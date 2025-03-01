BRIT Awards 2025: Full winners list, performers and everything you need to know

1 March 2025, 23:56 | Updated: 2 March 2025, 00:06

BRIT Awards 2025: See the full winners list here
BRIT Awards 2025: See the full winners list here. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The winners are in for The BRIT Awards 2025. See the full list here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's that time of year yet again! The BRITs 2025 with Mastercard have wrapped and it was SUCH a big night celebrating another incredible year of music.

And 2025's show was even more dazzling. This year, some of the biggest British artists were nominated alongside a selection of phenomenal international acts, with stars like Sabrina Carpenter, RAYE, Jade and Chappell Roan taking home awards.

So, without further ado, here's the complete BRIT Awards 2025 winners list, as well as all the details on the performances.

Host Jack Whitehall returned to host The BRIT Awards 2025
Host Jack Whitehall returned to host The BRIT Awards 2025. Picture: Getty

Who performed at The BRIT Awards 2025?

Here's who performed at the 2025 BRITs:

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Espresso' and 'Bed Chem'

Teddy Swims - 'Bad Dreams', 'The Door' and 'Lose Control'

Myles Smith - 'Nice to Meet You' and 'Stargazing'

Sam Fender - 'People Watching'

Lola Young - 'Messy'

The Last Dinner Party - 'Nothing Matters'

JADE - 'Angel of My Dreams'

Ezra Collective and Jorja Smith - 'Little Things'

Who were the winners at The BRIT Awards 2025?

Scroll down for the full list of winners – including Song of the Year with Mastercard and Pop Act.

See the full BRIT Awards 2025 nominations list here
See the full BRIT Awards 2025 nominations list here. Picture: BRIT Awards

BRITs RISING STAR

  • Elmiene
  • Good Neighbours
  • Myles Smith (Winner)

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • Charli xcx - 'BRAT' - winner
  • The Cure - 'Songs Of A Lost World'
  • Dua Lipa - 'Radical Optimism'
  • Ezra Collective - 'Dance, No One’s Watching'
  • The Last Dinner Party - 'Prelude to Ecstasy'

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Beabadoobee
  • Central Cee
  • Charli xcx - winner
  • Dua Lipa
  • Fred again..
  • Jamie xx
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • Nia Archives
  • Rachel Chinouriri
  • Sam Fender
Ezra Collective, winners of the Group of the Year award at The BRITs
Ezra Collective, winners of the Group of the Year award at The BRITs. Picture: Getty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Bring Me The Horizon
  • Coldplay
  • The Cure
  • Ezra Collective - winner
  • The Last Dinner Party

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • English Teacher
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party - winner
  • Myles Smith
  • Rachel Chinouriri

SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD (Promoted by Capital)

  • Artemas - 'i like the way you kiss me'
  • The Beatles - 'Now And Then'
  • BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - 'Kisses'
  • Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - 'BAND4BAND'
  • Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - 'Guess featuring billie eilish' - winner
  • Chase & Status / Stormzy - 'Backbone'
  • Coldplay - 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'
  • Dua Lipa - 'Training Season'
  • Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - 'Alibi'
  • JADE - 'Angel Of My Dreams'
  • Jordan Adetunji - 'KEHLANI'
  • KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - 'Thick Of It'
  • Myles Smith - 'Stargazing'
  • Sam Ryder - 'You're Christmas To Me'
  • Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D - 'Somedays'
Jade won Pop Act
Jade won Pop Act. Picture: Getty

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Adrianne Lenker
  • Asake
  • Benson Boone
  • Beyoncé
  • Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan - winner
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift
  • Tyler, The Creator

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Amyl and The Sniffers
  • Confidence Man
  • Fontaines D.C. - winner
  • Future & Metro Boomin
  • Linkin Park

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Benson Boone - 'Beautiful Things'
  • Beyoncé - 'TEXAS HOLD ‘EM'
  • Billie Eilish - 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER'
  • Chappell Roan - 'Good Luck, Babe!' - winner
  • Djo - 'End of Beginning'
  • Eminem - 'Houdini'
  • Hozier - 'Too Sweet'
  • Jack Harlow - 'Lovin On Me'
  • Noah Kahan - 'Stick Season'
  • Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - 'I Had Some Help'
  • Sabrina Carpenter - 'Espresso'
  • Shaboozey - 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'
  • Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - 'Fortnight'
  • Teddy Swims - 'Lose Control'
  • Tommy Richman - 'MILLION DOLLAR BABY ISO'
Post Malone, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter were all nominated for International Song Of The Year
Post Malone, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter were all nominated for International Song Of The Year. Picture: Getty

ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT

  • Beabadoobee
  • The Cure
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Sam Fender - winner

DANCE ACT

  • Becky Hill
  • Charli xcx - winner
  • Chase & Status
  • Fred again..
  • Nia Archives

HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT (Promoted by Capital XTRA)

  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Ghetts
  • Little Simz
  • Stormzy - winner

POP ACT (Promoted by Capital)

  • Charli xcx
  • Dua Lipa
  • JADE - winner
  • Lola Young
  • Myles Smith
'Messy' star Lola Young was nominated for Pop Act at the 2025 BRIT Awards
'Messy' star Lola Young was nominated for Pop Act at the 2025 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

R&B ACT

  • Cleo Sol
  • FLO
  • Jorja Smith
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • RAYE - winner

Jade on ‘being inspired’ by Chappell Roan

GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD

  • Sabrina Carpenter

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

  • AG Cook

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

  • Charli XCX

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Liam Payne honoured at The BRIT Awards 2025 with moving memorial video

Liam Payne honoured at The BRIT Awards 2025 with moving memorial video

Jade wows at The BRITs with five act Angel Of My Dreams performance

Jade wows at The BRITs with five act Angel Of My Dreams performance

Sabrina Carpenter's BRIT Awards 2025 performance.

Sabrina Carpenter kicks off Brit Awards 2025 with dazzling debut performance

Jade Thirlwall served up a serious look at the BRIT Awards 2025.

Jade's BRITs red carpet look includes strong statement about the industry

Jade won Pop Act at The BRIT Awards 2025

Jade wins Pop Act at The BRIT Awards 2025

Hot On Capital

BRIT Awards 2025 Song of the Year

Who won the BRIT for Song of the Year with Mastercard in 2025?

BRIT Awards 2025 red carpet

BRIT Awards 2025 red carpet - All the best looks

Here's when The BRIT Awards 2025 start

What time do The BRIT Awards 2025 start?

Here's how to watch The BRITs 2025

Where to watch The BRIT Awards 2025

Where are the BRITs held?

Where are The BRIT Awards 2025 being held? The venue revealed

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, new dates, setlist and more

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, new dates, setlist and more
Severance season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out on Apple TV+

Severance season 2 episode 8 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+

TV & Film

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

TV & Film

Matthew Lillard set to join the MCU as part of Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Matthew Lillard joins MCU after being cast in Daredevil Born Again season 2

TV & Film

White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger slams "frustrating" claims he only got cast because of his dad

White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger slams "frustrating" claims he only got cast because of his dad

TV & Film

Is Shrek's daughter trans? Viral theory about Zendaya's Shrek 5 character explained

Is Shrek's daughter trans? Viral theory about Zendaya's Shrek 5 character explained

TV & Film

Who's performing at The BRITs 2025? Every confirmed artist

Who's performing at The BRITs 2025? Every confirmed artist

Shrek old vs. new: Shrek 5's new animation style has divided fans of the original films

Shrek 5's controversial new redesign divides fans of original films

TV & Film

The Hunger Games stage adaptation is coming to London

The Hunger Games stage show: Start date, ticket prices, cast, plot and venue

TV & Film

Jessica Lange confirms she will never return to American Horror Story

Jessica Lange confirms she will never return to American Horror Story

TV & Film

MAFS' Sacha reveals real reason she unfollowed Erica amid ongoing feud

MAFS' Sacha reveals real reason she unfollowed Erica after the reunion

TV & Film

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together?

Are Love Island All Stars’ Elma and Sammy still together?

Love Island

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour setlist: Every surprise song she's performed on The Secret Of Us Tour so far
Tommy Fury has announced he will feature in a new TV docuseries titled ‘Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury’.

Tommy Fury announces new ‘tell all’ documentary series following Molly-Mae split

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch