Chappell Roan says people are "scared" of her after calling out creepy fan behaviour

Chappell Roan says people are "scared" of her after calling out creepy fan behaviour. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Call Her Daddy

By Sam Prance

Chappell Roan says fans no longer come up to her in public after she spoke out against it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chappell Roan has opened up about how her life has changed since she spoke out against "creepy" fan behaviour.

In 2024, Chappell Roan shared a TikTok criticising how fans treat her in public and it quickly went viral. In the video, Chappell points out that it's not normal to demand celebrities for photos. She added: "I don’t care that abuse and harassment and stalking is a normal thing to do to people who are famous...that does not make it OK."

Many celebrities, including Hayley Williams, praised Chappell's comments and now Chappell has clarified what she meant by her original video. She also revealed that people are now "scared" to come up to her.

Chappell Roan asks fans to stop “harassing” her

Discussing how fans now treat her in public on Call Her Daddy, Chappell said: "I think people are scared of me. I think I made a big enough deal about not talking to me that people do not talk to me. I've been with friends who are artists and when they're with me, they're like, 'It's a forcefield around us. People don't come up to me if I'm with you."

Chappell then explained that she encourages other artists to make their own boundaries with fans clear: "I'm just like, 'Damn, baby, you say it too'. You say, 'Don't touch me, don't look at me, don't talk to me, I don't know who you are...' and they won't come to bother you."

Chappell also sympathised with fans who feel hurt. She said: "I know it really hurts people because they feel like it's me disrespecting them, that I owe it to them and how dare I call it abuse or complain about success but I'm not complaining about success. I'm complaining about creepy behaviour."

She added: "I love admiration. I just don't want you to interrupt me when I'm having a fight with my girlfriend. Don't be like, 'Can I get a photo?' when I'm crying talking to my girlfriend. That's f---ing crazy'."

Chappell ended by saying: "Of course, it's gonna take a second for people to really look at themselves. I have to have grace for that.

"If I saw Hannah Montana, I would think that I have to tell her that I love her music so much and she means a lot to me....No, I don't because that's not Hannah there, that's Destiny Hope Cyrus."

Read more Chappell Roan news here:

Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.