BRIT Awards 2025: Full winners list, performers and everything you need to know

BRIT Awards 2025: See the full winners list here. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

The winners are in for The BRIT Awards 2025. See the full list here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's that time of year yet again! The BRITs 2025 with Mastercard have wrapped and it was SUCH a big night celebrating another incredible year of music.

And 2025's show was even more dazzling. This year, some of the biggest British artists were nominated alongside a selection of phenomenal international acts, with stars like Sabrina Carpenter, RAYE, Jade and Chappell Roan taking home awards.

So, without further ado, here's the complete BRIT Awards 2025 winners list, as well as all the details on the performances.

Host Jack Whitehall returned to host The BRIT Awards 2025. Picture: Getty

Who performed at The BRIT Awards 2025?

Here's who performed at the 2025 BRITs:

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Espresso' and 'Bed Chem'

Teddy Swims - 'Bad Dreams', 'The Door' and 'Lose Control'

Myles Smith - 'Nice to Meet You' and 'Stargazing'

Sam Fender - 'People Watching'

Lola Young - 'Messy'

The Last Dinner Party - 'Nothing Matters'

JADE - 'Angel of My Dreams'

Ezra Collective and Jorja Smith - 'Little Things'

Who were the winners at The BRIT Awards 2025?

Scroll down for the full list of winners – including Song of the Year with Mastercard and Pop Act.

See the full BRIT Awards 2025 nominations list here. Picture: BRIT Awards

BRITs RISING STAR

Elmiene

Good Neighbours

Myles Smith (Winner)

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Charli xcx - 'BRAT' - winner

The Cure - 'Songs Of A Lost World'

Dua Lipa - 'Radical Optimism'

Ezra Collective - 'Dance, No One’s Watching'

The Last Dinner Party - 'Prelude to Ecstasy'

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli xcx - winner

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Ezra Collective, winners of the Group of the Year award at The BRITs. Picture: Getty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective - winner

The Last Dinner Party

BEST NEW ARTIST

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party - winner

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD (Promoted by Capital)

Artemas - 'i like the way you kiss me'

The Beatles - 'Now And Then'

BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - 'Kisses'

Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - 'BAND4BAND'

Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - 'Guess featuring billie eilish' - winner

Chase & Status / Stormzy - 'Backbone'

Coldplay - 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'

Dua Lipa - 'Training Season'

Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - 'Alibi'

JADE - 'Angel Of My Dreams'

Jordan Adetunji - 'KEHLANI'

KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - 'Thick Of It'

Myles Smith - 'Stargazing'

Sam Ryder - 'You're Christmas To Me'

Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D - 'Somedays'

Jade won Pop Act. Picture: Getty

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan - winner

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Amyl and The Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C. - winner

Future & Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Benson Boone - 'Beautiful Things'

Beyoncé - 'TEXAS HOLD ‘EM'

Billie Eilish - 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER'

Chappell Roan - 'Good Luck, Babe!' - winner

Djo - 'End of Beginning'

Eminem - 'Houdini'

Hozier - 'Too Sweet'

Jack Harlow - 'Lovin On Me'

Noah Kahan - 'Stick Season'

Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - 'I Had Some Help'

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Espresso'

Shaboozey - 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'

Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - 'Fortnight'

Teddy Swims - 'Lose Control'

Tommy Richman - 'MILLION DOLLAR BABY ISO'

Post Malone, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter were all nominated for International Song Of The Year. Picture: Getty

ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender - winner

DANCE ACT

Becky Hill

Charli xcx - winner

Chase & Status

Fred again..

Nia Archives

HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT (Promoted by Capital XTRA)

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy - winner

POP ACT (Promoted by Capital)

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

JADE - winner

Lola Young

Myles Smith

'Messy' star Lola Young was nominated for Pop Act at the 2025 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

R&B ACT

Cleo Sol

FLO

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

RAYE - winner

Jade on ‘being inspired’ by Chappell Roan

GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD

Sabrina Carpenter

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

AG Cook

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Charli XCX

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.