Chappell Roan deletes social media after “ruthless” online criticism. Picture: Las Culturistas, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academ

By Sam Prance

"It's not about my art anymore all of a sudden, it's about me and how I look and how I talk..."

Chappell Roan has revealed that she's deleted social media from her phone because of how the comments affect her.

Anytime Chappell Roan speaks out or does an interview, people have opinions. Over the past year, Chappell has been praised for how candid she is but has also faced a lot of criticism. Whether she's calling out "toxic" fan behaviour or speaking out in defence of artists rights, someone always seems to take issue with something Chappell's said.

Just recently, Chappell came under intense criticism for saying that none of her friends with children are "happy" on Call Her Daddy. Now, Chappell has opened up about how it affects her when people are "ruthless" to her online.

Talking on Las Culturistas, Chappell addressed the discourse surrounding her. She confessed: "I had to stop reading [the comments]. I deleted Instagram and TikTok off my phone on Sunday. If I want to protect my creative psyche, because I'm writing right now, I have to build a forcefield around it."

Chappell explained: "If I want to for sure have a bad day, guarantee I read the comments. If you're gonna open these, you're not gonna feel good. It's never worth it. It just hurts my feelings. I thought I would grow out of it hurting my feelings. I thought I would become callous to it."

She then added: "Sometimes I hate that I'm not callous and other times I'm like, 'Thank God, I have feelings about people hurting my feelings'. Maybe I'll get there one day. Maybe I'll find a healthy medium."

Getting more specific, Chappell said: "It's not about my art anymore all of a sudden, it's about me and how I look and how I talk or my humour. That is the insufferable part all of a sudden and not my art. That's what hurts my feelings.

"With my art, even with 'The Giver', you are 100 percent allowed to judge it, hate it, love it, rip it apart, critique it. That is the point. That is fair game. It's art. Everything else, that's outside of my art or performance, when it comes to my personality or my mistakes that I make in public, it is ruthless."

Chappell also said that she constantly judges herself: "When it comes to my self confidence or comments or just saying something I didn't mean, that's when I'm really hard on myself."

