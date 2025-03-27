Chappell Roan says people are "scared" of her after calling out creepy fan behaviour

27 March 2025, 16:20

Chappell Roan says people are "scared" of her after calling out creepy fan behaviour
Chappell Roan says people are "scared" of her after calling out creepy fan behaviour. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Call Her Daddy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Chappell Roan says fans no longer come up to her in public after she spoke out against it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chappell Roan has opened up about how her life has changed since she spoke out against "creepy" fan behaviour.

In 2024, Chappell Roan shared a TikTok criticising how fans treat her in public and it quickly went viral. In the video, Chappell points out that it's not normal to demand celebrities for photos. She added: "I don’t care that abuse and harassment and stalking is a normal thing to do to people who are famous...that does not make it OK."

Many celebrities, including Hayley Williams, praised Chappell's comments and now Chappell has clarified what she meant by her original video. She also revealed that people are now "scared" to come up to her.

Chappell Roan asks fans to stop “harassing” her

Discussing how fans now treat her in public on Call Her Daddy, Chappell said: "I think people are scared of me. I think I made a big enough deal about not talking to me that people do not talk to me. I've been with friends who are artists and when they're with me, they're like, 'It's a forcefield around us. People don't come up to me if I'm with you."

Chappell then explained that she encourages other artists to make their own boundaries with fans clear: "I'm just like, 'Damn, baby, you say it too'. You say, 'Don't touch me, don't look at me, don't talk to me, I don't know who you are...' and they won't come to bother you."

Chappell also sympathised with fans who feel hurt. She said: "I know it really hurts people because they feel like it's me disrespecting them, that I owe it to them and how dare I call it abuse or complain about success but I'm not complaining about success. I'm complaining about creepy behaviour."

She added: "I love admiration. I just don't want you to interrupt me when I'm having a fight with my girlfriend. Don't be like, 'Can I get a photo?' when I'm crying talking to my girlfriend. That's f---ing crazy'."

Chappell ended by saying: "Of course, it's gonna take a second for people to really look at themselves. I have to have grace for that.

"If I saw Hannah Montana, I would think that I have to tell her that I love her music so much and she means a lot to me....No, I don't because that's not Hannah there, that's Destiny Hope Cyrus."

Read more Chappell Roan news here:

WATCH: Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway

Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Selena Gomez 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics: English translation and meaning explained

What does 'Ojos Tristes' mean? Selena Gomez's romantic 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics translated into English
Lady Gaga tour presale: How to get Mayhem Ball tickets

How to get presale tickets for Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour

Zayn paid tribute to Liam Payne with a One Direction song

Zayn pays emotional tribute to Liam Payne on 10th anniversary of leaving One Direction

Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Lady Gaga The MAYHEM Ball tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Chappell Roan makes history with first explicitly gay song to top the country charts

Chappell Roan makes history with first explicitly gay song to top the country charts

Hot On Capital

Stephen Graham hints at "developing another story" as follow up to Adolescence

Adolescence's Stephen Graham hints at 'follow up' to Netflix series

TV & Film

Studio Ghibli fans slam AI filter as Hayao Miyazaki's "disgusted" comments resurface

Studio Ghibli fans slam AI filter as Hayao Miyazaki's "disgusted" comments resurface

TV & Film

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Every rumoured contestant so far revealed

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Every rumoured contestant so far revealed

TV & Film

Adolescence season 2 shut down by co-creator Jack Thorne

Adolescence co-creator explains why season 2 will never happen

TV & Film

What is Clint Rice's net worth? Golf earnings and businesses revealed

MAFS Australia Clint Rice's net worth: His golf earnings and businesses revealed

TV & Film

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals real reason why he left show

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals real reason he left the experiment

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to fans asking if she's autistic

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to fans asking if she's autistic

TV & Film

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has shared her text messages with Jeff

MAFS Australia's Jacqui reveals truth of Jeff text messages after Rhi row

TV & Film

JoJo Siwa is selling $900 tour tickets where fans "help" the crew set up the show

JoJo Siwa is selling $900 tour tickets where fans "help" the crew set up the show

When does episode 4 of Molly-Mae's documentary come out?

When do the next episodes of Molly-Mae's documentary come out? Release dates revealed

TV & Film

Molly-Mae Hague addresses her and Tommy Fury's holiday to Dubai

Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on Dubai holiday with Tommy Fury

MAFS Australia's Paul reportedly dating his 'backup bride' Hannah

MAFS Australia's Paul reportedly dating his 'backup bride' Hannah

TV & Film

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together?

TV & Film

Where is MAFS Australia's Beth from?

Where is Beth Kelly from? The MAFS Australia bride's British background explained

TV & Film

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

TV & Film

Bella Ramsey says they were "properly in love" filming The Last of Us season 2

Bella Ramsey says they were "properly in love" filming The Last of Us season 2

TV & Film

Jade took us on a deep dive into some of her biggest social media posts

Jade reminisces performing with Taylor Swift 10 years ago!

Owen Cooper Adolescence audition tapes have blown fans away

Adolescence star Owen Cooper's audition tape leaves Netflix viewers stunned

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch