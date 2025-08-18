Conan Gray reveals why he cast Corey Fogelmanis as his Wishbone love interest

Conan Gray reveals why he cast Corey Fogelmanis as his love interest in his Wishbone music videos. Picture: Capital Buzz, Republic Records

By Sam Prance

"Honestly, if it wasn't him, I don't know if the videos would have existed."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Conan Gray has opened up about his friendship with Corey Fogelmanis and why he cast him in the Wishbone videos.

Ever since Conan Gray released the music video for 'This Song' in May, fans have been obsessed with the love story between Wilson, played by Conan, and Brando, played by Girl Meets World star Corey Fogelmanis. Conan has since released videos for 'Vodka Crabnberry' and 'Caramel' which continue the narrative between the two characters.

The trilogy of videos are Conan's most intimate videos yet and now he's explained how he cast Corey as Brando.

Speaking to Capital Buzz for Making the Album, Conan revealed how he met Corey. He said: "I didn't watch Girl Meets World. I just met him through a bunch of friends. I think, I mean, I've known him for almost a decade now. We've been friends for eight years, and he's just one of the most important people in my life."

Discussing the videos, Conan then added: "I knew that I wanted someone / I had to have someone who I was really comfortable with, because this video is simultaneously incredibly intimate, but also like I knew for me, I don't have tons of acting experience."

Conan continued: "I had to be with someone who I felt like I could look really stupid in front of and be really embarrassed in front of and feel like it's gonna be okay."

Praising Corey further, Conan said: "And Corey is the kind of person who truly is never judging anyone, ever. So he was the first and the only person. It had to be him."

Conan ended by saying: "Honestly, if it wasn't him, I don't know if the videos would have existed."

No. I'm not crying. You are!

Conan Gray Breaks Down Every Song On 'Wishbone' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.