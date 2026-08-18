Cynthia Erivo hints she'll join Ariana Grande on tour again after surprise performance

18 August 2026, 12:31

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reunited on stage for a special performance
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reunited on stage for a special performance. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Wicked co-stars finally reunite on stage at Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine London show for a magic moment.

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Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo sent London fans wild on Monday 17th August as they made a surprise performance together on her Eternal Sunshine tour.

The Wicked co-stars sang 'For Good' and 'Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again' to a shocked and ecstatic audience as they were happy to see the powerful duo reunite to perform once again.

But it wasn't only the fans who left the tour with special memories, but Cynthia herself who took to Instagram to pay tribute to her "sweet sister" as well as hinted she could make a return to stage.

The actress wrote on her Instagram stories: "Here's the deal...this woman is in her element, she shines and the mic is ON on.

"Her heart and soul is on that stage, and it was a pleasure to be in the room to watch is all unfold last night. I'll be back. X"

Those final three words have filled fans with hope they will get to witness another epic reunion soon.

Taking to social media platform X, one excited follower wrote: "“I’ll be back” YES YES YES YES AND YES.'

Another excited fan wrote: "CYNTHIA JUST SAID SHE'LL BE BACK OR AM I DREAMING RN."

For some, they took this message as confirmation she would be back on stage with Ariana performing, while others presumed it meant she would return to watch her close friend instead.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo paid a special tribute to one another after their London performance
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo paid a special tribute to one another after their London performance. Picture: Getty

Ariana and Cynthia's special bond captivated fans both on stage and off as they also shared sweet words about one another on Instagram following their performances.

Cynthia called her co-star her "favourite person to sing with" and how the night left a "handprint" on her heart.

Ariana responded: "It’ll always come back to this, just as it started. I’m so grateful for this moment & for you… love you always."

The 'Petal' singer is performing in London until September 1st 2026.

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