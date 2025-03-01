BRIT Awards 2025: Full winners list, performers and everything you need to know
1 March 2025, 23:56 | Updated: 2 March 2025, 00:06
The winners are in for The BRIT Awards 2025. See the full list here.
Listen to this article
It's that time of year yet again! The BRITs 2025 with Mastercard have wrapped and it was SUCH a big night celebrating another incredible year of music.
And 2025's show was even more dazzling. This year, some of the biggest British artists were nominated alongside a selection of phenomenal international acts, with stars like Sabrina Carpenter, RAYE, Jade and Chappell Roan taking home awards.
So, without further ado, here's the complete BRIT Awards 2025 winners list, as well as all the details on the performances.
Who performed at The BRIT Awards 2025?
Here's who performed at the 2025 BRITs:
Sabrina Carpenter - 'Espresso' and 'Bed Chem'
Teddy Swims - 'Bad Dreams', 'The Door' and 'Lose Control'
Myles Smith - 'Nice to Meet You' and 'Stargazing'
Sam Fender - 'People Watching'
Lola Young - 'Messy'
The Last Dinner Party - 'Nothing Matters'
JADE - 'Angel of My Dreams'
Ezra Collective and Jorja Smith - 'Little Things'
Who were the winners at The BRIT Awards 2025?
Scroll down for the full list of winners – including Song of the Year with Mastercard and Pop Act.
BRITs RISING STAR
- Elmiene
- Good Neighbours
- Myles Smith (Winner)
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Charli xcx - 'BRAT' - winner
- The Cure - 'Songs Of A Lost World'
- Dua Lipa - 'Radical Optimism'
- Ezra Collective - 'Dance, No One’s Watching'
- The Last Dinner Party - 'Prelude to Ecstasy'
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charli xcx - winner
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again..
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective - winner
- The Last Dinner Party
BEST NEW ARTIST
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party - winner
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD (Promoted by Capital)
- Artemas - 'i like the way you kiss me'
- The Beatles - 'Now And Then'
- BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - 'Kisses'
- Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - 'BAND4BAND'
- Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - 'Guess featuring billie eilish' - winner
- Chase & Status / Stormzy - 'Backbone'
- Coldplay - 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'
- Dua Lipa - 'Training Season'
- Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - 'Alibi'
- JADE - 'Angel Of My Dreams'
- Jordan Adetunji - 'KEHLANI'
- KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - 'Thick Of It'
- Myles Smith - 'Stargazing'
- Sam Ryder - 'You're Christmas To Me'
- Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D - 'Somedays'
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan - winner
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C. - winner
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
- Benson Boone - 'Beautiful Things'
- Beyoncé - 'TEXAS HOLD ‘EM'
- Billie Eilish - 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER'
- Chappell Roan - 'Good Luck, Babe!' - winner
- Djo - 'End of Beginning'
- Eminem - 'Houdini'
- Hozier - 'Too Sweet'
- Jack Harlow - 'Lovin On Me'
- Noah Kahan - 'Stick Season'
- Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - 'I Had Some Help'
- Sabrina Carpenter - 'Espresso'
- Shaboozey - 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'
- Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - 'Fortnight'
- Teddy Swims - 'Lose Control'
- Tommy Richman - 'MILLION DOLLAR BABY ISO'
ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender - winner
DANCE ACT
- Becky Hill
- Charli xcx - winner
- Chase & Status
- Fred again..
- Nia Archives
HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT (Promoted by Capital XTRA)
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy - winner
POP ACT (Promoted by Capital)
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- JADE - winner
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
R&B ACT
- Cleo Sol
- FLO
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- RAYE - winner
Jade on ‘being inspired’ by Chappell Roan
GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD
- Sabrina Carpenter
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- AG Cook
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Charli XCX
