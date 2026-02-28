Who's performing at The BRITs 2026? Every confirmed artist

28 February 2026, 15:00 | Updated: 28 February 2026, 17:22

Raye, Harry Styles and Sombr pictured performing.
Who's performing at The BRITs 2026? Every confirmed artist. Picture: Getty

By Lily Bell

From Harry Styles to Rosalía, The BRIT Awards 2026 are set to feature multiple epic performances.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The biggest night in British music returns for another year - that's right, it's The BRIT Awards! After nearly five decades at The O2, the awards show is heading up north to Manchester’s Co-op Live for a bold new chapter to celebrate its fifteenth anniversary on Saturday 28th February.

And what a way to start the year it will be, with the likes of Lola Young, Myles Smith, and Skye Newman all up for Best Pop Act, among many other highly decorated awards all up for grabs.

Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall - who recently stopped by Capital to share that many of his jokes have already been banned - it's set to be a fun one. With spell-binding performances at the 2025 BRITs from Sabrina Carpenter and JADE, the one thing on our lips is: Who is performing this year?

Well, here's your answer...

Inside The BRITs after party: when celebs get loose | Capital Breakfast: After The Show, Show

Who is performing at the 2026 BRIT Awards?

  • Harry Styles
  • Olivia Dean
  • RAYE
  • Mark Ronson
  • Rosalía
  • Wolf Alice
  • Sombr
  • Alex Warren
  • HUNTR/X

1. Harry Styles

Harry Styles fans had better tune in, as he’ll make his live TV debut this era by performing music from his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. Will he perform 'Aperture' for the first time? You'll have to tune in to find out.

Harry Styles pictured performing.
Harry Styles is set to perform. Picture: Getty

2. Olivia Dean

From vibing in the BRITs pit a decade ago to becoming one of the most nominated artists at this year’s BRITs, chart-topping singer Olivia Dean will be no doubt blow the crowd away with her incredible vocals.

Olivia Dean performing in 2025.
Olivia Dean is set to perform. Picture: Getty

3. RAYE

The award-winning artist RAYE has been confirmed to perform at the 2026 awards show ahead of the release of her highly anticipated second album This Music May Contain Hope. Hopefully, we will be graced with a song from the album!

RAYE pictured performing.
RAYE is set to perform. Picture: Getty

4. Mark Ronson

The man, the myth, the legend Mark Ronson is back! The American-English powerhouse has been behind some of the most iconic songs of the last two decades. Fingers crossed he brings out one of his past collaborators as a surprise guest performer to join him on stage.

Mark Ronson pictured performing.
Mark Ronson is set to perform. Picture: Getty

5. Rosalía

Spanish singer songwriter Rosalía will be making her BRITs debut at the 2026 awards show. You can expect something from her latest album, Lux, which takes inspiration from classical music.

Rosalía pictured performing in 2023.
Rosalía is set to perform. Picture: Getty

6. Wolf Alice

Nominated for three awards this year for their fourth studio album, The Clearing , British rock band Wolf Alice will be performing.

Bassist Theo Ellis said: “We’re truly honoured to get the opportunity to play this year’s BRIT Awards!"

Wolf Alice pictured performing this year.
Wolf Alice is set to perform. Picture: Getty

7. Sombr

Best known for his breakout tracks 'Back to Friends', 'Undressed' and '12 to 12', Sombr is not only making his performance debut but he's nominated for two awards.

Ahead of his performance, Sombr said: "I'm so honoured to be performing at the iconic BRIT Awards."

Sombr pictured performing last year.
Sombr is set to perform. Picture: Getty

8. Alex Warren

The chart-topping powerhouse Alex Warren will perform at this year's show and has confirmed that his record-breaking song 'Ordinary' will be on the setlist.

Alex Warren pictured performing last year.
Alex Warren is set to perform. Picture: Getty

9. HUNTR/X

The sensational voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix's global phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters will performed their song 'Golden' at the show.

If that wasn't exciting enough, they're the first K-pop group to ever perform at The BRITs!

HUNTR/X pictured performing.
HUNTR/X is set to perform. Picture: Getty

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

BRIT Awards 2026 red carpet - All the best looks

Rosalía, Alex Warren, December 10 & more on The BRITs 2026 red carpet

RAYE 'Nightingale Lane' lyrics meaning explained

The heartbreaking meaning behind RAYE's 'Nightingale Lane' lyrics explained

Harry Styles Coming Up Roses lyrics meaning explained

Harry Styles debuts new song 'Coming Up Roses' in Fred Again.. show

Creamfields returns with a huge lineup in 2026

Creamfields 2026 lineup, tickets and all the info

Events

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2026 and what time it starts

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2026 and what time it starts

Hot On Capital

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

TV & Film

Who does Eloise marry in Bridgerton?

Bridgerton boss confirms who Eloise will marry in the Netflix series

TV & Film

Does Francesca have children in Bridgerton?

Does Francesca have kids in Bridgerton? Her book and Netflix change explained

TV & Film

How does John die in Bridgerton? Does he have a brain aneurysm?

How did John die in Bridgerton? His tragic death explained

TV & Film

Here's the relationship status of the Love Island All Stars series three finalists

Which Love Island All Stars 2026 couples are still together?

Love Island

Will Bridgerton recast Hyacinth and Gregory?

Bridgerton author addresses recasting Hyacinth and Gregory actors

TV & Film

MAFS UK's John and Abi pictured posing and Bec and Bailey at a dinner party.

MAFS UK's John says real reason for breakups will be exposed during second reunion

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Tyson Gordon promo image and at wedding.

MAFS Australia's Tyson's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

TV & Film

Juliette Chae and Joel Moses pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Juliette and Joel still together?

TV & Film

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha got folliculitis after filming Benedict and Sophie's bath tub scene

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha got folliculitis after filming bath tub scene for 7 hours

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Peggy pictured posing and a screenshot from her pregnancy announcement.

MAFS UK's star announces pregnancy after emotional IVF battle

TV & Film

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

TV & Film

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton?

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Showrunner confirms her future

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars' Jack promo image and pictured hugging Sher.

Love Island All Stars’ Jack Keating sparks Sher Suarez split rumours

Love Island

Does Violet Bridgerton Remarry With Lord Anderson? Here's What Happens In The Books

Does Violet Bridgerton remarry? Here's what happens in the books

TV & Film

Love Island's Lucinda finally addresses Millie and Chloe fall out

Love Island's Lucinda finally addresses reason for Millie and Chloe fall out

Love Island

MAFS Australia's Juliette Chae promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Juliette's age, job, ethnicity, socials and more

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Joel Moses promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Joel's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

TV & Film

Love Story episode 5 release time: Here's when the next episode of Love Story comes out

Love Story episode 5 release time: Here's when the next episode of Love Story comes out

TV & Film

Rebecca Zukowski and Steve Powell pictured on their wedding day and at their evening reception.

Are MAFS Australia's Rebecca and Steve still together?

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae