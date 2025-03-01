Where are The BRIT Awards 2025 being held? The venue revealed

1 March 2025, 15:50 | Updated: 1 March 2025, 17:54

Where are the BRITs held?
Where are the BRITs held? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Where are The BRITs being held this year?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The BRIT Awards 2025 are upon us! We are ready to see performances from Jade, The Last Dinner Party, the Sabrina Carpenter and more.

Plus we'll be finding out who is taking home the all important best Pop Act trophy supported by Capital at the show, which is being hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall. Jack is taking over the hosting reigns after Roman Kemp, Maya Jama and Clara Amfo took to the stage last year.

But where is the magic happening? For the last fourteen years the event has been held at The O2 Arena London and this year is no different with all of our fave celebs from the UK and across the pond gathering in the capital city to celebrate British music.

The BRITs are held at The O2, London
The BRITs are held at The O2, London. Picture: Getty

Where are the BRITs being held this year?

The BRIT Awards 2025 will be held at The O2 Arena London in Greenwich.

It all kicks off around 8.15pm with the entire show broadcasted live on ITV1 and ITVX. The likes of Sabrina, Myles Smith and Jorja Smith will be taking to The O2 stage at some point during the night.

Where do they hold the BRITs?

Since 2011 The BRIT Awards have been held at The O2 Arena London, so this year will be the the fourteenth year of the event at this venue.

Harry Styles performing at The BRITs 2023
Harry Styles performing at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

The first ever BRITs was held in 1977 at the Wembley Conference Centre and it was later held in bigger venues like the Royal Albert Hall and Alexandra Palace.

The O2 is the perfect spot to host the BRITs with it's 20,000 seat capacity which is the second-highest seating capacity of any indoor venue in the United Kingdom.

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

BRIT Awards 2025 red carpet

BRIT Awards 2025 red carpet - All the best looks

Here's when The BRIT Awards 2025 start

What time do The BRIT Awards 2025 start?

Here's how to watch The BRITs 2025

Where to watch The BRIT Awards 2025

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, new dates, setlist and more

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, new dates, setlist and more
Who's performing at The BRITs 2025? Every confirmed artist

Who's performing at The BRITs 2025? Every confirmed artist

Hot On Capital

Severance season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out on Apple TV+

Severance season 2 episode 8 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+

TV & Film

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

TV & Film

Matthew Lillard set to join the MCU as part of Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Matthew Lillard joins MCU after being cast in Daredevil Born Again season 2

TV & Film

White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger slams "frustrating" claims he only got cast because of his dad

White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger slams "frustrating" claims he only got cast because of his dad

TV & Film

Is Shrek's daughter trans? Viral theory about Zendaya's Shrek 5 character explained

Is Shrek's daughter trans? Viral theory about Zendaya's Shrek 5 character explained

TV & Film

Shrek old vs. new: Shrek 5's new animation style has divided fans of the original films

Shrek 5's controversial new redesign divides fans of original films

TV & Film

The Hunger Games stage adaptation is coming to London

The Hunger Games stage show: Start date, ticket prices, cast, plot and venue

TV & Film

Jessica Lange confirms she will never return to American Horror Story

Jessica Lange confirms she will never return to American Horror Story

TV & Film

MAFS' Sacha reveals real reason she unfollowed Erica amid ongoing feud

MAFS' Sacha reveals real reason she unfollowed Erica after the reunion

TV & Film

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together?

Are Love Island All Stars’ Elma and Sammy still together?

Love Island

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour setlist: Every surprise song she's performed on The Secret Of Us Tour so far
Tommy Fury has announced he will feature in a new TV docuseries titled ‘Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury’.

Tommy Fury announces new ‘tell all’ documentary series following Molly-Mae split

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more

TV & Film

MAFS Australia will introduce a huge new twist as part of the 'Final Week Test'

MAFS Australia producers reveal shock new 'final week twist' for couples

TV & Film

Shrek 5 is in the works with original cast returning

Shrek 5 is confirmed with original cast set to return alongside Zendaya

TV & Film

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together?

Are Love Island’s Catherine and Omar still together?

Love Island

Michelle Trachtenberg tributes pour in from Gossip Girl and Buffy casts following her death

Michelle Trachtenberg tributes pour in from Gossip Girl and Buffy casts following her death
Are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard still together?

Are Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Curtis still together?

Love Island

Luca and Grace have hinted at a change coming in their relationship.

Love Island's Luca and Grace reveal plans to take 'next step' in relationship

Lisa Alter Ego release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

Lisa Alter Ego release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch