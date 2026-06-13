Will there be a Capital's Summertime Ball in 2027?

Will there be a Summertime Ball 2027? Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

Is Capital's Summertime Ball returning in 2027? Here's what we can tell you...

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Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard continues to be the UK's biggest summer party, with the biggest and best artists in the world! (Plus a surprise or two...)

Whether you manage to secure tickets to see the show at Wembley Stadium, or prefer to watch it from the comfort of your own home on Global Player, you don't want to miss the incredible performances from our Ballers.

In 2026, the likes of RAYE, Niall Horan, Calvin Harris, December 10, Myles Smith and so! many! more! took to the stage and delivered an absolutely iconic show.

So, when's the next one? Is another Summertime Ball on the cards? Well, here's all the #CapitalSTB info what we can tell you...

Who will perform at Capital's Summertime Ball 2027? Picture: Shutterstock

Will there be a Capital's Summertime Ball 2027?

Let's be honest, it wouldn't be summer without Capital's Summertime Ball, would it? 👀

First though, there's the very important matter of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Make sure to listen to Capital on Global Player because that'll be where you can get all the details as soon as they're revealed.

Niall Horan - Full Set (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

Who is on Capital's Summertime Ball 2027 lineup?

You're gonna have to wait until next year to see which superstars and rising artists are on the line-up.

But as always, you can expect some of the biggest names in music to get summer kick-started and bring their massive bangers to the big stage.

Mis-teeq were the Barclaycard Out of the Blue act the 2026 Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Can I get tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball 2027?

No tickets are available yet. Keep it locked to Capital, and make sure you've downloaded Global Player, our free official app where all the latest events news lands, to be the first to hear all the updates.

Read more about #CapitalSTB here: