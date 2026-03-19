Here's exactly what time BTS' ARIRANG album comes out

19 March 2026, 15:00

Here's what time BTS ARIRANG album comes out, as well as their Netflix live performance and documentary
Here's what time BTS ARIRANG album comes out, as well as their Netflix live performance and documentary. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

BTS drop their brand new comeback album 'ARIRANG' tonight but what time does it come out in your country and what's the tracklist?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They're finally back! BTS have returned after 3 years and 9 months away with the long-awaited fifth album ARIRANG. But what does time does it come out in your country? And when does the Netflix live performance and documentary drop?

The 5th Album ARIRANG brings about a new era for the iconic group, with each member "deeply involved in the creative process" behind the tracks, the sound and the vibe. It consists of 14 song and ARMY are desperate to hear the new music!

BTS The Fifth Album ARIRANG is set to be released on March 20th at 1PM KST (Korean Standard Time). It will drop globally, which means it'll become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country or region.

Scroll down for all the info on exactly when it will be released in your country.

When does BTS' new album ARIRANG come out?

BTS The Fifth Album ARIRANG will be released on March 20th at 1PM KST
BTS The Fifth Album ARIRANG will be released on March 20th at 1PM KST. Picture: HYBE/BIGHIT MUSIC

What time is BTS' ARIRANG album come out?

It's been confirmed that ARIRANG will be released at 1 PM KST (Korean Standard Time). That means it will be released in your country at the corresponding time.

So if you're in the UK, you can expect to stream the album at 4 AM GMT. If you're in the US, it'll drop at midnight ET on Friday 20th, and 9PM PT on Thursday 19th.

Here are BTS' ARIRANG release times for a handful of major time zones:

  • United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (March 19th)
  • United States (ET) - 12:00 AM
  • Canada (Vancouver) - 9:00 PM (March 19th)
  • Canada (Toronto) - 12:00 AM
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 4:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 5:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town) - 6:00 AM
  • India - 9:30 AM
  • Indonesia - 11:00 AM
  • Philippines - 12:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 12:00 PM
  • Singapore - 12:00 PM
  • Australia (Perth) - 12:00 PM
  • Australia (Sydney) - 3:00 PM
  • Japan - 1:00 PM
  • South Korea (Seoul) - 1:00 PM
  • New Zealand - 5:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

What is BTS' ARIRANG tracklist?

ARIRANG consists of 14 tracks. Here's the full list of track titles:

  1. 'Body To Body'
  2. 'Hooligan'
  3. 'Aliens'
  4. 'FYA'
  5. '2.0'
  6. 'No. 29'
  7. 'Swim'
  8. 'Merry Go Round'
  9. 'Normal'
  10. 'Like Animals'
  11. 'They Don't Know 'Bout Us'
  12. 'One More Night'
  13. 'Please'
  14. 'Into the Sun'
BTS' first live performance since their comeback will air on Netflix on March 21st
BTS' first live performance since their comeback will air on Netflix on March 21st. Picture: Netflix

What time does BTS' live performance start on Netflix?

On March 21st, RM, Jung Kook, V, Suga, Jimin, j-hope and Jin will take to the stage in Seoul's historic Gwanghwamun Square for their first performance as a complete group since 2022.

The one-hour show will begin at 8PM KST and will be broadcast live on Netflix for the rest of the world to watch.

Here's a brief list of start times for the BTS live performance on Netflix:

  • United States/Canada (ET): 7:00 AM
  • United States Canada (PT): 4:00 AM
  • UK (GMT): 11:00 AM
  • Europe (CET): 12:00 PM

Find more time zones here.

Netflix's BTS documentary will be released on March 27th
Netflix's BTS documentary will be released on March 27th. Picture: Netflix

When does the BTS documentary come out on Netflix?

Following on from the ARIRANG album release and live performance, a documentary detailing the creation of the new album and the group's comeback will drop on Netflix on March 27th.

BTS: The Return offers unprecedented access, following BTS as they come back together to begin a reunion set to be etched in pop culture history, while reflecting on the journey that transformed seven Korean members into global icons.

