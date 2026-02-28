Who's performing at The BRITs 2026? Every confirmed artist
28 February 2026, 15:00 | Updated: 28 February 2026, 17:22
From Harry Styles to Rosalía, The BRIT Awards 2026 are set to feature multiple epic performances.
The biggest night in British music returns for another year - that's right, it's The BRIT Awards! After nearly five decades at The O2, the awards show is heading up north to Manchester’s Co-op Live for a bold new chapter to celebrate its fifteenth anniversary on Saturday 28th February.
And what a way to start the year it will be, with the likes of Lola Young, Myles Smith, and Skye Newman all up for Best Pop Act, among many other highly decorated awards all up for grabs.
Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall - who recently stopped by Capital to share that many of his jokes have already been banned - it's set to be a fun one. With spell-binding performances at the 2025 BRITs from Sabrina Carpenter and JADE, the one thing on our lips is: Who is performing this year?
Well, here's your answer...
Who is performing at the 2026 BRIT Awards?
- Harry Styles
- Olivia Dean
- RAYE
- Mark Ronson
- Rosalía
- Wolf Alice
- Sombr
- Alex Warren
- HUNTR/X
1. Harry Styles
Harry Styles fans had better tune in, as he’ll make his live TV debut this era by performing music from his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. Will he perform 'Aperture' for the first time? You'll have to tune in to find out.
2. Olivia Dean
From vibing in the BRITs pit a decade ago to becoming one of the most nominated artists at this year’s BRITs, chart-topping singer Olivia Dean will be no doubt blow the crowd away with her incredible vocals.
3. RAYE
The award-winning artist RAYE has been confirmed to perform at the 2026 awards show ahead of the release of her highly anticipated second album This Music May Contain Hope. Hopefully, we will be graced with a song from the album!
4. Mark Ronson
The man, the myth, the legend Mark Ronson is back! The American-English powerhouse has been behind some of the most iconic songs of the last two decades. Fingers crossed he brings out one of his past collaborators as a surprise guest performer to join him on stage.
5. Rosalía
Spanish singer songwriter Rosalía will be making her BRITs debut at the 2026 awards show. You can expect something from her latest album, Lux, which takes inspiration from classical music.
6. Wolf Alice
Nominated for three awards this year for their fourth studio album, The Clearing , British rock band Wolf Alice will be performing.
Bassist Theo Ellis said: “We’re truly honoured to get the opportunity to play this year’s BRIT Awards!"
7. Sombr
Best known for his breakout tracks 'Back to Friends', 'Undressed' and '12 to 12', Sombr is not only making his performance debut but he's nominated for two awards.
Ahead of his performance, Sombr said: "I'm so honoured to be performing at the iconic BRIT Awards."
8. Alex Warren
The chart-topping powerhouse Alex Warren will perform at this year's show and has confirmed that his record-breaking song 'Ordinary' will be on the setlist.
9. HUNTR/X
The sensational voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix's global phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters will performed their song 'Golden' at the show.
If that wasn't exciting enough, they're the first K-pop group to ever perform at The BRITs!
