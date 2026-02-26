How to watch the BRIT Awards 2026 and what time it starts

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2026 and what time it starts. Picture: ITV, Samir Hussein/WireImage

By Sam Prance

Here's when and where you can watch the 2026 BRITs online and on television.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's official. The UK's biggest music awards show is back and the BRITs airs very soon. How do you watch it though?

Every year, the BRITs promises to be one of the most entertaining nights in music and the 2026 BRIT Award ceremony looks set to be no different. Not only is there a star-studded lineup of performers including RAYE, Harry Styles and HUNTR/X but artists like Olivia Dean, Lola Young and JADE have also received major nominations this year.

The 2026 BRITs takes place on February 28th in Manchester but what time is the BRITs on and how do you watch it online and on television? Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the ceremony.

Read more: BRIT Awards 2026 nominations and how to vote

How can I watch The BRITs on TV and online? Picture: Getty

How can I watch The BRITs on TV and online?

This year, the BRITs is taking place at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on Saturday, February 28th but you can watch along from the comfort of your home online and on TV. The BRITs will be aired on ITV1, ITVX and STV (in Scotland) from 8.15PM and they aren't set to end until 10.50pm.

If you're based outside the UK, you can still watch live and catch everything via the BRITs YouTube channel.

How can I watch The BRITs red carpet?

The BRITs will be live streaming the 2026 red carpet on their Instagram feed from 5.30PM on February 28th.

Best of The BRITs

What time does The BRITs start and how long is it on for?

On TV, The BRITs starts airing at 8.15PM. However, the guests start hitting the red carpet during the afternoon so be sure to check out the BRITs Instagram page from 5:30PM to see exactly what everyone is wearing.

RAYE, Olivia Dean, ROSALÍA Harry Styles and HUNTR/X are all set to perform.

Read more music news here:

Leigh-Anne Beaks Down Every Song On 'My Ego Told Me To' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.