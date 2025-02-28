On Air Now
28 February 2025
From Jade Thirlwall to Sabrina Carpenter, The BRIT Awards 2025 are set for epic performances.
It's the biggest night in British music, that's right it's The BRIT Awards! Returning to The O2 for it's fourteenth year at the venue, The BRITs 2025 kicks off on Saturday 1st March.
And what a way to start the year it will be with the likes of Jade, Lola Young, and Myles Smith all up for Best Pop Act supported by Capital, among many other highly-coveted awards up for grabs.
Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, the awards show is set to be a fun one, but, after Tate McRae and Raye put on spell-binding performances at the 2024 BRITs, what we all really want to know is: Who is performing this year?
Well, here's your answer.
The angel of our dreams, Jade, is going to be performing at the BRITs for the first time as a solo artist after embarking on her solo career in 2024.
British singer-songwriter Myles has already taken home this year’s BRITs Rising Star trophy and was one of the first acts to be announced for the show.
She's our adopted Brit at this point. On Saturday 1st March, Sabrina is going to be workin' late 'cus she's a BRITs performer! The US based girlie is up for International Artist Of The Year and the International Song Of The Year trophy for 'Espresso'.
Teddy Swims is set to wow The O2 at this year's BRITs plus his song 'Lose Control' is nominated for International Song of the Year.
Up for Group Of The Year and Best New Artist, The Last Dinner Party girls will be making their BRITs performance debut at the 2025 awards show.
Ahead of his performance, Sam has said: “Me and the band are so excited to perform at The BRIT Awards this year - we can’t wait to get up on that stage again!”
The 'Messy' singer, who is actually a BRIT school alum, made huge waves at the end of 2024 and she's not destined to stop as she's up for the Best Pop Act trophy as well as performing at the event for the first time.
As their performance was announced, Femi Koleoso of the Ezra Collective said: “Honestly, the opportunity to play at the BRITs is so precious.
"I grew up watching the BRITs; I think about performances from Gorillaz and Skepta; and those moments, when I was sat as a teenager in my room, really were massive for me as wanting to become a musician."
The show will broadcast live from The O2 on ITV1 and ITVX.