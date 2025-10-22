On Air Now
Conan Gray is heading on a tour of the UK – here's how to get tickets!
Conan Gray is coming to the UK next year for a string of shows around the country after releasing his fourth album 'Wishbone' in August.
The American singer-songwriter, who's best friends with Olivia Rodrigo, continues to make bop after bop and his latest single 'Vodka Cranberry' quickly became a fan favourite, so UK fans are super excited for him to visit this side of the Atlantic next year.
Thursday 7th May 2026 - Birmingham bp pulse Live
Saturday 9th May 2026 – Manchester AO Arena
Sunday 10th May 2026 – Glasgow OVO Hydro
Tuesday 12th May 2026 – London The O2
Tickets to Conan's tour go on sale Friday 24th October at 9am – get them here.