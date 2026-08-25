Country icon Dolly Parton has died age 80

25 August 2026, 19:25

Dolly Parton has sadly died age 80
Dolly Parton has sadly died age 80. Picture: Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images, Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Dolly's nephew confirmed the devastating news in a statement on Instagram.

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Country music icon and beloved star Dolly Parton has sadly passed away. She was 80 years old.

In statement shared on her Instagram, her nephew Brian Seaver confirmed the sad news, saying: "I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next."

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality," he continued. "As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

"It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."

Known as the Queen of Country, Dolly's incredible career spanned decades with songs like 'Jolene', '9 to 5' and 'I Will Always Love You' (to name a few) gaining legendary status. To this day, Dolly is still one of the highest selling country artists of all time.

Outside of music, Dolly was also known for her roles on the big and small screens too. Younger fans will remember her as Aunt Dolly from Hannah Montana while others know and love her from her Hollywood roles in films like 9 To 5 and Steel Magnolias.

Dolly also won countless awards, raised millions for charity and was loved by multiple generations.

Rest in peace Dolly.

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