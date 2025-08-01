Chappell Roan explains heartbreaking meaning behind 'The Subway' lyrics

What are Chappell Roan's 'The Subway' lyrics about? Where is Saskatchewan? Here's what she's said about the song.

Chaplains assemble! Chappell Roan has released 'The Subway' and she has opened up about the meaning behind it.

Ever since Chappell Roan first performed 'The Subway' at the Governor's Ball in 2024, fans have been desperate for her to release the single. In the months since, the song has become a standout part of Chappell's live shows with fans living for Chappell's incredible live vocals and how devastating, cathartic and euphoric the song is.

Now, 'The Subway' is finally out on streaming. What are Chappell's 'The Subway' lyrics about though? Here's what she's said about the bittersweet song and why she waited to so long to release it.

In 'The Subway', Chappell sings about a painful breakup in which she can't get over he ex. Chappell opens: I saw your green hair / Beauty mark next to your mouth / There on the subway / I nearly had a breakdown / A few weeks later / Somebody wore your perfume / It almost killed me / I had to leave the room.

In one of the song's most heartbreaking lyrics, Chappell sings that she'll have to move cities to avoid being reminded of her ex: I made a promise, if in four months this feeling ain't gone / Well, f--- this city, I'm movin' to Saskatchewan.

However, the song then ends with Chappell celebrating and lamenting the fact that she's let go of her ex by singing: She's got a way, she's got a way / And she got, she got away.

Where is Saskatchewan?

In 'The Subway', Chappell sings specifically about a relationship in New York. As for Saskatchewan, it's a Canadian providence that's miles away from New York. Chappell uses Saskatchewan to emphasise how distressing the split between her and her ex is. She needs to move far away just to feel normal again.

Chappell Roan - The Subway (Official Music Video)

Ahead of the song's release, Chappell opened up about what the song means to her in her fan newsletter. She wrote: "This song encompasses everything I love about New York City with the hope, heartbreak and healing that it has to offer us all.” Speaking at Bonnaroo in 2024, Chappell said: "To me it kind of feels like 'Casual''s cousin."

As for why Chappell took so long to release the song, she took to Instagram to say: "I’m very proud of this song and what a journey she has been on. I first played it at Gov Ball when I was painted green as lady liberty and in the past have played new songs live to feel them out."

Chappell added: "Obviously not knowing this really chaotic year would follow the performance, it didn’t really leave me the time to build the world the song deserved. But finally we are here."

She ended by saying: "I def ripped my hair out trying to figure out the puzzle of how this song should feel musically and visually and emotionally, luckily there are some to spare."

Chappell Roan - 'The Subway' lyrics

VERSE 1

I saw your green hair

Beauty mark next to your mouth

There on the subway

I nearly had a breakdown

A few weeks later

Somebody wore your perfume

It almost killed me

I had to leave the room

CHORUS

It's just another day

And it's not over 'til it's over, it's never over (Ah)

It's just another day

And it's not over 'til it's over (Ah)

It's never over

POST-CHORUS

'Til I don't look for you on the staircase

Or wish you thought that we were still soulmates

But I'm still counting down all of the days

'Til you're just another girl on the subway

VERSE 2

Made you the villain

Evil for just moving on

I see your shadow

I see it even with the lights off

I made a promise, if in four months this feeling ain't gone

Well, f--- this city, I'm movin' to Saskatchewan

CHORUS

It's just another day

And it's not over 'til it's over (Ah, ah-ah)

Oh, 'til it's over

It's just another day

And it's not over 'til it's over (Ah, ah-ah)

It's never over

POST-CHORUS

'Til I can break routine during foreplay

And trust myself that I won't say your name

But I'm so counting down all of the days

'Til you're just another girl on the subway

OUTRO

She's got, she's got a way

She's got a way, she's got a way

And she got, she got away

She got away, she got away

And she's got, she's got a way

She's got a way, she's got a way

And she got, she got away

She got away, she got away

She's got, she's got a way

She's got a way, she's got a way

She's got a way, she got, she got away

She got away, she got away

She's got, she's got a way

She's got a way, she's got a way

And she got, she got away

She got away, she got away

