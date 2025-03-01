Where to watch The BRIT Awards 2025

Here's how to watch The BRITs 2025. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details on where and when to watch The BRIT Awards 2025.

The BRIT Awards are back for 2025, with our faves like Lola Young, Sabrina Carpenter, Myles Smith and more all up for trophies. Hosted by Jack Whitehall, the BRITs is taking place at The O2, London and is being broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

The BRITs is setting our March up for a terrific start with the likes of Jade, Lola Young, and Myles Smith all up for Best Pop Act supported by Capital, among many other highly-coveted awards up for grabs.

And with performances from Jade, Sabrina Carpenter and more it's a show you don't want to miss. So, how can you watch if you didn't snag tickets?

Here are all the ways you can watch The BRITs 2025.

What channel is The BRIT Awards on?

Jack Whitehall is hosting this year's BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

How can I watch The BRITs on TV and online?

While all the action is going off at The O2, London you can watch along from the comfort of your home online and on TV.

The BRITs will be aired on ITV1, ITVX and STV (in Scotland) from 8.15pm and they aren't set to end until 10.40pm.

If you're outside of the UK, you can catch everything via the BRITs YouTube channel.

How can I watch The BRITs red carpet?

The BRITs are live streaming the red carpet on their Instagram from 5.30 pm.

What time does The BRITs start and how long is it on for?

On TV The BRITs will begin airing at 8.15pm but the stars will be hitting the red carpet for mid afternoon so be sure to be keeping an eye on Capital's socials for a look at your faves before the show starts.

At the show this year, Jade, Myles Smith, Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, The Last Dinner Party, Sam Fender, Lola Young, Ezra Collective and special guest Jorja Smith are all set to perform.

