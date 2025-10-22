Conan Gray Wishbone Tour – dates, venues and how to get tickets

22 October 2025, 06:00

Conan Gray is heading on tour in the UK
Conan Gray is heading on tour in the UK. Picture: PH
Conan Gray is heading on a tour of the UK – here's how to get tickets!

Conan Gray is coming to the UK next year for a string of shows around the country after releasing his fourth album 'Wishbone' in August.

The American singer-songwriter, who's best friends with Olivia Rodrigo, continues to make bop after bop and his latest single 'Vodka Cranberry' quickly became a fan favourite, so UK fans are super excited for him to visit this side of the Atlantic next year.

Conan Gray 2026 UK tour dates

Thursday 7th May 2026 - Birmingham bp pulse Live

Saturday 9th May 2026 – Manchester AO Arena

Sunday 10th May 2026 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 12th May 2026 – London The O2

How to get tickets to Conan Gray's UK tour

Tickets to Conan's tour go on sale Friday 24th October at 9am – get them here.

