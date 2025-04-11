Coachella livestream schedule: Coachella 2025 stage times and how to watch

11 April 2025, 15:55

Coachella livestream schedule: Coachella 2025 stage times and how to watch
Coachella livestream schedule: Coachella 2025 stage times and how to watch. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's who's playing at Coachella 2025, what time they're on stage and when you can watch their performances online including artists like Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Green Day, Travis Scott and Lisa.

The wait for Coachella is finally over! Who is performing though and when can you watch their performances online?

Coachella 2025 looks set to be one of the biggest years in the festival's history. Not only are Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone all headlining but Travis Scott is also performing a special set. Not to mention, beloved stars like Charli xcx, Missy Elliott and Megan Thee Stallion are also taking to the Coachella stage this weekend.

Here's a full breakdown of the Coachella 2025 livestream schedule and how to see your faves if you're watching at home.

Lana Del Rey duets with Billie Eilish during Coachella headline performance

How to watch Coachella 2025 online

To access the Coachella 2025 livestream and stay in the loop, there is a Coachella Livestream App you can download directly from the App Store on your phone. If you fancy watching multiple artists, we would recommend downloading the app so you have all the Coachella info you need in one place.

However, you can also watch the Coachella 2025 livestream directly on YouTube. Simply go to Coachella's YouTube page where there are livestreams for each stage: Main Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi and Sonora.

You can watch the Main Stage livestream below.

Main Stage - Live from Coachella 2025

Coachella livestream schedule - Saturday April 12 2025

See the full schedule below.

Coachella livestream schedule - Friday, April 11 2025
Coachella livestream schedule - Friday, April 11 2025. Picture: Coachella

What time is Lady Gaga performing at Coachella?

Coachella's Friday livestream on the Main Stage ends with Lady Gaga headlining the show at 11:10pm on the main stage. For US viewers on the east coast, this will be 2:10am on Saturday and for fans based in the UK, this will be 7:10am on Saturday.

What time is Lisa performing at Coachella?

Lisa will be performing on Friday 11th April on the Sahara stage between 7:45pm and 8:40pm. For livestream viewers on the east coast, this will be 10:45pm and UK viewers can tune in around 3:45am on the Saturday.

Coachella livestream schedule - Saturday April 12 2025

See the full schedule below.

Coachella livestream schedule - Saturday, April 12 2025
Coachella livestream schedule - Saturday, April 12 2025. Picture: Coachella

What time is Green Day performing at Coachella?

Green Day are the main headliner for Coachella on Saturday April 12th. Their livestream will air from 9:05 to 10:45pm (PT). If you're on the east coast, you can tune in from 12:05am on Sunday morning. UK fans will have to wait until 5:05am (BST) to watch the set.

What time is Travis Scott performing at Coachella?

As well as Green Day, Travis Scott is performing a special set on the Main Stage on April 12th. He takes to the stage at 11:40pm (PT) with no end time confirmed. This will be 2:40am east coast time and 7:40am UK time.

Coachella livestream schedule - Sunday, April 13 2025

See the full schedule below.

Coachella livestream schedule - Sunday, April 13 2025
Coachella livestream schedule - Sunday, April 13 2025. Picture: Coachella

What time is Post Malone performing at Coachella?

Coachella's Sunday livestream on the Main Stage ends with Post Malone doing his headline set at 10:25pm on the main stage. If you're on the east coast, this will be at 1:25am on Monday and, for fans based in the UK, this will be 6:25am on Monday.

Full sets will not be uploaded to YouTube after each livestream so make sure to watch your favourite artist live if you want to see their entire show.

