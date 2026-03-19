Here's exactly what time BTS' ARIRANG album comes out

Here's what time BTS ARIRANG album comes out, as well as their Netflix live performance and documentary. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

BTS drop their brand new comeback album 'ARIRANG' tonight but what time does it come out in your country and what's the tracklist?

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They're finally back! BTS have returned after 3 years and 9 months away with the long-awaited fifth album ARIRANG. But what does time does it come out in your country? And when does the Netflix live performance and documentary drop?

The 5th Album ARIRANG brings about a new era for the iconic group, with each member "deeply involved in the creative process" behind the tracks, the sound and the vibe. It consists of 14 song and ARMY are desperate to hear the new music!

BTS The Fifth Album ARIRANG is set to be released on March 20th at 1PM KST (Korean Standard Time). It will drop globally, which means it'll become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country or region.

Scroll down for all the info on exactly when it will be released in your country.

When does BTS' new album ARIRANG come out?

BTS The Fifth Album ARIRANG will be released on March 20th at 1PM KST. Picture: HYBE/BIGHIT MUSIC

What time is BTS' ARIRANG album come out?

It's been confirmed that ARIRANG will be released at 1 PM KST (Korean Standard Time). That means it will be released in your country at the corresponding time.

So if you're in the UK, you can expect to stream the album at 4 AM GMT. If you're in the US, it'll drop at midnight ET on Friday 20th, and 9PM PT on Thursday 19th.

Here are BTS' ARIRANG release times for a handful of major time zones:

United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (March 19th)

United States (ET) - 12:00 AM

Canada (Vancouver) - 9:00 PM (March 19th)

Canada (Toronto) - 12:00 AM

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 4:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 5:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town) - 6:00 AM

India - 9:30 AM

Indonesia - 11:00 AM

Philippines - 12:00 PM

Hong Kong - 12:00 PM

Singapore - 12:00 PM

Australia (Perth) - 12:00 PM

Australia (Sydney) - 3:00 PM

Japan - 1:00 PM

South Korea (Seoul) - 1:00 PM

New Zealand - 5:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

What is BTS' ARIRANG tracklist?

ARIRANG consists of 14 tracks. Here's the full list of track titles:

'Body To Body' 'Hooligan' 'Aliens' 'FYA' '2.0' 'No. 29' 'Swim' 'Merry Go Round' 'Normal' 'Like Animals' 'They Don't Know 'Bout Us' 'One More Night' 'Please' 'Into the Sun'

BTS' first live performance since their comeback will air on Netflix on March 21st. Picture: Netflix

What time does BTS' live performance start on Netflix?

On March 21st, RM, Jung Kook, V, Suga, Jimin, j-hope and Jin will take to the stage in Seoul's historic Gwanghwamun Square for their first performance as a complete group since 2022.

The one-hour show will begin at 8PM KST and will be broadcast live on Netflix for the rest of the world to watch.

Here's a brief list of start times for the BTS live performance on Netflix:

United States/Canada (ET): 7:00 AM

United States Canada (PT): 4:00 AM

UK (GMT): 11:00 AM

Europe (CET): 12:00 PM

Find more time zones here.

Netflix's BTS documentary will be released on March 27th. Picture: Netflix

When does the BTS documentary come out on Netflix?

Following on from the ARIRANG album release and live performance, a documentary detailing the creation of the new album and the group's comeback will drop on Netflix on March 27th.

BTS: The Return offers unprecedented access, following BTS as they come back together to begin a reunion set to be etched in pop culture history, while reflecting on the journey that transformed seven Korean members into global icons.

The synopsis reads: "After completing South Korea’s mandatory military service, the seven members reunite in Los Angeles to make music together, returning to a shared creative space shaped by time apart and personal change. As millions of fans await the comeback of the decade, BTS confronts quieter questions: how to begin again, how to honor the past without being bound by it, and how to move forward together."

"Through moments of doubt, laughter, and rediscovery, they create new music that reflects who they are now—culminating in what will become a landmark album of its time. Intimate, emotional, and often joyful, BTS: THE RETURN is a story of resilience, brotherhood, and reinvention."

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