The synopsis reads: "After completing South Korea’s mandatory military service, the seven members reunite in Los Angeles to make music together, returning to a shared creative space shaped by time apart and personal change. As millions of fans await the comeback of the decade, BTS confronts quieter questions: how to begin again, how to honor the past without being bound by it, and how to move forward together."

"Through moments of doubt, laughter, and rediscovery, they create new music that reflects who they are now—culminating in what will become a landmark album of its time. Intimate, emotional, and often joyful, BTS: THE RETURN is a story of resilience, brotherhood, and reinvention."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Niall Horan's album 'Dinner Party' includes song written in memory of Liam Payne

Niall Horan pens moving song 'End of an Era' in tribute of Liam Payne

Niall Horan 'Dinner Party': Release date, tracklist, collabs, vinyl variants and news

Niall Horan 'Dinner Party': Release date, tracklist, collabs, vinyl variants and news

Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley

Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley ahead of 'Dinner Party' release
Olivia Rodrigo new album: OR3 release date, title, tracklist, tour, theories and news

When is Olivia Rodrigo's new album out? OR3 release date, title, tracklist, tour and theories
Harry Styles responds to 'queer baiting' claims in SNL monologue

Harry Styles responds to 'queerbaiting' claims in SNL monologue

Hot On Capital

MAFS Australia's John Aiken praises "incredible" Mel Schilling amid terminal cancer update

MAFS expert John Aiken praises "incredible" Mel Schilling after terminal cancer diagnosis

TV & Film

Ruth Gemmell opens up about Violet's intimate scenes in Bridgerton

Bridgerton's Ruth Gemmell says she "went home and cried" over Violet's sex scene

TV & Film

Jordan North and Willian Hanson's Help I Sexted My Boss podcast is going on tour in 2026

Help I Sexted My Boss podcast 2026 tour - How to get tickets

Events

MAFS Australia viewers slam Mel after photo ranking challenge and 'ick' comment

MAFS Australia viewers slam Mel after photo ranking challenge and 'ick' comment

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Scott's defended his audition tape on TODAY

MAFS Australia's Scott defends comments about kids in his audition tape

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Chris' shocking audition tape has been revealed in full

MAFS Australia's Chris' shocking audition tape has been revealed in full

TV & Film

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Gia and Scott pictured on their wedding day and Bec crying on her day.

What time is MAFS Australia on tonight?

TV & Film

Love Story episode 8 release time: Here's when the next episode of Love Story comes out

Love Story episode 8 release time: Here's when the next episode of Love Story comes out

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Mel issues apology for "insensitive" treatment of Luke on the show

MAFS Australia's Mel issues apology for "insensitive" treatment of Luke on the show

TV & Film

Scott's MAFS audition tape led Gia to tears

MAFS Australia's Scott's true feelings about kids exposed in audition tape

TV & Film

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sam and Chris still together?

TV & Film

Ciaran and Samie pictured at the finale and posing together.

Why did Love Island winners Ciaran and Samie split?

Love Island

Selling Sunset producers are reportedly bringing back an original cast member for season 10

Selling Sunset 'finishing negotiations' with OG cast member as she plans epic comeback

Selling Sunset

Juliette Chae and Joel Moses pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Juliette and Joel still together?

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars couple Milllie and Zac have reunitedd

Watch the sweet moment Love Island All Stars couple Millie and Zac are reunited

Love Island

Love Island's Belle horrifies fans with 'Mother's Day' post to Harrison.

Love Island's Belle shocks fans with 'Mother's Day' post dedicated to Harrison

Love Island

Love Island's Scott has revealed why he's been on the show so many times

Scott van-der-Sluis reveals real reason he's been on Love Island so many times

Love Island

MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny become the talking point at the first dinner party

MAFS Australia groom caught checking out anther bride in dinner party 'shock twist'

TV & Film

Love Island's Ciaran and Samie in the villa and a screenshot from Mitch's Snapchat story.

Love Island’s Mitch suggests Samie is to 'blame' for Ciaran split in now-deleted post

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae