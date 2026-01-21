BRIT Awards 2026 nominations and how to vote

BRIT Awards 2026 nominations revealed. Picture: Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

See the full list of nominees for The BRITs 2026 with Mastercard below, including Song of the Year with Mastercard supported by Capital FM.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's baaaaaack! The BRITs 2026 with Mastercard have returned to celebrate another absolutely banger year of incredible British music and the nominations are officially here.

Announced on Wednesday 21st January, Lola Young and Olivia Dean led the pack with five nominations each after their incredible breakthrough year. Sam Fender follows with four nominations and Lily Allen swoops in with three following the success of West End Girl.

The 2026 ceremony will take place on Saturday 28th February at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena (for the first time ever!) and a huge star is set to perform on the night. Any guesses as to who it might be? We'll let you know as soon as we find out.

For now though, here's the full list of BRIT Awards 2026 nominees...

Your BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard nominees. Picture: BRIT Awards

Who is nominated at The BRITs 2026?

Scroll down for the full list of winners – including Song of the Year with Mastercard supported by Capital FM.

SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD (Supported by Capital)

Calvin Harris, Clementine Douglas - 'Blessings'

CHRYSTAL, NOTION - 'The Days - NOTION Remix'

Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) - 'Defying Gravity'

Ed Sheeran - 'Azizam'

Fred again.., Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax - 'Victory Lap'

Lewis Capaldi - 'Survive'

Lola Young - 'Messy'

Myles Smith - 'Nice To Meet You'

Olivia Dean - 'Man I Need'

RAYE - 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'

Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - 'Rein Me In'

Skye Newman - 'Family Matters'

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dave - The Boy Who Played the Harp

Lily Allen - West End Girl

Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

Sam Fender - People Watching

Wolf Alice - The Clearing

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dave

Fred again..

JADE

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

Barry Can’t Swim

EsDeeKid

Jim Legxacy

Lola Young

Skye Newman

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

ROSALÍA

Sabrina Carpenter

sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Geese

HAIM

HUNTR/X - EJAE/ Audrey Nuna/ REI AMI

Tame Impala

Turnstile

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Alex Warren - 'Ordinary'

Chappell Roan - 'Pink Pony Club'

Disco Lines & Tinashe - 'No Broke Boys'

Gigi Perez - 'Sailor Song'

Gracie Abrams - 'That's So True'

HUNTR/X - EJAE/ Audrey Nuna/ REI AMI - 'Golden'

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - 'Die With A Smile'

Ravyn Lenae - 'Love Me Not'

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - 'APT.'

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Manchild'

sombr - 'undressed'

Taylor Swift - 'The Fate of Ophelia'

ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Sam Fender

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

DANCE ACT

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

FKA twigs

Fred again../Skepta/ PlaqueBoyMax

PinkPantheress

Sammy Virji

HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT

Central Cee

Dave

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

POP ACT

JADE

Lily Allen

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

RAYE

R&B ACT

Jim Legxacy

kwn

Mabel

Sasha Keable

SAULT

BRITs Critics Choice

Jacob Alon - WINNER (announced ahead of ceremony)

Rose Gray

SIENNA SPIRO

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

To be announced prior to The BRIT Awards 2026 show.

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

To be announced prior to The BRIT Awards 2026 show.

Host Jack Whitehall returned to host The BRIT Awards 2025—and he's back again in 2026. Picture: Getty

How to vote for the BRITs 2026 winners

The public will be invited to vote for the winners of two categories: Song of the Year with Mastercard, and International Song of the Year.

You'll be able to cast your votes exclusively on WhatsApp.

Further details of how to vote will be announced via the BRITs WhatsApp channel and social accounts very soon, so stay tuned and we'll update this article on how to vote ASAP.

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday February 28th at the Manchester Co-op Live arena and will be broadcast live on ITV, as well as STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.