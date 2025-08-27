DNCE's 'Cake By The Ocean' has a very explicit meaning and people are only just realising

DNCE's 'Cake By The Ocean' has a very explicit meaning and people are only just realising
Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Westfield Century City
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What does 'Cake By the Ocean' mean? The real meaning behind DNCE's lyrics will make you blush.

You've been singing along to 'Cake By the Ocean' ever since it came out but did you realise what it's actually about?

Throughout music history, hit songs have often contained innuendos that go over most people's heads. From Rihanna to Sabrina Carpenter, artists use euphemisms to disguise the true meaning of their songs. For example, Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' is not about fruit and Metro Station's 'Shake It' is more explicit than you might have guessed.

One song in this oeuvre is DNCE's 'Cake By the Ocean' and people are only just discovering what it really means.

DNCE - Cake By The Ocean

What does 'Cake By The Ocean' mean?

Discussing how 'Cake By The Ocean' was written on Behind The Wall, Joe Jonas explained that he and his co-writers turned up to their session hungover. When Joe asked what the writers did the night before, they said: "Oh we were drinking all these Cake By The Oceans. They were so good.'" Joe then replied: "Do you mean Sex on the Beach?'"

Explaining how the song then came about, Joe added: "We were just laughing hysterically and then I was like, 'Wait, I think there's something there. We wrote the song in about 20 minutes."

So 'Cake By The Ocean' literally means 'Sex on the Beach' and the song is about being so attracted to someone that you crave literal sex on the beach. In the chorus, Joe sings: Talk to me, baby / I'm goin' blind from this sweet, sweet cravin / Let's lose our minds and go f---ing crazy / I keep on hopin' we'll eat cake by the ocean.

If the lyrics weren't explicit enough, Joe adds: See you lickin' frostin' from your own hands / Want another taste, I'm beggin', "Yes, ma'am" / I'm tired of all this candy on the dry land, dry land.

Reacting in the comments, one fan wrote: "THAT'S WHAT CAKE BY THE OCEAN MEANS????” and it's been liked 14,000 times.

Replying, another said: "I was like 4 when the song came out so I thought they were talking about actual cake".

'Cake By The Ocean' meaning explained
'Cake By The Ocean' meaning explained. Picture: TikTok

So there we have it. 'Cake By The Ocean' is pretty explicit.

Did you already know the meaning of the song?

