Conan Gray opens up about his Actor lyrics and who his songs are about

Conan Gray 'Actor' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images, Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

Who are Conan Gray's Actor lyrics about? Here's what he's said about the meaning behind the song.

Conan Gray has revealed the meaning behind his 'Actor' lyrics and how he feels about fans guessing who his songs are about.

On August 15th, Conan dropped his fourth studio album Wishbone to widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. The project is a candid exploration of heartbreak and it covers every facet of a romantic relationship. From falling in love for the first time ('This Song'), to seeing your ex move on ('Connell'), not a single stone is left unturned.

Conan starts the album with 'Actor' and, naturally, fans are theorising who the song is about. What has Conan said about the song though? Scroll down to see Conan discuss the song and theories behind who his music is about.

Conan Gray Breaks Down Every Song On 'Wishbone' | Making The Album

Speaking to Capital Buzz on Making The Album, Conan said: "'Actor' felt like the kind of perfect way to give people a rundown of exactly how I was feeling from top to bottom of the album. In so many ways, that first verse, I think, kind of covers everything. It's like, 'Here's what happened, here's what broke my heart, here's how I feel about it.'"

Conan added: "The first single of the album, 'This Song' is a love song. In a lot of ways, I kind of like gaslight people into thinking it's gonna be a love album. And so with the album itself, I thought it was important to do the opposite and be like, 'What you're about to listen to right now is this very specific story that happened to me.'"

In the song, Conan sings about dating someone in secret. It starts: 'Nobody saw us in the hotel lobby / And nobody saw us with your sweatshirt on me / And nobody saw us leaving bruises on our necks.

Conan then references the split by adding: And I tried to hide the feeling / But it just won't go away / Let's pretend nothing happened, I agree / But you're a much better actor than me.

As for what he thinks of secret relationships, Conan said: "It's not what I want, but I'm not everyone."

Discussing the speculation surrounding who his songs are about, Conan explained: "I don't mind. I think it's perfectly reasonable. Humans are extremely curious people. I also don't mind, because they're just never right. I'm like, 'Okay, cool. I guess I'm dating that person today. Like, whatever'."

Conan continued: "I get it too. When I was like 13 and I loved an artist, I was like, 'Oh my gosh. They're dating this person?' Meanwhile, I had no idea that they're standing at a table vaguely near each other."

Conan Gray - 'Actor' lyrics

INTRO

Ah-ah

Ah-ah

Ah-ah, mm-mm-mm

Ah

VERSE 1

Nobody saw us in the hotel lobby

And nobody saw us with your sweatshirt on me

And nobody saw us leaving bruises on our necks

In a summer spent in a coat check

Nobody wondered where you went all April

Like kicking feet under the whole damn world's table

But my friends discovered when you left me in July

No, I didn't cry, kept the lie alive

CHORUS

But the church bells won't stop ringing

For an undead wedding day

And you've spent the summer drinking

While I spent it being erased

And I tried to hide the feeling

But it just won't go away

POST-CHORUS

Let's pretend nothing happened, I agree

But you're a much better actor than me

VERSE 2

A friend of mine asked you, "Have you talked to Conan?"

You didn't react, you said, "I barely even fucking know him"

You're saving your face, but you take it out on your nose

The white wind blows, and now I'm lives ago

CHORUS

And the church bells won't stop ringing

For an undead wedding day

And you've spent the summer drinking

While I spent it being erased

And I tried to hide the feeling

But it just won't go away

POST-CHORUS

Let's pretend nothing happened, I agree

But you're a much better actor than me

BRIDGE

If you ever cared, well, I wouldn't know

Blame it on a bad manic episode

When you meet a girl on some TV show

There's a side of you that she'll never know

Tell all your friends that she's the one

And you can say it's love

CHORUS

But the church bells won't stop ringing

For an undead wedding day

And you've spent your whole life drinking

Oh, drinking me away

And I tried to hide the feeling

But I just can't lie that way

POST-CHORUS

You pretend nothing happened, I believe

'Cause you're a much better actor