Doechii shuts down lip-syncing allegations after Grammys video goes viral

18 February 2025, 13:56

Doechii shuts down lip-syncing allegations after Grammys video goes viral
Doechii shuts down lip-syncing allegations after Grammys video goes viral. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Lip-syncing at the Grammys? Not on Doechii's watch!

Doechii has clapped back at viral claims that she lip-synced at the Grammys after trolls had the cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity and the gumption to suggest that she wasn't rapping live during her performance at the event.

Many stars had great nights at the 2025 Grammys but Doechii truly stole the show. Not only did she deliver a moving speech after winning Best Rap Album for 'Alligator Bites Never Heal', but she also gave the performance of a lifetime with an epic mashup of 'CATFISH' and 'DENIAL IS A RIVER'. Doechii brought the entire audience to their feet.

Doechii's performance was so good that it has since sent 'DENIAL IS A RIVER' soaring up the charts. However, it's also led to some people questioning if she was rapping live and now the star has shut down the accusations in a viral video.

Doechii shuts down lip-syncing claims

Taking to TikTok (Feb 16), Doechii responded to someone who commented: "Some parts of the live song you can see that she's not saying anything and the song is still playing with her pre recorded voice."

Filming herself, Doechii said: "I can't possibly get on here and say this calmly or nicely: y'all are stupid as hell. So slow!"

Explaining what the person was referring to, Doechii added: "That is my DJ's voice picking up on the lines that I can't say because I'm doing A SOMERSAULT."

If you watch the full performance back you can see Doechii rapping live all while performing intricate choreography and literal gymnastics.

Doechii then revealed that she performed live despite being sick: "That entire performance was live! I was sick as a dog with bronchitis and the flu, performing my ass off in a straddle on top of human men. You can hear my beads slapping my mic in the beginning ."

Doechii - CATFISH / DENIAL IS A RIVER (Live From The 67th Grammy Awards/2025)

Doechii ended by saying: "[I] worked my ass off to build the stamina for that, for y'all to play in my face. I don't lip-sync. Don't ever f---ing play with me like that. Ever!"

Anyone who's been to a Doechii show before will know that the mic is on! Move along, next question.

