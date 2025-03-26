Chappell Roan makes history with first explicitly gay song to top the country charts

26 March 2025, 17:29

Chappell Roan makes history with first explicitly gay song to top the country charts
Chappell Roan makes history with first explicitly gay song to top the country charts.
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

'The Giver' is the first female country song to debut at Number 1 on the Hot 100 since Beyoncé's 'Texas Hold 'Em'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She gets the job done! Chappell Roan has just made country music history with her lesbian country song 'The Giver'.

Ever since Chappell Roan first teased that she was dabbling in country music, fans have been desperate to hear what her take on the genre would sound like. Back in November, Chappell debuted her first ever country song 'The Giver' on Saturday Night Live and, after months of anticipation, she finally released the song on March 13th.

Now, 'The Giver' has officially become the first ever gay country song to top the Hot Country Songs chart in the US.

Chappell Roan accidentally goes on match battle with a stranger on TikTok live

On March 24th, Billboard revealed that 'The Giver' had debuted at Number 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. This makes it the first country song by a female artist to debut on top of the chart since Beyoncé's 'Texas Hold 'Em' and the third in the history of the Hot Country Songs chart. Bebe Rexha's 'Meant To Be' was the first.

Beyond that, 'The Giver' is now the first song by an openly queer artist dealing with openly queer themes to top the chart. In 'The Giver', Chappell sings about how she can sexually fulfil women much better than any man can: And other boys may need a map / But I can close my eyes / And have you wrapped around my fingers like that.

In the chorus, Chappell brags: 'Cause you ain't got to tell me / It's just in my nature / So take it like a taker / 'Cause, baby, I'm a giver / Ain't no need to hurry / 'Cause, baby, I deliver / Ain't no country boy quitter / I get the job done.

Before the song charted, Chappell took to Instagram to write: "It is def a bold and scary move to release a full a-- country song." She added: "Thank you to all the country divas who came before me."

Following the chart announcement, Chappell also took to Instagram to write: "Thank you thank you thank you".

Speaking to Apple Music about writing country music, Chappell said: "I think I have a special relationship to where I'm from because of country music. To kind of honour that part of myself by making a country song, where it's like, you know what, yes I'm gay and yes I'm ultra pop, yes I'm a drag queen. That can also be country song."

She added: "I'm from southwest Missouri, grew up on Christian and country."

Congratulations Chappell!

