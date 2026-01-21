BRIT Awards 2026 nominations and how to vote
21 January 2026, 18:01
BRIT Awards 2026 nominations revealed.
Picture:
Getty
By Katie Louise Smith
See the full list of nominees for The BRITs 2026 with Mastercard below, including Song of the Year with Mastercard supported by Capital FM.
It's baaaaaack!
The BRITs 2026 with Mastercard have returned to celebrate another absolutely banger year of incredible British music and the nominations are officially here.
Announced on Wednesday 21st January,
Lola Young and Olivia Dean led the pack with five nominations each after their incredible breakthrough year. Sam Fender follows with four nominations and Lily Allen swoops in with three following the success of . West End Girl
The 2026 ceremony will take place on Saturday 28th February at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena (for the first time ever!) and a huge star is set to perform on the night. Any guesses as to who it might be? We'll let you know as soon as we find out.
For now though, here's the full list of BRIT Awards 2026 nominees...
Your BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard nominees.
Picture:
BRIT Awards
Who is nominated at The BRITs 2026?
Scroll down for the full list of winners – including Song of the Year with Mastercard supported by Capital FM.
SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD (Supported by Capital)
Calvin Harris, Clementine Douglas - 'Blessings' CHRYSTAL, NOTION - 'The Days - NOTION Remix' Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) - 'Defying Gravity' Ed Sheeran - 'Azizam' Fred again.., Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax - 'Victory Lap' Lewis Capaldi - 'Survive' Lola Young - 'Messy' Myles Smith - 'Nice To Meet You' Olivia Dean - 'Man I Need' RAYE - 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - 'Rein Me In' Skye Newman - 'Family Matters' MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Dave - The Boy Who Played the Harp Lily Allen - West End Girl Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving Sam Fender - People Watching Wolf Alice - The Clearing ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dave Fred again.. JADE Lily Allen Little Simz Lola Young Olivia Dean PinkPantheress Sam Fender Self Esteem GROUP OF THE YEAR
The Last Dinner Party Pulp Sleep Token Wet Leg Wolf Alice BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST
Barry Can’t Swim EsDeeKid Jim Legxacy Lola Young Skye Newman INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny Chappell Roan CMAT Doechii Lady Gaga ROSALÍA Sabrina Carpenter sombr Taylor Swift Tyler, The Creator INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Geese HAIM HUNTR/X - EJAE/ Audrey Nuna/ REI AMI Tame Impala Turnstile INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Alex Warren - 'Ordinary' Chappell Roan - 'Pink Pony Club' Disco Lines & Tinashe - 'No Broke Boys' Gigi Perez - 'Sailor Song' Gracie Abrams - 'That's So True' HUNTR/X - EJAE/ Audrey Nuna/ REI AMI - 'Golden' Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - 'Die With A Smile' Ravyn Lenae - 'Love Me Not' ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - 'APT.' Sabrina Carpenter - 'Manchild' sombr - 'undressed' Taylor Swift - 'The Fate of Ophelia' ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT
Blood Orange Lola Young Sam Fender Wet Leg Wolf Alice DANCE ACT
Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas FKA twigs Fred again../Skepta/ PlaqueBoyMax PinkPantheress Sammy Virji HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT
Central Cee Dave Jim Legxacy Little Simz Loyle Carner POP ACT
JADE Lily Allen Lola Young Olivia Dean RAYE R&B ACT
Jim Legxacy kwn Mabel Sasha Keable SAULT
BRITs Critics Choice PRODUCER OF THE YEAR To be announced prior to The BRIT Awards 2026 show. SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
To be announced prior to The BRIT Awards 2026 show.
Host Jack Whitehall returned to host The BRIT Awards 2025—and he's back again in 2026.
Picture:
Getty
How to vote for the BRITs 2026 winners
The public will be invited to vote for the winners of two categories: Song of the Year with Mastercard, and International Song of the Year.
You'll be able to cast your votes exclusively on WhatsApp.
Further details of how to vote will be announced via the BRITs WhatsApp channel and social accounts very soon, so stay tuned and we'll update this article on how to vote ASAP.
The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday February 28th at the Manchester Co-op Live arena and will be broadcast live on ITV, as well as STV, ITVX and STV Player. Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on
Global Player.