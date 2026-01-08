Bruno Mars announces first major tour in nearly a decade - 'The Romantic Tour' tickets, presale & more

8 January 2026, 13:20

Bruno Mars has announced 'The Romantic Tour' for 2026
Bruno Mars has announced 'The Romantic Tour' for 2026. Picture: Getty / Live Nation

By Abbie Reynolds

Bruno Mars has announced two dates at Wembley Stadium in July 2026 for 'The Romantic Tour'. Here's how to get tickets and sign up for presale.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On January 5th Bruno Mars casually dropped a post saying, "My album is done." And after breaking the internet with that he officially announced his highly anticipated fourth solo album 'The Romantic' the following day.

Now, with the album dropping February 27th 2026, he's announced an accompanying global tour - his first global headline tour in almost a decade.

Bruno is bringing 'The Romantic Tour' to the UK for two huge nights at Wembley Stadium with special guests Anderson . Paak as DJ Pee .Wee and Victoria Monét. Here are all the details on how to get tickets.

Bruno Mars 'The Romantic Tour' UK dates:

  • Wembley Stadium - Saturday 18th July
  • Wembley Stadium - Sunday 19th July
Bruno Mars has announced two nights at Wembley Stadium in 2026
Bruno Mars has announced two nights at Wembley Stadium in 2026. Picture: Live Nation

How to get tickets to Bruno Mars' 'The Romantic Tour':

Tickets go on sale Thursday 15th January at 12pm or sign up for pre-sale access now here: https://www.brunomars.com/tour

Pre-sale access is open now and closes Monday 12th January at 6pm. Pre-sale tickets will then go on sale Wednesday 14th January and general on-sale begins at 12pm Thursday 15th January.

'The Romantic Tour' is set to span nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe, and the UK, marking one of the biggest global outings of the year.

Bruno kicks off the tour on Friday 10 April in Las Vegas and along the way will be supported by the likes of RAYE and Leon Thomas as well as Anderson .Paak and Victoria Monét.

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Here's everything you need to know about December 10's Seán

Who is Seán from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Here's how to listen to WSQK radio 'The Squawk' on Global Player in the UK and the US

How to listen to Stranger Things' The Squawk radio station on Global Player

Simon Cowell has introduced his new boyband - December 10

Who are December 10? Meet Simon Cowell's Netflix boy band

What does Harry Styles 'Forever, Forever' music video mean? Here's everything we know so far about his surprise return.

Harry Styles makes surprise return with 'Forever, Forever' music video

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the UK, US and around the world

TV & Film

Live-action Tangled casts Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider

Live-action Tangled casts Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider

TV & Film

Stranger Things quietly address 'Conformity Gate' with update to social media accounts

Stranger Things appears to address episode 9 Conformity Gate theory

Jesy Nelson pictured holding her twin daughters and a screenshot from a Instagram story.

Jesy Nelson "fighting" to get SMA Type 1 tested at birth after her twins' diagnosis

Stranger Things creators explain why they broke major rule with final Vecna scene

Stranger Things creators explain why they broke major rule with final Vecna scene

TV & Film

Dean's MAFS promo image and pictured at a commitment ceremony with ex-wife Sarah.

MAFS UK's Dean reveals new girlfriend after failed show marriage

TV & Film

Noah Schnapp asked the Duffers to include the Will & Mike scene in Stranger Things 5 episode 8

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp asked writers to add Byler scene to the finale

Andrew Le Page and girlfriend Hannah Peglar pictured posing on safari and a selfie together.

Love Island's Andrew Le Page hard launches new girlfriend a year after Tasha split

Love Island

Love Island's Chloe Burrows had a hilarious reaction to Millie Court being on All Stars

Love Island's Chloe Burrows shares hilarious reaction to Millie Court being on All Stars

Love Island

Heated Rivalry season 2 will introduce fans to a new gay ice hockey couple

Heated Rivalry season 2 will introduce fans to a new gay hockey couple

TV & Film

Fans think they've uncovered a shared history between Love Island's Helena and Charlie

Love Island All Stars Helena and Charlie's surprising shared history explained

Love Island

Heated Rivalry author thought Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were wrong for Shane and Ilya at first

Heated Rivalry author thought Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were wrong for Shane and Ilya at first

TV & Film

Stranger Things' Conformity Gate theory and episode 9 truth explained

Is Stranger Things 5 episode 9 real? 'Conformity Gate' sparks major fake ending theory

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Jesy Nelson's ex boyfriend Chris Hughes sent her support after update on her babies' health

Jesy Nelson's ex Chris Hughes shows support after emotional twin health update

Here's the OG lineup for Love Island All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup confirmed

Love Island

Love Island's Will and Jessie announce they're engaged

Love Island's Jessie and Will reveal secret engagement with sweet proposal post

Love Island

Is Eleven dead or alive in Stranger Things 5 finale?

Is Eleven dead or alive in Stranger Things 5? Duffer brothers address ending

Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed devastating detail about Eleven's ending

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers confirm devastating detail about Eleven's ending

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles