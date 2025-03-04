Doja Cat defends viral Oscars performance following criticism of her live vocals

Doja Cat defends viral Oscars performance following criticism of her live vocals. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images

By Sam Prance

“I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f— for me."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Doja Cat has seen your comments about her live singing at the 2025 Oscars and she has something to say about it.

You don't have to be a Doja Cat fan to know that she's one of the most talented live performers in music right now. As well as being able to rap and sing with equal ability, Doja always delivers next level choreography. Her performances regularly go viral thanks to their intricately thought-out concepts and how Doja brings them all to life on stage.

Nevertheless, even Doja isn't immune to criticism. Her James Bond tribute at the Academy Awards faced backlash.

Doja Cat attends the Oscars

On Sunday (March 2), Doja joined her 'Born Again' collaborators Lisa and Raye in a James Bond medley. Lisa gave us a cover of The Wings' 'Live and Let Die', Raye sang Adele's 'Skyfall' and Doja took on Shirley Bassey's 'Diamonds Are Forever'. While some fans praised Doja's rendition of the classic Bond song, other people were much harsher.

Now, Doja has responded. In an Instagram post, Doja shared photos of her exquisite Balmain look and wrote: “I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f— for me. I know a lot of people didn’t like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself.

Doja added: "The song is a classic and I put a lot of work into it but the nerves got to me and a b---- hit some flats. I can’t wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing. Bye."

Doja also praised all the other performers in the comments by adding: "ALL the girls chewed down last night God BLESS them all. Absolutely gorgeous performances from everyone".

Raye also defended Doja in the comments by writing: "i’m very proud of you 🥹".

What did you think of Doja's performance?

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.