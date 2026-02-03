BTS announce Netflix documentary and comeback live concert special

3 February 2026, 17:01

BTS announce Netflix documentary and comeback live concert special
BTS announce Netflix documentary and comeback live concert special. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's when and where you can watch BTS: The Comeback and BTS: The Return as soon as they're released.

BTS ARMY assemble! The boys are back and they've just announced a new Netflix concert special and documentary.

At the start of the year, BTS revealed that they would be releasing their fifth studio album Airang on March 20th. The project marks BTS' first full length LP since 2020. J-Hope, Jimin, Jung Kook, Suga, RM and V have also confirmed that they will be heading out on a world tour with multiple stadium dates in South Korea, the US and the UK.

That's not all though. The band have now revealed that a new concert film - BTS the Comeback Live - is coming to Netflix alongside a documentary called BTS: The Return. Find out all the details about both movies below.

When does BTS the Comeback Live come out on Netflix?
When does BTS the Comeback Live come out on Netflix? Picture: Getty

When does BTS the Comeback Live come out on Netflix?

BTS the Comeback Live | Airang is a live concert film set to be released in tandem with BTS' new album Airang. Just one day after the album comes out, BTS will perform tracks from Airang live for the first time ever at Gwanghwamun Square, Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. The show will be broadcast on March 21st on Netflix from 12PM GMT.

It's currently unclear exactly what songs will appear in BTS' Comeback Live setlist. However, we imagine that many songs from Airang will feature in the show as well as BTS' signature hits.

When does BTS: The Return come out on Netflix?

As well as BTS the Comeback Live, the band will be dropping a documentary called BTS: The Return on Netflix one week after Airang comes out. On March 27th (8AM GMT), fans will get "rare behind-the-scenes access as [BTS] comes back together and charts an unprecedented path forward together after a nearly four-year hiatus."

An official statement from Netflix also teased: "For their next chapter, they reflect on their whirlwind past as they contemplate what the future of BTS will look and sound like.”

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

