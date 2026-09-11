Charli xcx's Music Fashion Film Tour ticket prices, presale codes, UK dates, setlist and more

Charli xcx's Music Fashion Film Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more. Picture: John Shearer/WireImage, Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Spotify

By Sam Prance

When do Charli xcx tickets go on sale? From presale codes to ticket prices, here's how to get tickets to the Music, Fashion, Film Tour.

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It's Charli baby! Charli xcx has announced UK and European dates for her highly anticipated Music, Fashion Film Tour.

Longterm angels will already know that Charli xcx has been a must-see live act for years. However, the BRAT era took her career to the next level and the demand for her concerts has been unprecedented since then. In July, Charli put out her seventh studio album Music, Fashion, Film and she is going on tour in support of it in North America.

At first, Charli did not include any UK or European dates but, she's now confirmed that the tour is happening. Scroll down for tour dates, cities, presale codes, ticket prices, support acts, setlist and all the info you need.

When is Charli xcx going on Tour?

Charli xcx Music Fashion Film Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code in the UK

Charli xcx is offering an artist presale for her Music, Fashion, Film Tour dates in the UK. To sign up, all you have to do is visit this page on her website and enter your email address, first name ,country/region, phone number and finally agree to the terms and conditions. Sign up access ends at 5PM BST on Tuesday, September 15th.

When is Charli xcx's Music Fashion Film Tour presale in the UK?

In Charli's official tour announcement post, she revealed that the "presale window will run through sept 16 & 17". As for time, the presale tickets will go on sale at 11AM BST on Wednesday, September 16th.

When do Charli xcx's Music Fashion Film Tour ticket s go on sale in the UK?

Charli has confirmed that the general on-sale is on Friday, September 18th at 9AM BST.

When is Charli xcx's Music Fashion Film Tour presale in the UK? Picture: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Spotify

Charli xcx Music, Fashion, Film Tour ticket prices: How much will tickets be?

Until the presale for the Music, Fashion, Film Tour starts, we won't know ticket prices for Charli's UK Music, Fashion, Film Tour dates. For comparison, tickets for the BRAT Tour cost between £55.60 and £140.70

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

Charli xcx Music, Fashion, Film Tour dates: When is Charli xcx going on tour?

Charli xcx is touring North America from September 11th to October 23rd this year with underscores supporting her. As for the UK and Europe, she's currently announced six dates with Audrey Hobert as her opener.

UK & European Leg

February 13, 2027 - Dublin, Ireland -3Arena

February 15, 2027 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

February 17, 2027 - Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live

February 19, 2027 - London, UK - The O2

February 22, 2027 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

February 24, 2027 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

Charli xcx Music, Fashion, Film Tour dates: When is Charli xcx going on tour? Picture: Getty

Charli xcx Music, Fashion, Flim Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

No information for Charli xcx's Music, Fashion, Film Tour setlist has been confirmed just yet. We'll find it out after the first North American show tonight on September 11th. That being said, Charli has done multiple major festivals this summer. Below is Charli's most recent festival setlist at Leeds on August 29th.

Rock Music Yeah Apple Wink Wink Card Declined Track 10 Girl, so confusing pink diamond House Dying for You Club classics 365 360 Sympathy is a knife Von dutch Guess If You Take Away the Music Then What Has She Got? 2007 Camera party 4 u Playboy Bunny SS26 No One Lasts Forever

Who is supporting Charli xcx on the Music, Fashion, Film Tour?

As mentioned above, 'Sue Me' singer Audrey Hobert is supporting Charli on the UK and European leg of the Music, Fashion, Film Tour. Meanwhile, underscores is supporting her in North America.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

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