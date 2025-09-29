Doja Cat accused of using autopen on signed copies of her new album Vie

29 September 2025, 11:40 | Updated: 29 September 2025, 12:24

Doja Cat accused of using autopen on signed copies of her new album Vie
Doja Cat accused of using autopen on signed copies of her new album Vie. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage, @mihai595 via X
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Doja Cat's store have since issued a response following backlash from fans over the signed vinyls and CDs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Doja Cat is facing backlash after fans have spotted that many of her signed Vie CDs contain an identical signature.

Last week (Sep 26), Doja Cat released her fifth studio album Vie to widespread acclaim. The project includes the hit single 'Jealous Type' and fans and critics alike have praised Doja for her unique spin on 80s pop music. Like many artists, Doja has released multiple variants of the album including vinyls, CDs and editions with signed inserts.

However, Doja is now coming under fire after fans have accused her of using an autopen for her signed Vie CDs instead of signing them by hand. On top of that, her store has now responded to the backlash via email.

Doja Cat signs Vie variants on Instagram live

Ahead of the release of Vie, Doja Cat took to Instagram livestream to film herself hand-signing inserts for her Vie CDs and vinyls. As a result, many fans flocked to her store to get their hands on an authentic signed Doja Cat products.

Based on Doja's livestream, many fans assumed that she had hand-signed every insert. However, fans have noticed that many of the inserts appear to contain the exact same signature with no variation. As a result, people think that they've been printed or she used an auto-pen instead of signing them individually herself. For context, an autopen is a mechanical device that replicates a signature.

Someone took to TikTok to compare the signatures and wrote: "The “bumps” are what give it away and there are 4 different autopens". The person also added: "this stuff is what gives me an ick to an artist so quick."

Taking to X / Twitter, another fan compared inserts and tweeted: "just got my signed vinyls and. @DojaCat did you just print copies of one signature?? this is not even autopen".

Another fan complained by writing: "mine literally doesnt look like she actually signed it looks printed."

On Reddit, someone added: "Disgusting. Those artists need to be named shamed and boycotted."

As it stands, Doja is yet to address the backlash but her store have now responded to fans asking for a refund on their purchases. In an email, they said: "We want to assure you that all inserts are signed as promised. However, if you'd like to return your item, you may do so at your own expense".

Doja is still selling signed variants of Vie on her official store. The signed copies are listed as "VIE CD + SIGNED INSERT" and "VIE SIGNED VINYL".

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if and when Doja addresses the controversy.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!

JADE Breaks Down Every Song On 'THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship highlights through the years

How Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship began and their best moments so far

Lola Young confirms she's OK after collapsing on stage at festival

Lola Young confirms she's "doing OK" after collapsing on stage at festival

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album length revealed as track list preview is confirmed

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl confirmed as one of her shortest albums ever

Are Tate McRae's 'Tit For Tat' lyrics about The Kid Laroi? The savage meaning explained

Are Tate McRae's 'Tit For Tat' lyrics about The Kid Laroi? The savage meaning explained

Rihanna welcomes third baby with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna announces birth of third baby with A$AP Rocky in adorable pictures

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Keye and Davide's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?

TV & Film

Mel Schilling pictured in her MAFS promo, alongside contestants Julia-Ruth and Davide.

What days is MAFS UK on TV? Schedule and times for Married At First Sight UK 2025

TV & Film

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

TV & Film

How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been dating?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dating timeline – How they met, their wedding & more

Rebecca is on Married at First Sight UK

Meet MAFS UK bride Rebecca - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

TV & Film

Anita and Paul married on MAFS UK 2025

Are MAFS UK's Anita and Paul still together?

TV & Film

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran both gave speeches at Selena and Benny's wedding

Taylor Swift gave emotional speech at Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco

Paul MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in a restaurant.

Meet MAFS UK groom Paul - Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

TV & Film

Anita's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

Meet MAFS UK bride Anita - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

TV & Film

Leigh and Leah, and Keye and Davide pictured on their wedding day.

When was MAFS UK 2025 filmed?

TV & Film

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers defend long gaps between seasons of TV

Stranger Things creators defend long gaps between TV seasons

TV & Film

Alice in Border season 4 release date, cast, plot and what happens next

Alice in Borderland season 4 release date, cast, plot and what happens next

TV & Film

Wicked fans are sobbing over huge Glinda easter egg in final For Good trailer

Wicked fans are sobbing over huge Glinda easter egg in final For Good trailer

TV & Film

Jesy Nelson announces engagement to boyfriend Zion Foster

Jesy Nelson announces engagement to boyfriend Zion Foster

Married at First Sight UK star Bailey and his daughter Bluebelle

Meet MAFS UK groom Bailey - Age, job, child, where he's from and height revealed

TV & Film

Rebecca and Bailey's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

TV & Film

Steven, Divarni, Dean and Joe at the stag do and Holly at the dinner party.

When do the MAFS UK 2025 dinner parties start?

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's is a retired football player

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's football career and who he played for explained

TV & Film

Emma Watson responds to J.K. Rowling saying she would never "forgive" her trans comments

Emma Watson responds to J.K. Rowling saying she'd never "forgive" her for opposing her trans views

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles