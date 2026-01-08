Bruno Mars announces first major tour in nearly a decade - 'The Romantic Tour' tickets, presale & more

Bruno Mars has announced 'The Romantic Tour' for 2026. Picture: Getty / Live Nation

By Abbie Reynolds

Bruno Mars has announced two dates at Wembley Stadium in July 2026 for 'The Romantic Tour'. Here's how to get tickets and sign up for presale.

On January 5th Bruno Mars casually dropped a post saying, "My album is done." And after breaking the internet with that he officially announced his highly anticipated fourth solo album 'The Romantic' the following day.

Now, with the album dropping February 27th 2026, he's announced an accompanying global tour - his first global headline tour in almost a decade.

Bruno is bringing 'The Romantic Tour' to the UK for two huge nights at Wembley Stadium with special guests Anderson . Paak as DJ Pee .Wee and Victoria Monét. Here are all the details on how to get tickets.

Bruno Mars 'The Romantic Tour' UK dates:

Wembley Stadium - Saturday 18th July

Wembley Stadium - Sunday 19th July

Bruno Mars has announced two nights at Wembley Stadium in 2026. Picture: Live Nation

How to get tickets to Bruno Mars' 'The Romantic Tour':

Tickets go on sale Thursday 15th January at 12pm or sign up for pre-sale access now here: https://www.brunomars.com/tour

Pre-sale access is open now and closes Monday 12th January at 6pm. Pre-sale tickets will then go on sale Wednesday 14th January and general on-sale begins at 12pm Thursday 15th January.

'The Romantic Tour' is set to span nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe, and the UK, marking one of the biggest global outings of the year.

Bruno kicks off the tour on Friday 10 April in Las Vegas and along the way will be supported by the likes of RAYE and Leon Thomas as well as Anderson .Paak and Victoria Monét.

