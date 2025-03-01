Where are The BRIT Awards 2025 being held? The venue revealed

Where are the BRITs held? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Where are The BRITs being held this year?

The BRIT Awards 2025 are upon us! We are ready to see performances from Jade, The Last Dinner Party, the Sabrina Carpenter and more.

Plus we'll be finding out who is taking home the all important best Pop Act trophy supported by Capital at the show, which is being hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall. Jack is taking over the hosting reigns after Roman Kemp, Maya Jama and Clara Amfo took to the stage last year.

But where is the magic happening? For the last fourteen years the event has been held at The O2 Arena London and this year is no different with all of our fave celebs from the UK and across the pond gathering in the capital city to celebrate British music.

The BRITs are held at The O2, London. Picture: Getty

The BRIT Awards 2025 will be held at The O2 Arena London in Greenwich.

It all kicks off around 8.15pm with the entire show broadcasted live on ITV1 and ITVX. The likes of Sabrina, Myles Smith and Jorja Smith will be taking to The O2 stage at some point during the night.

Where do they hold the BRITs?

Since 2011 The BRIT Awards have been held at The O2 Arena London, so this year will be the the fourteenth year of the event at this venue.

Harry Styles performing at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

The first ever BRITs was held in 1977 at the Wembley Conference Centre and it was later held in bigger venues like the Royal Albert Hall and Alexandra Palace.

The O2 is the perfect spot to host the BRITs with it's 20,000 seat capacity which is the second-highest seating capacity of any indoor venue in the United Kingdom.

