Doja Cat accused of using autopen on signed copies of her new album Vie

Doja Cat accused of using autopen on signed copies of her new album Vie. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage, @mihai595 via X

By Sam Prance

Doja Cat's store have since issued a response following backlash from fans over the signed vinyls and CDs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Doja Cat is facing backlash after fans have spotted that many of her signed Vie CDs contain an identical signature.

Last week (Sep 26), Doja Cat released her fifth studio album Vie to widespread acclaim. The project includes the hit single 'Jealous Type' and fans and critics alike have praised Doja for her unique spin on 80s pop music. Like many artists, Doja has released multiple variants of the album including vinyls, CDs and editions with signed inserts.

However, Doja is now coming under fire after fans have accused her of using an autopen for her signed Vie CDs instead of signing them by hand. On top of that, her store has now responded to the backlash via email.

Doja Cat signs Vie variants on Instagram live

Ahead of the release of Vie, Doja Cat took to Instagram livestream to film herself hand-signing inserts for her Vie CDs and vinyls. As a result, many fans flocked to her store to get their hands on an authentic signed Doja Cat products.

Based on Doja's livestream, many fans assumed that she had hand-signed every insert. However, fans have noticed that many of the inserts appear to contain the exact same signature with no variation. As a result, people think that they've been printed or she used an auto-pen instead of signing them individually herself. For context, an autopen is a mechanical device that replicates a signature.

Someone took to TikTok to compare the signatures and wrote: "The “bumps” are what give it away and there are 4 different autopens". The person also added: "this stuff is what gives me an ick to an artist so quick."

Taking to X / Twitter, another fan compared inserts and tweeted: "just got my signed vinyls and. @DojaCat did you just print copies of one signature?? this is not even autopen".

Another fan complained by writing: "mine literally doesnt look like she actually signed it looks printed."

On Reddit, someone added: "Disgusting. Those artists need to be named shamed and boycotted."

just got my signed vinyls and.. @DojaCat did you just print copies of one signature??😭 this is not even autopen #DojaCat #vie pic.twitter.com/Qmf5ZyslZi — Billie’s Version (@mihai595) September 26, 2025

mine literally doesnt look like she actually signed it looks printed — alexie is seeing ari♱ (@hearmxout) September 26, 2025

As it stands, Doja is yet to address the backlash but her store have now responded to fans asking for a refund on their purchases. In an email, they said: "We want to assure you that all inserts are signed as promised. However, if you'd like to return your item, you may do so at your own expense".

Doja is still selling signed variants of Vie on her official store. The signed copies are listed as "VIE CD + SIGNED INSERT" and "VIE SIGNED VINYL".

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if and when Doja addresses the controversy.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

JADE Breaks Down Every Song On 'THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.