How to get Coachella 2027 presale tickets and how much they cost

11 November 2026, 12:45 | Updated: 11 November 2026, 13:04

Coachella 2027 ticket presale, prices, lineup, dates and more
Coachella 2027 ticket presale, prices, lineup, dates and more. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Harry Durrant/Getty Images, Joseph Okpako/WireImage
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When do Coachella tickets go on sale? Here's your guide to the lineup, tickets, presale and more.

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The Coachella 2027 lineup has finally been revealed but how do you get presale tickets and when do they go on sale?

Every year Coachella brings together the biggest names in music and Coachella 2027 is no different. Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA will headline next year's festival with massive stars like Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and Daddy Yankee also appearing. Not to mention, acts like Zara Larsson and ADÉLA are taking to the desert too.

If you're hoping to attend Coachella 2027, we're here to fill you in on all the essential info you need to get tickets.

When is the Coachella 2027 presale? When is Coachella?

Coachella 2027 is set to take place on the weekends of April 9th and 16th with ticket passes for both weekends going on sale this Friday (Nov 13th). However, there is also an Amex presale that takes place today (Nov 11th). To take part in the presale, all you need is an American Express card. Up to eight tickets can be purchased per person.

Simply visit the AXS ticket sales page when you're ready to buy tickets but be quick as they sellout quick.

  • Amex presale - November 11th, 12PM (PT)
  • General sale - November 13th, 12PM (PT)

How much are Coachella tickets?

Coachella ticket prices vary depending on which pass you decide to get. Advance tickets that were put on sale long before the 2027 lineup was announced have already sold out. They were the cheapest option. Now, there are two options: General Admission + 3 Day Shuttle Bus (which takes you to Coachella) and VIP.

  • General Admission + 3 Day Shuttle - $779 for both weekends
  • VIP weekend 1 - $1399
  • VIP weekend 2 - $1349

Day passes can't be purchased. Coachella is a full weekend experience.

Sabrina Carpenter brought out Madonna as a surprise at Coachella 2026
Sabrina Carpenter brought out Madonna as a surprise at Coachella 2026. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty

In 2026, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and KAROL G headlined Coachella with multiple guests and surprises.

As always, Coachella will be livestreamed for anyone who doesn't get tickets.

Good luck to everyone booking tickets!

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