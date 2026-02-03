December 10 reveal they'll perform unreleased music on their first-ever tour

By Abbie Reynolds

The boys of December 10 have revealed they will perform "unreleased bangers" on their debut tour.

On December 10th 2025, Simon Cowell unveiled his brand new boy boy aptly named, December 10. Simon discovered the boys of the band while filming the Netflix documentary Simon Cowell: The Next Act.

As K-Pop dominates group spaces, Simon was looking to see if he could create a successful British boyband like he did with One Direction. With Seán, Hendrik, Cruz, Josh, Danny, John and Nicolas, the music mogul thinks he's created the perfect formula for success.

The boys have been well received and even sold out their first tour in mere minutes. Now, the boys have released their first original song, 'Run My Way'. This comes just weeks ahead of their first live performance and they've shared with Capital some of their plans for tour.

Joining Jimmy Hill for the Capital Evening show, the boys spoke excitedly about their 13-date tour.

Nicolas shared: "We've been rehearsing for the live shows now, we're going to perform Run My Way, obviously, as well as some other of our songs."

"Unreleased bangers," Cruz added. They revealed that they will also be performing "a couple of covers as well".

Expanding on their plans for tour, Nicolas said they're going to bringing some instruments out with them too.

"Guitar, piano, bass...," Hendrik shared before Seán quickly cut him off saying they couldn't give it all away.

December 10's tour called 'Introducing!' kicks off on Monday 16th February in Glasgow and continues through the month in London, Manchester and Birmingham before coming to an end in Dublin.

And it's confirmed now that fans in attendance at their shows will be the first to hear their unreleased music which doesn't yet have a release date.

After dropping their debut song 'Run My Way', they shared an accompanying music video which shows them riding around on Lime bikes causing havoc.

Speaking to Jimmy, Seán explained that they filmed that video a couple of days before the Netflix documentary about them dropped. "Nobody knew who we were, but people were looking because obviously us, we're quite loud... people were looking but they didn't know who we were," he said.

