 February 2025, 13:02 | Updated: 13 February 2025, 13:32

Drake 'Some Sexy Songs 4 U' release time: Here's what time the PartyNextDoor joint album comes out
Drake 'Some Sexy Songs 4 U' release time: Here's what time the PartyNextDoor joint album comes out. Picture: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images, OVO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Drake and PartyNextDoor are releasing their joint album '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' on Friday 14th February but what time does '$$$4U' come out and what's the tracklist?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Say Drake, I hear you're releasing an album! 'Some Sexy Songs 4 U' is a joint project with PartyNextDoor and it's set to come out on Valentine's day. What time does the highly anticipated album drop though and what's the tracklist?

Ever since Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar reached Shakesperian heights last year, the world has been desperate to see what he does next. Not only did Kendrick's Drake diss track 'Not Like Us' end up being a Number 1 hit but it won Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the Grammys. Oh and Kendrick performed it at the Super Bowl.

So what is Drake to do? Well, it looks like he is about to do what he does best by releasing some bops. In August of 2024, Drake teased that he was working on a new joint project with PartyNextDoor and on February 3rd this year, Drake and PND confirmed on social media that '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' will drop worldwide on February 14th.

When can you stream Drake and PartyNextDoor's '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U'? Find our guide to all of the international release times below as well as a breakdown of the tracklist and what we can expect from the new project.

When does Drake and PartyNextDoor's album come out?

Drake puts on special performance for fans

Here's when Drake's Some Sexy Songs 4 U comes out in your country:

Drake and PartyNextDoor are scheduled to release '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' at midnight ET worldwide. This means that the album will drop at the corresponding time in your country barring any delays.

If you're on the West Coast in the US, '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' will come out at 9:00 PM on February 14th. As for fans in the UK, the project is set to be released at 5:00 AM on February 14th.

Here are Drake's Some Sexy Songs 4 U release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

  • United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (Feb 13th)
  • United States (ET) - 12:00 AM
  • Canada (Vancouver) - 9:00 PM (Feb 13th)
  • Canada (Toronto) - 12:00 AM
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 2:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 5:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 6:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 7:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 8:30 AM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 12:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 1:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 1:00 PM
  • Singapore - 1:00 PM
  • Australia - 1:00 PM (Perth), 4:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 2:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 6:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

What is Drake and PartyNextDoor's Some Sexy Songs 4 U tracklist?
What is Drake and PartyNextDoor's Some Sexy Songs 4 U tracklist? Picture: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

What is Drake's Some Sexy Songs 4 U tracklist?

Drake and PartyNextDoor are yet to confirm their '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' tracklist. However, PartyNextDoor teased in 2024 that the project contains 15 songs. Speaking to Awaiz Punjani, he revealed that his favourite collaboration with Drake is: "The one we doing right now. All 15 of them."

As for song titles, Drake has teased snippets for multiple PartyNextDoor collabs over the past few weeks. The songs below are all expected to feature on the album.

  • Disappointed
  • CRYING IN CHANEL
  • $$$OMEBODY LOVES ME
  • $$$4U (Favorite Again)

It's currently unclear whether any of the songs will address Drake's beef with Kendrick. It's also yet to be revealed if anyone else will feature on the project.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

