Where to watch The BRIT Awards 2025

1 March 2025, 15:50 | Updated: 1 March 2025, 17:54

Here's how to watch The BRITs 2025
Here's how to watch The BRITs 2025. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details on where and when to watch The BRIT Awards 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The BRIT Awards are back for 2025, with our faves like Lola Young, Sabrina Carpenter, Myles Smith and more all up for trophies. Hosted by Jack Whitehall, the BRITs is taking place at The O2, London and is being broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

The BRITs is setting our March up for a terrific start with the likes of Jade, Lola Young, and Myles Smith all up for Best Pop Act supported by Capital, among many other highly-coveted awards up for grabs.

And with performances from Jade, Sabrina Carpenter and more it's a show you don't want to miss. So, how can you watch if you didn't snag tickets?

Here are all the ways you can watch The BRITs 2025.

What channel is The BRIT Awards on?

Jack Whitehall is hosting this year's BRIT Awards
Jack Whitehall is hosting this year's BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

How can I watch The BRITs on TV and online?

While all the action is going off at The O2, London you can watch along from the comfort of your home online and on TV.

The BRITs will be aired on ITV1, ITVX and STV (in Scotland) from 8.15pm and they aren't set to end until 10.40pm.

If you're outside of the UK, you can catch everything via the BRITs YouTube channel.

How can I watch The BRITs red carpet?

The BRITs are live streaming the red carpet on their Instagram from 5.30 pm.

What time does The BRITs start and how long is it on for?

On TV The BRITs will begin airing at 8.15pm but the stars will be hitting the red carpet for mid afternoon so be sure to be keeping an eye on Capital's socials for a look at your faves before the show starts.

At the show this year, Jade, Myles Smith, Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, The Last Dinner Party, Sam Fender, Lola Young, Ezra Collective and special guest Jorja Smith are all set to perform.

The morning before the BRIT Awards!

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

BRIT Awards 2025 red carpet

BRIT Awards 2025 red carpet - All the best looks

Here's when The BRIT Awards 2025 start

What time do The BRIT Awards 2025 start?

Where are the BRITs held?

Where are The BRIT Awards 2025 being held? The venue revealed

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, new dates, setlist and more

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, new dates, setlist and more
Who's performing at The BRITs 2025? Every confirmed artist

Who's performing at The BRITs 2025? Every confirmed artist

Hot On Capital

Severance season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out on Apple TV+

Severance season 2 episode 8 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+

TV & Film

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

TV & Film

Matthew Lillard set to join the MCU as part of Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Matthew Lillard joins MCU after being cast in Daredevil Born Again season 2

TV & Film

White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger slams "frustrating" claims he only got cast because of his dad

White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger slams "frustrating" claims he only got cast because of his dad

TV & Film

Is Shrek's daughter trans? Viral theory about Zendaya's Shrek 5 character explained

Is Shrek's daughter trans? Viral theory about Zendaya's Shrek 5 character explained

TV & Film

Shrek old vs. new: Shrek 5's new animation style has divided fans of the original films

Shrek 5's controversial new redesign divides fans of original films

TV & Film

The Hunger Games stage adaptation is coming to London

The Hunger Games stage show: Start date, ticket prices, cast, plot and venue

TV & Film

Jessica Lange confirms she will never return to American Horror Story

Jessica Lange confirms she will never return to American Horror Story

TV & Film

MAFS' Sacha reveals real reason she unfollowed Erica amid ongoing feud

MAFS' Sacha reveals real reason she unfollowed Erica after the reunion

TV & Film

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together?

Are Love Island All Stars’ Elma and Sammy still together?

Love Island

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour setlist: Every surprise song she's performed on The Secret Of Us Tour so far
Tommy Fury has announced he will feature in a new TV docuseries titled ‘Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury’.

Tommy Fury announces new ‘tell all’ documentary series following Molly-Mae split

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more

TV & Film

MAFS Australia will introduce a huge new twist as part of the 'Final Week Test'

MAFS Australia producers reveal shock new 'final week twist' for couples

TV & Film

Shrek 5 is in the works with original cast returning

Shrek 5 is confirmed with original cast set to return alongside Zendaya

TV & Film

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together?

Are Love Island’s Catherine and Omar still together?

Love Island

Michelle Trachtenberg tributes pour in from Gossip Girl and Buffy casts following her death

Michelle Trachtenberg tributes pour in from Gossip Girl and Buffy casts following her death
Are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard still together?

Are Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Curtis still together?

Love Island

Luca and Grace have hinted at a change coming in their relationship.

Love Island's Luca and Grace reveal plans to take 'next step' in relationship

Lisa Alter Ego release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

Lisa Alter Ego release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch