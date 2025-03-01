What time do The BRIT Awards 2025 start?

Here's when The BRIT Awards 2025 start. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's when The BRITs start this year.

The BRIT Awards 2025 are upon us! And we are going to be sooo sat for performances from our faves like Jade, The Last Dinner Party, the Sabrina Carpenter, Lola Young and more.

During tonight's show, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, we'll be finding out who is taking home the all important best Pop Act trophy supported by Capital, among many other highly-coveted awards up for grabs.

So, while the action goes down in The O2, London, here's what time the show starts for anyone keeping up with it from home.

Teddy Swims gets ready for The BRIT Awards 2025

What time do The BRIT Awards start?

Taking place at The O2 this Saturday 1st March, The BRITs are starting at 8.15pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The show is going to be hosted by Jack Whitehall and there will be performances from our fave artists like Teddy Swims, Jorja Smith, Lola Young and more.

However, The BRITs red carpet will be stating earlier at 5.30pm which you can watch on the official BRITs Instagram.

Capital's Kemi Rodgers on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

What time does The BRITs red carpet start?

The red carpet opened around 4pm but you can watch it live on the BRITs Instagram from 5.30pm hosted by Capital's Sian Welby and Zeze Millz.

