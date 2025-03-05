Exclusive

Jennie spills on solo album 'Ruby', preparing for Coachella 2025 and more

5 March 2025, 07:00

Jennie joined Jordan North for a bowling birthday party. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

By Kathryn Knight

Blackpink star Jennie joined Jordan North for a Very British Birthday party, at a bowling alley.

Ahead of her new album’s release, Jennie joined us for a game of bowling to chat all about her new music, meeting the King, and being a ‘birthday twin’, kinda, with Capital Breakfast host Jordan North.

The singer joined Jordan for a birthday bowling outing, an activity synonymous with kids birthday parties.

And as they battled it out on the lanes, Jordan quizzed Jennie on her debut album, the first as a soloist since she and her Blackpink members, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo went on a group hiatus.

“My new album, ‘Ruby’, it has 15 songs,” Jennie said. “It’s my first ever studio album so this is my debut. They’re all my babies, I’ve been working on it for the past year.”

Jennie joined Jordan North for a game of bowling. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

She went on: “I tried to put myself into all the messages in the album. It almost represents me in a way and I also got to collaborate with these amazing artists, so I’m so happy and grateful and excited.”

Jennie has also collaborated with artists like Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis, and Dua Lipa on the album, saying working with Dua ‘doesn’t even feel like work.’

Doechii, FKJ and Dominic Fike also feature on ‘Ruby’.

Jordan asked Jennie what fans can expect from the album and she said: “I wanna say they should not expect anything because I feel like this is my first time creating an album ever.”

Jennie spilled on her upcoming debut album 'Ruby'. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

Off the back of her first debut single ‘Mantra’, Jennie shared her mantra for 2025, explaining she wants “to embrace everything that’s happening because I feel like a lot’s gonna change in my life and it has. I want to enjoy every bit of releasing this album and looking at my fans enjoying it.”

Jennie also spoke about the first time she came to the UK and ‘loved’ shepherd’s pie, with Jordan promising to bring a similar dish of his own next time, corned beef hash.

She also revealed how she’s preparing for Coachella as a soloist, performing in April two years after Blackpink headlined as a group.

